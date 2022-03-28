The second Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball coaching vacancy of the 2022 offseason has come. And it’s another veteran skipper.

Kevin Dolan, 68, has resigned from his post as the Donegal skipper after five seasons at the helm. That stint in Mount Joy had followed nine seasons at Elizabethtown, Dolan’s alma mater. Overall, he has amassed 136 wins over 14 seasons.

“It was a unique experience at Donegal,” Dolan said. “We had two good seasons and three difficult years in-between. I think the program is in a good spot right now. It’s on good, solid footing.”

A point guard for Elizabethtown back in the late 1970s, Dolan started as a senior for the Bears squad that reached the district finals in 1979 before he later got into coaching when his son was in the eighth grade, working his way up through the ranks and taking over the E-town varsity gig in the 2007-08 season.

Dolan skippered E-town for nine seasons. He steered the Bears to the District 3-4A semifinals and appearances in the PIAA tournaments in each of his first two seasons. Two more district appearances followed in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.

There were also three section crowns (2009, 2012, 2013), one league tournament finals appearance (2009) and three L-L semifinals appearances (2009, 2012, 2013) for E-town under Dolan.

After a year off from coaching, Dolan returned to the sidelines at Donegal in 2017. Over the next five seasons, the Indians won 28 games, with a district playoff appearance in 2018.

“It was time," Dolan said of leaving Donegal. "The program is in a position where it can continue to evolve and get better.”

Dolan, who works as a lawyer, isn't officially retiring from coaching. But for now he doesn't expect to be back on the sidelines anytime soon, if at all.

"At my age I don’t see that happening," he said. "I still enjoy it. I do. If someone asks to come back and help I might think about it.”

This past season, Donegal began 2-4 before going 10-6 in its final 16 games, with five of those last six losses coming by single-digit margins of defeat. The Indians finished one spot shy of qualifying for the District 3-5A playoffs. Their last game was a 45-44 victory over Northern Lebanon. So if this is it for Dolan as a coach, he went out a winner.

Asked his opinion on how the game has evolved in his time as a coach, Dolan said, “The biggest change is the reliance on the 3-point shot.

“People ask me if the kids change, I don’t think so,” he said. “Kids are still kids. They want some direction. They want to learn. Kids at Donegal are just great. Even the years we had less-than-stellar records, the kids were good kids. They worked hard. They did a lot of great things.”

Donegal and Lebanon are now looking for new coaches - Tim Speraw recently stepped down as the Cedars’ coach following 12 seasons.