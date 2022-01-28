Just six games on Thursday’s L-L League girls basketball slate, but some mighty intriguing matchups and results. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notes …

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Solanco 34 — The Pioneers improved to 6-1 in their last seven games, and L-S took a percentage-points lead over Manheim Central in the section race after racing past the host Golden Mules. Maggie Visniski scored a team-high 10 points for the Pioneers, who bolted to a 30-14 halftime lead and then sashayed past Solanco. Olivia Lasko popped in a game-high 14 points for the Mules. L-S is tied for first in the loss column with idle Manheim Central after stunning the Barons earlier this week on Visniski’s buzzer-beater.

Cocalico 37, Garden Spot 24 — The host Eagles fell behind 16-11 at the half, and then outscored the Spartans 26-8 in the second half, including a game-ending 14-2 blitz to stun Garden Spot, which took a hit in the D3-5A power ratings. Teagan Sahm drilled five 3-pointers and scored 23 of Cocalico’s 37 points — while nearly outscoring the Spartans herself — and Taylor Soehner bucketed 10 points for Garden Spot, which finds itself on the 16-line — as the last team in, barely — in the power rankings.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley 45, Octorara 12 — In the backyard battle of the Braves, host PV took a 39-0 lead into the fourth quarter and remained alone in second place in the section hunt behind undefeated Columbia, while winning its fourth game in a row in the process. Sarah Arment, fresh off a career-high 29-point effort earlier this week, popped in 13 points to pace PV’s balanced attack. Ja’syah James scored 8 points for Octorara, which scored all 12 of its points in the fourth quarter.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Catholic 49, Central York 43 — In a battle of D3 heavyweights, Mary Bolesky (14 points) and Vivian Klemmer (season-high 11 points) led a balanced scoring attack, and the Crusaders cruised to a 34-21 halftime lead, and then held of the hard-charging Panthers in York. Catholic is at No. 5 in D3-4A and Central York is No. 7 in D3-5A. It was the eighth win in a row for the Crusaders, who have already locked up the Section 4 title and await their L-L League playoff foe — the Section 1 runner-up.

Lancaster Country Day 51, Linville Hill Christian 37 — The Cougars made the trek to Paradise and fell behind 14-9 early. But Country Day countered with a 24-19 run over the middle two quarters, and then closed the game on an 18-4 spree to top LHC. It was a balanced effort for the Cougars, with Genesis Meadows (17 points), Kiana Wakefield (14 points) and Piper Graham (11 points) leading the way in the scoring column for Country Day, which won its second straight game and maintained its grip on the No. 3 slot in the D3-2A power ratings. LHC came into the game at No. 10 in D3-1A. FYI: Meadows, a junior, is up to 921 career points for the Cougars. She’s next in line in L-L League circles to join the 1,000-point club.

Also Thursday, in a Section 1-2 crossover clash with first-place implications, Manheim Township KO’d Lebanon as the Cedars fell out of first place in Section 2. Here’s the game story …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

McCaskey at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Elco at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Pequea Valley at Fleetwood, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.

There is snow in the forecast, so stay tuned.

