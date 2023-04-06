Modern basketball is contested mostly at the three-point arc and at the rim, and by that standard, Thursday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Senior All-Star game at Hempfield was a modern classic.

The White team (seniors from Cedar Crest, Columbia, Conestoga Valley, Hempfield, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Manheim Central), defeated the Black, or dark-uniformed, team (Elizabethtown, Lancaster Mennonite, McCaskey and Octorara) 124-120.

The teams combined for 36 three-pointers, and roughly 36 dunk attempts, most of them on lob-pass feeds to Octorara’s Elijah Hamilton, who led Black with 23 points.

Manheim Central sharpshooter Trey Grube led White with 27, all on threes, and his team won, which maybe tells you something about math (3>2) and/or the Steph Curry-ization of hoops.

A three-man L-L officiating crew called no fouls and no violations. Again, fouls and violations combined: zero.

It might have been interesting to see two of the league’s best point guards, like Hempfield’s Miguel Pena and McCaskey’s Jonathan Byrd, really battle each other, or some of the league’s top big guys, like Lancaster Mennonite’s David Weaver and Hempfield’s Kamryn Lawrence, grapple in the paint. Wasn’t happening.

Still, throughout, a good time was had by all. Even, with reservations, Byrd.

“It was fun in the beginning, but I wanted to win,’’ Byrd said. “I was telling the guys, ‘Come on, let’s win this.’ But really, yeah, I did have fun.’’

The game was close the whole way, and toward the end Hamilton did try to lock up Grube, but Grube got free on transition and nailed his ninth triple and his team’s 22nd, with 46 seconds left, to put White up four, and that was about it.

In addition to Grube’s 27, White got 14 points each from J’Veon Reyes-Vega (Cedar Crest), Lancaster Country Day’s Toby Ashby and Zach Benner of Manheim Central. Daezjon Giles of Columbia has 13 and Griffin Rishell of Conestoga Valley scored 10.

Black got Hamilton’s 23 (on just one three), and 15 from Elizabethtown’s Caiden Zeager (nothing but threes). Camden Hurst of state champion Lancaster Mennonite scored 13, as did McCaskey’s De’Shaun McFadden.

Charlie Fisher of Manheim Central and Kerry Glover of Columbia coached White. Seth Buckwalter of Mennonite and Ed Berryman of L-L coached the Black.