We're nearing the end of the season for the L-L Basketball Roundtable.

Just one team from Lancaster County remains in the PIAA playoffs: District Three Class 2A champion Lancaster Mennonite.

Meanwhile, seasons came to an end for eight boys teams and eight girls teams in state playoff losses last week.

All of that is discussed on this week's show amongst LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk.

Reinhart caps the show by noting the L-L girls section-by-section Players and Coaches of the Year.

Players mentioned: Boys hoopsters Camden Hurst (Lancaster Mennonite), David Weaver (Lancaster Mennonite), Jaedon Mast (Lancaster Mennonite), Tate Landis (Warwick), Kerry Glover (Columbia), Robert Footman (Columbia) and J'Von Collazo (Columbia). ...and girls hoopsters Lily Sugra (Penn Manor), Jasmine Griffin (Ephrata), Kailah Correa (Lebanon), Maddie Knier (Manheim Central), Ashlyn Messinger (Northern Lebanon), Kailey Eckhart (Elco), Brie Droege (Columbia) and Brooke Droege (Columbia).