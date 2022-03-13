MECHANICSBURG — And thus ends the 2021-22 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball season.

The league’s last remaining link to the PIAA playoffs — Section 3 co-champ Manheim Central — saw its postseason joyride come to a halt Sunday.

The Barons, fresh off their first state-playoff victory in program history, were ousted in the second round of the Class 5A bracket by a familiar foe, West York, which played a spirited second half for a 49-34 victory over Central at Cumberland Valley.

“The reason why it hurts so bad is because this has been so much fun,” Central coach Tyson Hayes said after addressing his troops in the locker room for the final time this season.

“For 28 games they played as hard as they could for us,” he said, "but (West York) had all the answers. That’s why they’re heading to the Elite Eight.”

Sunday’s clash was the second time in three weeks that the Barons and the Bulldogs tangled in the postseason; Central topped West York 50-41 in the District 3 quarterfinals in Manheim on Feb. 25.

West York, the D3 seventh-place finisher, won the rematch on the PIAA stage, and the Bulldogs (18-9) will take on another D3 neighbor, Mechanicsburg, which edged Abington Heights 45-44 Sunday.

As for the Barons, they finished up 20-8 overall, with a co-section crown, a trip to the L-L League playoffs, a semifinal appearance and an eventual fourth-place finish in districts, and a PIAA win over Roxborough.

The complexion of Sunday’s game changed completely when West York’s Reagan Doll beat the second-quarter horn with a 3-pointer, giving the Bulldogs a 21-19 lead at the break. Central rallied from a five-point deficit to take a 19-18 lead on Abbie Reed’s coast-to-coast layup with 10 seconds to go in the first half.

But Doll’s clutch trey gave West York the lead for good, and a ton of momentum going into the locker room. The Bulldogs kept that mo going into the third, outscoring Central 16-6 for a cozy 37-25 lead. Jocelyn Kern (10 points) and Faith Walker (10 points) coaxed in consecutive third-quarter 3-pointers for West York, with Walker’s trey stretching the Bulldogs’ lead to 33-23.

“(Doll) hits the shot at the buzzer and it kind of deflates you a little bit,” Hayes said. “And that gave them the momentum going into the second half.”

Later in the third, Doll (13 points) scored on back-to-back transition layups, and Kern closed out the quarter with a terrific backdoor layup, and the Barons were looking up at a 12-point deficit.

Central cut West York’s lead under 10 one time the rest of the way — 37-28 on Rachel Nolt’s 3-ball with 7:13 to play — and the Bulldogs salted it away with a quick 6-0 burst, getting two more backdoor layups from Walker.

T’Azjah Generett scored eight of her team-best 14 points in the second half for West York, including yet another backdoor layup, giving the Bulldogs their largest lead, 47-30.

Maddie Knier pulled down 12 rebounds and scored a game-high 18 points for Central, giving the junior 1,372 career points. Rachel Nolt chipped in with eight points and five boards for the Barons.

“It was a really fun ride,” Hayes said, putting a bow on the season. “We really loved this team. They were fun. They were energetic every single day at practice. So I’m glad they got to experience this.”

