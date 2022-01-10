LEBANON — A star is born.

Lebanon freshman phenom Kailah Correa poured in a career-high 41 points — 12 in the pivotal fourth quarter — and the host Cedars dug out of an 11-point second-half hole for a highlight-reel 64-61 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 victory over shell-shocked Conestoga Valley on Monday night.

“She gives us energy and she makes plays,” Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn said about her prized freshman. “We feed off that.”

Lebanon (4-0 league, 9-2 overall) remained alone in first place in the section race. CV (0-3, 4-4) had the Cedars on the ropes after a 10-0 third-quarter blitz and a 46-35 lead on Ashley Cirilo’s jumper with 2:49 to go in the third.

Undaunted, Lebanon — keyed by Correa, the Cedars’ electrifying, ankle-breaking, ninth-grade point guard — finally caught CV at 58-58 on Correa’s steal and bucket with 2:01 to go.

Aaliyah Ferrer ended up making the play of the game for Lebanon; she jumped a passing lane, poked away a steal, and raced to the other end for a transition layup, giving the Cedars the lead for good, 60-58, with 1:01 to play.

“All of our kids stepped up,” Walborn said. “Aaliyah’s steal was huge. And I thought everybody who came in did something at the end of the game when we needed it.”

Correa was simply stupendous; she had 21 second-half points — playing a good chunk of those minutes in foul trouble — including a late 3-pointer to slice the Bucks’ lead to 54-52. She also coaxed in a pair of must-have foul shots with 44 seconds to go.

“She’s playing a game that not a lot of girls have right now,” CV coach Bill Moore said of Correa. “Pull-up game. Off the dribble. And she knocks down a lot of shots. She’s just a really good player. She really gets after it, and she changes the tempo for them a lot.”

Correa plays for the Lancaster Splash AAU squad. That team’s assistant coach is Moore, so he’s ultra familiar with the Cedars’ standout.

Correa had 10 first-quarter points, when Lebanon grabbed a 12-11 lead. But CV had a 20-point second-quarter barrage for a 31-27 halftime lead. Morgan Martin, who scored a team-high 18 points, had four paint buckets during the Bucks’ run.

CV kept cranking in the third quarter; the Bucks went 10-0 for a 41-31 cushion. Martin had two buckets, Rhiannon Henry (11 points) hit a pull-up jumper, and Cirilo (10 points) canned a trey before her 2-point jumper gave the Bucks that seemingly safe 11-point lead.

But CV couldn’t fend off Lebanon at the wire. Taylor Hehnly, who scored 14 points for the Bucks, went 6-for-6 at the line in the waning minutes, and her top-of-the-key 3-ball cut the Cedars’ lead to 62-61 with 27 seconds remaining.

But that’s the closest CV would get in money time.

How did Lebanon go from 11 down to winning by three?

“Correa,” Moore said. “She decided that she was going to take over the game.”

Liliana Harrison had 18 rebounds for Lebanon, including a key stick-back during the Cedars’ fourth-quarter surge. Maddie Bishop (15 points) also contributed three crunch-time buckets; her 3-pointer cut CV’s lead to 50-48, and her post hoop with 12 ticks showing iced it, as the Bucks came up empty on their last-gasp possession.

