Some wintry mix weather on Thursday led to the postponement of three games on the L-L League girls basketball slate. The other three were played. Here’s the roundup and some notables …

SECTION 4

Lancaster Mennonite 51, Linden Hall 20 — Have a night, Jayla Rivera. The Blazers’ sharpshooter hit four 3-pointers and poured in 36 points, and host Mennonite (1-0, 2-4) used a 22-3 second-quarter spree to grab a commanding 32-7 halftime lead and top the Lions. Hayden Augustino-Laurent and Meli Figueroa scored 10 points apiece for Linden Hall (0-3, 0-5). Mennonite snapped a 3-game slide as Rivera, a senior, upped her career point total to 675.

SECTION 3

Lancaster Catholic 59, Donegal 12 — The Crusaders continued their torrid start as Autumn Lipson hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points, Rylee Kraft chipped in with 10 points to pace a balanced attack, and Catholic (1-0, 4-0) got off to a fast start with 41-0 first-half blitz. Mia Wissler and Remy White scored 5 points apiece for the host Indians, as Donegal (0-1, 2-3) had its 2-game winning streak snapped.

In another Section 3 opener on Thursday, Northern Lebanon eked out a win at Cocalico on a clutch bucket from freshman Hayley Sheroky. Here’s the story …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Hempfield at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

McCaskey at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Solanco, 7 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Octorara at Lancaster Country Day, 4:30 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Columbia, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

