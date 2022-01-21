In a matchup between Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball section leaders Friday night, host Lampeter-Strasburg remained unbeaten with a 71-49 league crossover win over visiting Elco.

On Senior Night for L-S, the Pioneers (9-0 league, 14-0 overall) also checked another box in terms of another thing they can do well: defending the post against an opposing team focused on feeding the ball inside to a big guy.

“That’s one of the things from my standpoint early on,” L-S sixth-year coach Ed Berryman said after Friday’s game. “I’m like, ‘OK, we don’t have a lot of height. We don’t have Nick Del Grande in there to bang. So how are we going to do this?’”

Del Grande was an L-S senior who graduated early in order to get started with the Coastal Carolina University football program in the spring semester.

It left L-S 6-foot-4 junior guard Ben Wert as the Pioneers’ tallest player. Wert and 6-foot senior Berkeley Wagner took turns defending Elco 6-foot-7 senior Corey Attivo on Friday.

Attivo scored six of his team’s first nine points, but was held to three points the rest of the way.

Wert or Wagner often fronted Attivo to deny entry passes to the paint, with an L-S defender lingering on the backside if a pass did come. It’s a strategy Berryman first learned in his playing days, when he was a senior forward for the 1981 York Catholic team that won the District 3-2A championship over Warwick.

“Just throwing him off our bodies,” Wert said. “Obviously we don’t have a real big guy. It’s being on helpside and working our butts off.”

On the other end, Wert drilled seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points. Section Three front-runner L-S entered the week averaging an eye-popping 8.8 made 3-pointers a game. The Pioneers sunk 13 on Friday.

Senior forward Luka Vranich (12 points, 10 rebounds) and sophomore guard Ty Burton (11 points) also paced the L-S attack.

The Pioneers’ open shots often came on dribble-drive kickouts.

“If we can go inside-out, that’s going to be your most effective way to knock down the 3s,” Berryman said. “Whether it’s Luka, Ty or Ben penetrating, they look to kick out. So shooters are square to the basket already as the ball is coming to you, so you’re in a good shooting position.”

L-S won the rebound battle through three quarters, 21 to 16.

While the Pioneers were in control most of the night, Friday’s matchup felt like a slog, somewhat a result of Elco’s patient offensive approach in which the L-L Section Four front-runner Raiders (6-2, 10-4) likely averaged double-digit passes before putting up a shot.

Elco went up 7-2 and 9-8 early on before L-S closed the first quarter on a 8-0 run, pushed its advantage to 33-23 at intermission, and led 50-37 at the end of the third quarter.

Up next: On Tuesday, Elco travels to Octorara (3-5, 5-7), while L-S travels to Manheim Central (4-3, 10-4).

BOX SCORE