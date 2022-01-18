The Columbia boys basketball passed another test Tuesday night to remain undefeated. The host Tide topped Trinity, 75-64, inside Elmer Kreiser Gymnasium to improve to 13-0, continuing the program’s best start to a season in 31 years.

Trinity, a traditional hoops stronghold with two state championship trophies and three years removed from last competing in the state 3A final, trailed the entire way but cut its deficit to 57-52 with 3 minutes, 44 seconds remaining.

“Everyone just needed to keep their heads,” Columbia senior guard J’Von Collazo said. “If we didn’t stick together we wouldn’t have pulled it out.”

Collazo (career-high 31 points) scored six of his team’s final eights points to seal the win.

He made nine of 12 attempts from the free-throw line.

“Last game, free-throw shooting wasn’t that good,” Collazo said. “So we did pick it up in practice. And today we were here before the JV game shooting free-throws.”

The Tide jumped out to a 28-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

From there, Columbia mostly played a 3-2 zone defense the rest of the way, partly to save their legs since it was the team’s sixth game in 11 days.

“I just told them that in the locker room,” Columbia sixth-year coach Kerry Glover said afterward. ‘I don’t think there’s anybody who did what we just did. That’s a lot of games.”

Columbia forced Trinity (8-4) into 13 first-half turnovers, with the Tide up 40-23 at intermission. Trinity cut it to 42-29 near the start of the third quarter, which led to a Tide 10-0 run to go up 52-29, at which point Glover put in some backups to give his starters a breather. The Shamrocks took advantage by closing on an 9-0 run to trail 52-38 going into the fourth quarter.

Trinity sat in a 2-3 zone all game, something Columbia is now seeing consistently from opponents in an attempt to slow a high-octane Tide offense averaging 72.7 points a game.

It didn’t make much of a difference. The Shamrocks gave up a new season-high in points.

The Tide were also paced by senior guards Robert Footman (12 points, five steals) and Kerry Glover (11 points, six steals) and sophomore guard Brelon Miller (10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists).

Tuesday’s win completes a brutal but impressive stretch of six games in 11 days for Columbia, which featured York Catholic (12-2), Susquehanna Township (4-7), Lancaster Mennonite (7-5), Berlin Brothers Valley (7-4) and Trinity.

As Columbia keeps winning, so, too, grows the pressure to remain unblemished in the loss column.

“I told them before the game, ‘Sometimes, you have to make sure you’re respected,” Glover said. “Win, lose or draw, when we leave the court we want to make sure we earn the respect of our opponent. …I feel confident I can go toe-to-toe with any coach. …but they have to believe they can play with anybody.”

Next up, Columbia travels to Lancaster Country Day (7-5) on Thursday before a stiff test against Eastern York (10-3) at home Saturday.

BOX SCORE