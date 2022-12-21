Kaitlyn Musser was a little nervous when she spoke about her breakout performance Wednesday night. It was her first interview. It probably won’t be her last.

A lot has been asked of Manheim Township’s point guard in her first full varsity season. Seven games in, she’s starting to look more comfortable.

“I definitely felt like I had a lot more confidence than I had in previous games,” Musser said. “That went a long way.”

Musser scored a career-high 19 points and helped steer Township past Hempfield 53-44 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball game at Neffsville.

The junior made 7 of 8 shots and drilled all four 3-pointers she attempted. She didn’t leave the floor in the second half.

“We’ve been trying to get that Kaitlyn to show up for the last few weeks,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “We needed someone to step up. Kaitlyn picked a great time to shine.”

Musser’s role has expanded with the absence of Ava Byrne, who has missed all but one game due to injury. Byrne would have handled the ball much of the time.

Township (1-1 L-L, 5-2) was also without leading scorer Sarah Kraus because of illness Wednesday. The Blue Streaks needed to find a different way to succeed. Musser provided it.

“All she needed was confidence and she finally got it,” teammate Hailey Berk said. “We’ve been waiting for it all season. She deserves those points. She worked really hard for them.”

Musser and Berk had an impromptu film session during the school day. They studied last week’s win over Warwick and searched for ways to improve.

Berk finished with 7 points and 6 rebounds. Brooke Weaver had 10 points, Nia Mountis had 8 and Julia Goebig added 7.

“The chemistry they have is really good,” Burkhart said. “They know when each other is gonna cut. They know where everybody is gonna be. They do a good job of moving and supporting each other.”

The core of this Township team is made up of juniors who have been together since elementary school. Berk, Musser, Byrne, Kraus, Mountis and Weaver have basically shared their basketball lives.

When Kraus was missing, everyone felt it.

“I went into the game thinking we have to play for her,” Musser said. “We have to win this game for her. She can’t make it. We’ve got to make the best out of it.”

This season and next is the chance for the juniors to carve out their place with the program. They’re on their way.

Township held a 29-24 lead at halftime and pulled away when Musser hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third quarter. The lead jumped to 11 and Hempfield was never closer than 6 again.

Sophia Ott scored 14 points to lead Hempfield (0-2, 4-4). Autumn Cook and Lauren Moffatt each added 11.

Musser had two 3-pointers in the first six games before she found the range in this one. There’s no substitute for confidence.

“Filling that point guard role because Ava was out was a lot of pressure,” Musser said. “I didn’t feel comfortable with it. I know my coaches and teammates believed in me. I needed to believe in myself.”

When the final horn sounded, Berk was the first person to greet Musser near the bench. Berk is the team’s energy source. She’s the one pumping her fist after a 3-point play or shouting encouragement to everyone else.

Township suffered a tough overtime loss to Lebanon in its first league game. It was important to avoid an 0-2 start in the section.

“We’re getting there,” Burkhart said. “We have a lot of kids who have been around things. But we don’t really have a lot of kids who have played a ton of varsity minutes. For some of them this is their first big opportunity to play.”

That’s the case for Berk and Musser, who had the game of her career. So far. This is the chance to make the dreams they once shared in the bleachers a reality.

“I’m so proud of her,” Berk said. “This is a proud moment for me.”

“You’re gonna make me cry,” Musser responded.

Then, after a hard-fought win, they walked toward the exit. Together.