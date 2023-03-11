Kailee Soto is the first player to step on the floor for warmups and the first starter to have her name announced. She is, in ways besides her jersey, Columbia’s No. 1.

That’s especially true on defense. The Crimson Tide relies on a 1-2-2 trap it calls the 12. The person at the top of that trap, the 1, is Soto.

“She creates havoc,” coach Karl Kreiser said. “That’s what we want out there.”

Soto was at her disruptive best when Columbia knocked off Loyalsock Township 55-33 in the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball first round at Kreiser Gymnasium Saturday. The Crimson Tide forced 34 turnovers. At least seven in every quarter.

The District Three runners-up advanced to face Pen Argyl or Lake Lehman in the second round Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.

It’s hard to quantify Soto’s value on defense. That would require a pen, paper and hours of film study. How many times has she harassed her opponent into a mistake? To throw the ball to a Columbia teammate? Or to simply throw it away?

No one knows that number. Anyone who has watched Columbia knows it happens a lot.

“She has quick hands,” Kreiser said. “They think they can throw over the top and she gets a hand on it. She knows how to position herself."

Columbia (24-4) took control during a four-minute stretch of the second quarter. The Crimson Tide scored 12 unanswered points and held a 26-14 lead at halftime. The lead was never single digits again.

The final basket of that run came when Soto deflected a pass to Brie Droege, who turned the steal into an uncontested layup. It was the trap at its finest.

“Our 12 is kind of our bread and butter,” Soto said. “We try to work off that. That’s what gets us going.”

Columbia held Loyalsock without a basket for a stretch of 8:56 and it forced more turnovers than points allowed. A team won’t lose many games with those stats.

Soto responded the same way after every turnover. She smiled and clapped her hands with satisfaction. Her favorite play is a defensive stop.

“I just try to keep my teammates up as much as I can,” said Soto, who scored eight points against Loyalsock. “We build off each other. When someone starts it, everyone else brings the energy.”

Soto was the sixth man for Columbia last season, after she transferred from Lancaster Mennonite. She has stepped into a much bigger role for the Lancaster-Lebanon League champs over the past three months.

The junior guard averages 8.6 points and leads her team with 43 3-pointers. She was named a Section Four second team All-Star by the league’s coaches.

“I love playing with Kailee,” Columbia senior Emily Gambler said. “She’s an awesome teammate. She works hard every day. She always encourages everyone else to be the best version of themselves.”

Columbia has plenty of flash. Brie and Brooke Droege are 1,000-point scorers with old-school skill sets. They are a must-see pair. Brie scored 24 points and Brooke poured in 17 on Saturday.

What truly defines Columbia isn’t flash. It’s grit. The members of the starting five play almost every minute. They play with relentless intensity.

“That’s a Columbia mentality,” Kreiser said. “They live here. It’s a tough little town. They were brought up that way.”

During one play in the second half, Soto knocked the ball loose and went sprawling to the floor to try and recover it. She pushed it farther into the backcourt for what became a 10 second violation. It was, to use Kreiser’s word, havoc.

“We’re happy she’s here,” Kreiser said. “She does a great job for us.”

Columbia counts on the spark that Soto provides. The Tide isn’t the same without its No. 1.