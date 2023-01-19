Two Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball teams remain unbeaten. Two L-L girls hoopsters are approaching 1,000 career points. Two Columbia coaches hit career milestones. A top L-L boys scorer suffered a season-ending injury, while another might soon return from injury.

All of that and more is discussed on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Players mentioned: Girls hoopsters Brooke Droege (Columbia), Jayla Rivera (Lancaster Mennonite), Maddie Knier (Manheim Central), Kailah Correa (Lebanon), Olive Brandt (Lebanon) and Jae Burrus; boys hoopsters Ben Wert (Lampeter-Strasburg), Camden Hurst (Lancaster Mennonite) and Trey Grube (Manheim Central).