With the score tied in the final seconds in front of a standing-room-only crowd in Friday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball championship game, Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Ty Burton received a pass near the top of the key.

While tightly defended, Burton used a cross-over dribble to create space for a 3-point attempt from the elbow. The arcing shot first rattled off the rim and bounced up off the backboard before falling through the net with two seconds left.

It proved to be the game-winner in a Pioneers’ 50-47 win over Hempfield in an instant classic L-L title game at Manheim Township.

“When you call game, you call game, I guess,” Burton said. “It feels good.”

The shot capped a highly-entertaining matchup that featured seven lead changes, 17 combined 3-pointers and several clutch shots, allowing L-S (24-0) to remain unbeaten en route to the program’s second league title.

First half: The teams combined to make just three of their first 16 attempts.

“We definitely had nerves coming into the game,” Burton said. “Going from our gym at L-S to being in front of this crowd, it’s so much. We knew we just had to stick together.”

From there, the teams combined to shoot an efficient 57.4 percent (35 of 51) the rest of the way.

Hempfield’s starters entered with a combined height advantage of six inches over L-S’ starting five. The size advantage was evident early on, with L-L Section One co-champ Hempfield (19-5) making an effort to get inside on layups to open the game.

Although total rebounds on both sides were about even, the Hempfield defense tallied four blocks by the end and held L-S to its season-low in points.

“They’re a big team,” Burton said. “Their point guard Miguel (Pena) is 6-2. We knew if we just kept attacking we’d be fine.”

The half ended on a 3-pointer from Ben Troyer (16 points) and jumper from Pena (15 points) to give the Black Knights a 27-23 advantage at intermission. L-S trailed at halftime for just the second time this season.

“We knew if we panicked we were going to get blown out,” Burton said. “We knew we had adversity to face. We handled it well.”

Second half: Hempfield pushed its largest lead to 30-25 on a 3-pointer from Parker Wolfe near the start of the third quarter.

L-S point guard Berkeley Wagner, who rolled his ankle near the end of Monday’s quarterfinal and missed Wednesday’s semifinal, started Friday’s game and later drilled a 3-pointer at the 6:40 mark of the third quarter. It kickstarted a 19-6 L-S run to go up 44-36 with 6:24 left. It was the game’s largest lead.

The run was capped by back-to-back and-1 layup-and-free-throw from Luka Vranich.

On the other end, Vranich had the defensive assignment to stick on Hempfield leading-scorer Pena, who scored 10 points in the second quarter but was held to a pair of free-throws in the second half until nailing a game-tying 3-pointer with 1:58 remaining, part of an 11-3 Hempfield run to even the score at 47-47.

After a missed L-S 3-point attempt, a Hempfield reverse layup attempt under the basket with 22 seconds left was instead blocked by Pioneers’ defender Isaiah Parido, who said afterward he was prepared for the play from having seen the Knights try something similar in Wednesday’s league semifinal win over Warwick.

Burton quickly grabbed the ensuing loose ball and L-S called a timeout on the other end, setting the stage for Burton’s heroics.

Before Friday, the Pioneers’ last league crown came in 2018, when L-S was led by center Ryan Smith, who wore jersey No. 15. L-S wore a black, circular patch with the No. 15 in white on the front of their jerseys this season in memory of Smith, who died March 22 after a 19-month bout with Leukemia.

“We just try to play for him,” Wagner said. “Play how he played. Relentless.”

