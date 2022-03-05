HERSHEY - It took a while, but Columbia gradually, inexorably turned Saturday’s District Three Class 2A final into its kind of game.

The Tide rolled past York Catholic, 47-30 at the Giant Center.

It’s Columbia’s seventh district championship in boys’ basketball and first since 1994.

It’s the culmination of a journey that began when Kerry Glover, Jr. followed his dad and coach, Kerry Glover, to Columbia from York County four years ago.

“Moving here when I was in eighth grade, my whole goal was to win a championship, to bring it back to Columbia,’’ Glover Jr. said after scoring 13 points Saturday.

The Tide made the state tournament two years ago, and reached the District AAA final last year, losing a close game at Lancaster Catholic. Since only district champs made that pandemic-truncated state tournament, Columbia’s season was over.

“We’ll be back to work next week,’’ Glover, Sr. said at the time.

His club rolled through most of the regular season, including a 29-point defeat of York Catholic in early January, but lost two of three in early February, including to sub.-500 York Suburban and then Warwick, by 10, in the L-L playoffs.

“We needed that,’’ Glover told his guys in the post-game locker-room din. “We needed what Warwick gave us.’’

During the resultant week off, Glover scheduled a scrimmage at Lancaster Mennonite. The Tide needed what Mennonite gave them, too. So did Mennonite, which also won district gold here Saturday.

“I wanted to get us off our court,’’ Glover said of the small floor in Columbia’s classically tiny gym. “I was thinking about coming here, the big floor. I knew we needed some work on a bigger court.’’

York Catholic played strictly man-to-man defense in their first meeting. Glover had seen enough film of the Irish to figure that wasn’t happening again.

Still, his guys didn’t attack Catholic’s 3-2 zone well early, settling for three-pointers far too often and making far too few of them (two of their first 13).

“Then we started attacking those gaps,’’ said Footman, who also scored 13 for Columbia. “We knew what (Glover) can do in the middle of the zone, and we thought we could pull them out of it.’’

The game was tied at 12 midway through the second quarter when Glover dialed up a 1-3-1 half-court trap.

The Tide quickly got a turnover that J’Von Collazo turned into a run-out and three-point play. Then Robert Footman nailed a 3-pointer.

It was still just 20-13 at halftime, but Tide opened the second half on a 10-0 run. Glover then had his guys hold the ball and make the Irish match up and chase them around.

That was a game York Catholic couldn’t win. Columbia led by 20 midway through the fourth quarter, and it was garbage time.

Footman also scored 13 for the Tide. Columbia finished with only four turnovers. Incredibly, it had only one turnover until well into the fourth quarter, and that one was a charge-block call.

Again this year, the Tide will be back to work next week. The prize is more tangible - Columbia will host District 12s AAA five seed in the first round of the state tournament Wednesday.