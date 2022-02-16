It's the first week of the 2021-22 postseason on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk chat about all things L-L League playoffs on this week's episode.

In girls, we are coming off Tuesday night's semifinals, which pitted Section Four champ Lancaster Catholic against Columbia, and Section One champ Penn Manor versus Section Two co-champ Ephrata.

In boys, we preview Wednesday night's semis between L-L Section Three foes Lampeter-Strasburg and Manheim Central, and Section One co-champ vs. Section Two champ Warwick.

At the backend is a the listing of next week's matchups for the L-L teams that have qualified for the District Three playoffs.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.