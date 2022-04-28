Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball has its third coaching vacancy of the 2022 offseason, and again it’s a notable one.

Columbia coach Kerry Glover recently announced his resignation through an email to the school administration and a couple media outlets. It brings an end to what has been a highly-successful six-year run that put a history-laden program back on the map.

“I’d like to thank the Columbia School District for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a varsity head coach,” Glover said in an email. “And thank the town of Columbia and the local businesses who made donations, gave support and packed the stands every game.”

Columbia went a combined 90-55 under Glover. The Tide won the last three Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five crowns, a feat that was last accomplished by the program during the three-year span of 1989-1991. Columbia reached the District 3-3A semifinals in 2020, went down to the wire against Lancaster Catholic in the District 3-3A championship game in 2021, and won the District 3-3A championship in 2022. It was the program’s first district crown since 1994.

The Tide went on to reach the second round of the state tournament, taking a 10-point lead into halftime before ultimately falling 76-73 to Devon Prep, the eventual state champion. Columbia finished 22-4.

The Tide will graduate three senior leaders from that squad, including Glover’s son of the same name, Kerry “Hov” Glover, who is set to play at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology next season. Coach Glover also has five other children, the youngest a boy approaching his fifth birthday.

“The demands of coaching can sometimes be overwhelming,” Glover said in the email. “I can carry the highs and lows of games with me long after the final horn blows. The countless hours away from your my family, the missed meals, the studying of film taking over the TV and loud phone conversations no matter the time of day with my coaches, reporters and such, was more than worth it when I saw the smiles on the faces of the young men I was blessed to lead.”

On Oct.10, 2019, Glover, a York County native, was involved in a car accident in which he suffered a concussion, three fractured ribs and fractures to the L4 and L5 vertebrae in his lower spine.

While he went on to make a full recovery, the car wreck has helped him keep things in perspective.

“This has not been an easy decision and has been on my mind and heart heavy over the past week,” Glover said. “My goal was to help mold kids into respectful young men and student-athletes. I wanted to make sure the program was better off when I left, than what it was when I became the leader of it.”

Glover signed off the email, “The Tide has Risen!!!”

Glover’s resignation follows that at Donegal (Kevin Dolan) and Lebanon (Tim Speraw), the three skippers leaving with a combined 397 coaching wins.