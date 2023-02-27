LEBANON — The third time was not the charm for Manheim Township’s girls basketball team.

For the third time this season, Lebanon fended off the Blue Streaks, this time in a District 3 Class 6A consolation semifinal in front of the Cedars’ overflow home crowd Monday night.

Lebanon snapped a two-game losing slide, played a passionate, pivotal second half, and sophomore ace Kailah Correa reached the 1,000-point milestone in the Cedars’ 50-44 win over Township.

Earlier this winter in Section 1 matchups, Lebanon survived Township 53-50 in OT, and the Cedars edged the Streaks 60-55. Lebanon made it three-for-three Monday, and all three games were close deep into the second half.

“Township is a really good team, and it’s tough to beat a team three times,” Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn said. “That’s a team we know so well, and I thought we could do it. It’s districts, and we were on a little bit of a drought the last two games. But I think we found our way, and we did what we needed to do.”

Third-seeded Lebanon (25-2 overall) clinched a spot in the PIAA playoffs with the victory, and the Cedars will host No. 4 Red Lion for fifth place in the 6A bracket on Wednesday.

Seventh-seeded Township (16-10) now finds itself in the win-or-go-home game on Wednesday, when the Streaks will host No. 8 York. The winner goes to the state playoffs as the seventh and final seed; the loser is out.

Lebanon picked a perfect time to snap its two-game skid; the Cedars, then 24-0, fell to Columbia in the L-L League championship game, before Lebanon coughed up a 13-point halftime edge and lost to No. 11 Dallastown in the D3 quarterfinals last week.

Township got the quick jump here Monday. The Streaks had a 12-7 lead after the first quarter — Sarah Kraus plucked 10 first-quarter rebounds for Township — and grabbed a 23-15 lead on Ava Byrne’s bucket.

Byrne scored a game-high 19 points, Hailey Berk added 15 points and Kraus had a game-high 14 rebounds for the Streaks.

But Lebanon got back-to-back 3-pointers to end the first half; Jae Burrus’ trey made it 23-18, and when Olive Brandt banked in a shot from just inside the half-court stripe at the buzzer, Township’s lead was down to 23-21 at the break.

“Huge for momentum,” Walborn said. “That kind of stuff helps.”

“Instead of being up eight, we’re only up by two after they hit those 3-pointers, and that gave them the momentum going into the half,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “And then they went on a run early in the third, and we had to play catch-up. And you can’t play catch-up against a team like that.”

The Cedars put the pedal down in the third with an 18-6 blitz for a 39-29 lead. Correa capped the spree with a buzzer-beater 3-pointer for a 10-point cushion. Zariyah Whigham and Liliana Harrison had put-back buckets in the third, when Lebanon out-rebounded Township 12-5 and seized control of the game.

Kailah Correa beats Q3 horn with a 3… 39-29 Lebanon leads Manheim Township #PaGirlsHoops #LLsports pic.twitter.com/SEQ3KQlumt — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) February 28, 2023

Correa hit her milestone moment with 1:32 to go in the game, when she canned a corner 3-pointer for a 43-33 lead — and 1,000 points on the dot. She’s the eighth player in Cedars’ program to reach a grand, including her big sister, Giahny Correa.

Correa scored 16 points, giving her 1,002.

“I love that I was able to hit it at home,” Correa said. “My community. My teammates. A big shout-out to them, because they’re always helping me. They knew this was a big moment for me, and they all really wanted it. It means a lot.”

