It’s early — some Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball teams have only played one game — but seven squads got through the first full week-plus of action without suffering a loss.

Pequea Valley (4-0), Lancaster Catholic (3-0), Lebanon (3-0), Manheim Township (3-0), Ephrata (2-0), Northern Lebanon (2-0) and Columbia (1-0) are undefeated heading into this week, which features 12 head-to-head section openers on the slate on Thursday and Friday.

League games will continue through Dec. 21, and after the holiday tournament season, section play will resume Jan. 3. Twenty-two L-L League teams are set to participate in holiday tournaments, between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

Lebanon took the most acrobatic route to an unscathed start. Playing in Fleetwood’s tip-off tournament this past weekend, Cedars’ sophomore standout Kailah Correa drove the length of the floor and beat the final buzzer, giving Lebanon an exhilarating 55-53 win over District 11 kingpin Bethlehem Catholic.

The Cedars went on to beat host Fleetwood for tourney gold on Saturday, and Correa, who scored 43 points in two games, was named MVP. Lebanon beat Manheim Central in its opener last week on a night when Correa was held scoreless for the first time in her prep career. She’s at 543 career points three games into her sophomore season, so Correa is on pace to hit 1,000 this season, and perhaps 2,000 for her career — if Lebanon can make deep postseason trips moving forward, and if she keeps up her scoring average.

Pequea Valley already has a Section 4 game under its belt; the Braves topped L-L League newbie Linden Hall in a section opener last week, and PV won Tulpehocken’s tip-off tourney last weekend. Lancaster Catholic has wins against formidable foes Trinity, Bermudian Springs and D4 heavyweight Loyalsock. Township has victories over Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown and Dover, while Ephrata has KO’d a couple of Berks County outfits, Conrad Weiser and Muhlenberg.

The surprise team in the undefeated column is probably Northern Lebanon. The Vikings are in re-tooling mode, and two freshmen — Hayley Sheroky and Kasey Weimer — have hit the court running, and holdover sophomore Olivia Shutter is off to a quick start.

Two more teams to mention: McCaskey has won four games in a row for a 4-1 getaway, and Donegal has won two straight. The Red Tornado won three games last season; Donegal already matched its win total from last season.

GAMES TO WATCH

An intriguing nonleague showdown Monday when Hempfield hosts Manheim Central, as the Barons will get a look at their third Section 1 opponent after already playing Cedar Crest and Lebanon. … Thursday’s Section 3 opener pitting Northern Lebanon at Cocalico is one to circle. … Friday’s slate is jam-packed: Must-see Section 1 openers include Hempfield at Cedar Crest and Lebanon at Manheim Township, and circle this juicy Section 4 matchup: Pequea Valley at Columbia, as the Tide will celebrate 50 years of girls basketball that night in Kreiser Gym.

FILLING IT UP

Six players are averaging 20-plus points a game in the early going. That list: Columbia’s Brie Droege (27.0), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (25.0), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (25.0), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (24.8), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (22.7), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (21.8).

CLUTCH SHOOTERS

Here’s who has made the most 3-pointers through the season’s first full week: Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (10), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (10), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (9), Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (9), Warwick’s Kayla Willis (9), Hempfield’s Autumn Cook (7), Manheim Township’s Nia Mountis (7), Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (7), Pequea Valley’s Katie Stoltzfus (7), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (7).

FAB FROSH

A 7-pack of freshmen who have made an immediate impact for their squads, in no particular order: Cedar Crest F Kaila Francis (13.0) scored 17 points in a win over Wilson, and she’s been tough on the glass and on the baseline. … Lebanon G Olive Brandt (10.3, 2 3-pointers) scored 14 points in her debut in the Cedars’ win over Manheim Central. Heard a lot about this kid coming up through the pipeline; she’s delivered so far. … Manheim Township G Alivian Parmer (8.0) has back-to-back 10-point outings, and the Streaks have needed her with holdover starters Ava Byrne and Julia Goebig out early. … Northern Lebanon guards Hayley Sheroky (11.0, 2 3-pointers) and Kasey Weimer (9.5) have found a home in the Vikings’ starting lineup — and they’re going to be there for a long time. … Pequea Valley G Janae Patterson (9.8, 4 3-pointers) scored 15 points in the Braves’ section-opening win over Linden Hall. Earned a starting gig as a ninth-grader, and should stick and stay there for years to come. … Elizabethtown G Chloe Wilkinson has paced the Bears in scoring in three of their four games, as she gets her fingerprints on the system.

THIS AND THAT

Columbia junior Brie Droege joined the 1,000-point club last week when she pumped in 27 points in the Tide’s nonleague win over Brandywine Heights. She’s sitting on 1,000 points on the dot. Her twin sister, Brooke Droege, is next in line in L-L League circles to hit the grand mark. She’s at 743 points. That might be it for the 1,000-point club this season; Hempfield’s Lauren Moffatt (625) is the only other active player with 600-plus points, and Correa might have a shot if Lebanon goes deep in the playoffs. … The current active scoring leaders heading into the week: Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (1,442), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (1,130), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (1,082). … Knier needs 496 points, Griffin needs 316 points and Meadows needs 235 points to become the all-time leading scorers in their respective programs. Knier also has a legit shot at 2,000 if the Barons can make a playoff push. … Manheim Township coach Sean Burkhart needs eight more victories to join the 200-win club; Columbia coach Karl Kreiser needs nine more victories to join the 250-win club. The only other active L-L League coach with 200-plus wins is Lancaster Catholic’s Charlie Detz (203). ... Covered the Elizabethtown Showdown at E-town College's Thompson Gym on Saturday, featuring four games pitting District 3 teams vs. District 4 teams. Good crowds and a superb facility. Fingers crossed that Thompson Gym hosts some L-L League games of some sort (playoffs?) in the near future.

