Not an overly busy night on Friday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule, with six games on the slate, including a couple of tip-off tournaments. Two games — Linden Hall vs. Harrisburg Christian and Donegal vs. Solanco — were postponed. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables:

FLEETWOOD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lebanon 55, Bethlehem Catholic 53 — Kailah Correa to the rescue. After being held scoreless in the Cedars' season-opening win vs. Manheim Central earlier this week, Lebanon’s standout sophomore pumped in 27 points, and she took an outlet pass, dribbled the length of the floor, and hit the game-winning shot at the horn as the Cedars stunned District 11 kingpin Becahi at the buzzer. Correa scored her 500th career point — two games into her 10th-grade season — in the game; she’s at 526 points. More importantly, Lebanon is 2-0 heading into the tip-tourney title game vs. host Fleetwood.

EXETER TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Eastern York 67, Garden Spot 32 — The Golden Knights barreled to a 22-8 first-quarter lead and had a 46-15 lead at the half, and Arianna Seitz poured in 30 points for Eastern, which sent the Spartans to the third-place game. Meredith Horst (13 points) and Morgan Pavelik (11 points) paced Garden Spot, which dipped to 0-2 and will take on Hershey in the consolation-round matchup. Eastern will face host Exeter for tourney gold.

NONLEAGUE

York Tech 58, Lancaster Mennonite 53 — In a game that was added to the master schedule late this week, Jayla Rivera remained hot for the host Blazers, but York Tech overcame a 36-34 halftime deficit, outscored Mennonite 24-17 in the second half, and picked up the road victory. Rivera, who is off to a blistering start, popped in 26 points, Liviiah Sweeney added 13 points, and Cici Mann chipped in with 12 points for the Blazers, who fell to 1-3. Rivera scored 26 or more points for the third straight game; she’s averaging 24.8 points with nine 3-pointers in Mennonite’s first four games.

Dayspring Christian Academy 44, Octorara 27 — Natalie Slabach struck for a game-high 17 points, and Dayspring raced out to a 24-7 halftime lead and sauntered past the host Braves, who dipped to 0-2. Kennison Ware and McKenzie Muldoon scored 6 points apiece for Octorara, which picked up the pace with 20 second-half points. But the Braves couldn’t catch DCA.

Also Friday, Cedar Crest’s tip-off tournament got started, and the host Falcons KO’d Harrisburg, while Mechanicsburg erased Elco in first-round games. Here’s the story …

SATURDAY’S GAMES

CEDAR CREST TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Elco vs. Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Cedar Crest vs. Mechanicsburg, 7:30 p.m.

EXETER TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Garden Spot vs. Hershey, 4 p.m.

FLEETWOOD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lebanon vs. Fleetwood, 4 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN COLLEGE SHOWCASE

Lancaster Catholic vs. Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Conrad Weiser at Ephrata, 1:30 p.m.

Cocalico at Wilson, 1:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Dover, 1:30 p.m.

Milton Hershey at McCaskey, 2:30 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Hamburg, 4:15 p.m.

