It was impossible for Jasmine Griffin to hide from the number. Every student who crossed her path seemed to mention it.

Twelve points. That’s all Ephrata’s senior needed. No big deal, right? Griffin can score 12 points in her sleep.

These points were different. They were going to place her atop the program’s all-time scoring list. Anticipation was there from the opening tip. Fans cheered a little louder after Griffin’s baskets. They counted down in their heads.

“We ask a lot of her,” Ephrata coach Brian Cerullo said. “She always delivers. There’s a lot of pressure on nights like this. She was able to deliver again.”

Griffin scored 15 points and helped Ephrata defeat Solanco 49-38 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two girls basketball game Thursday night. The guard’s total climbed to 1,345. She surpassed Carla Wenger, who had held the record since 1986.

History arrived on a foul shot with 1:16 left in the third quarter. Griffin wasn’t counting down like so many others. It was only after the ball swished through the hoop that she realized she was there.

“It’s so surreal,” Griffin said. “When the crowd started cheering when I made that free throw, it was an incredible feeling. To feel the love of the town and my classmates being here to support me was awesome.”

Wenger had a front-row seat for the occasion. She was named Ephrata’s JV coach before the start of the season. It was a fortunate coincidence that she returned just as Griffin was climbing the scoring ladder.

Surrendering the record didn’t bother Wenger. What she remembers most from her playing days is the district championship her team won. Those 1,341 points that stare down from the banner were simply a nice connection to her school.

“It has been an absolute blessing to get to know Jasmine,” Wenger said. “She’s an unselfish, wise, talented teammate and leader. There’s nobody better that could have achieved such a reward.”

Griffin’s first 12 points could have been placed in a montage to capture the brilliance of her four seasons.

There was a coast-to-coast layup after a rebound. A steal and drive around four defenders. A 3-pointer from the corner. A put-back following an offensive board. She scored every way possible while the defense was laser-focused on stopping her.

Cerullo saw this coming. If not a record, an accomplished career. Cerullo said Griffin could have played varsity in eighth grade. She made an instant impact once she arrived.

“She was a very polished player for that age,” Cerullo said. “I have never seen a freshman come on and be as mature and work as hard as she did. I’m not surprised. She definitely deserves it.”

Griffin has been coming to this gym forever. The 1,000 point list hangs over the wall above one entrance. She has peered up at it. She has thought about having a place on it. How could she not?

Wenger and Griffin discussed the record for the first time during practice this week. They were 1-2 then. They’re 1-2 in a different order now.

“I can’t say enough about her maturity and her ability,” Wenger said. “She has a great basketball mind. That part of it is amazing. She’s one of those rare student-athletes that every coach wants. I feel lucky I was on the bench when she was playing.”

The all-time greats always look different. They move faster. They dribble harder. If you didn’t know Griffin’s number or her face, you could still pick her out from the crowd.

Griffin has earned a place among those all-time greats. That remains difficult for her to believe.

“Basketball is my life,” she said. “I’ve played ever since I can remember walking. Just the feeling of my hard work paying off and all the hours I’ve spent in the gym training, this is satisfying. But I’m still hungry for more.”

This night was Griffin’s to enjoy. With all eyes on her, she came through.

After she made her final layup in pregame warmups, she trotted to the bench and high-fived the person who has been Ephrata’s top scorer for 37 years.

Twelve points later, that place in history belonged to Griffin.