LEBANON — If you’re going to clinch the outright Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 girls basketball championship against your crosstown rival — while trying to keep your perfect record intact — you might as well do it in an instant-classic game.

Lebanon and Cedar Crest staged a war for the ages Friday night. And when it was finally over — after three incredibly wild overtime sessions — the host Cedars survived.

Olive Brandt rattled in the game-winning foul shots with 17.9 seconds to go in the dizzying third OT, and Lebanon sweated out Cedar Crest’s potential game-tying shot at the buzzer for an otherworldly 66-64 win over the Falcons in front of the Cedars’ raucous home fans.

“Crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy,” Brandt said, waiting in line for her turn to cut down part of the net. “Just great. What an amazing opportunity to be in a game like this.”

In a game of clutch plays, big shots, big stops and incredible buzzer-beaters, Lebanon improved to 8-0 in league play and 17-0 overall, adding a Section 1 title to the co-Section 2 crown the Cedars secured last season.

Lebanon captured its 15th L-L League section crown in all, including seven titles in the first eight years of the league back in the early 1970s.

This one is the clubhouse leader for the most memorable.

Cedar Crest, which forced OT when Allison Metzgar buried a deep, top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 22 seconds to go in regulation, dipped to 5-3 in league play and 13-7 overall. But Cedar Crest maintained its grip on second place — and the league playoff bid — despite the gut-punch setback.

The Falcons are a game clear of Manheim Township in the standings, and Cedar Crest will host the Blue Streaks (4-4, 12-6) next Thursday with second place on the line.

Lebanon, which won in OT for the second time this season, will swing open the case for the Section 1 gold trophy, and now the Cedars can exhale and try for a perfect regular-season run. They have league games against Penn Manor and Penn Manor remaining on their slate, plus three nonleague tilts.

It’ll be tough to top Friday’s game, which will be talked about in Lebanon County for years to come.

“That’s one of the best games I’ve ever been a part of as a coach,” Lebanon skipper Jaime Walborn said, standing in a pack of fans celebrating postgame on the court.

“Every time we did something, Crest answered. They made some big shots down the stretch. What a fun game. When we came in for the third OT, I said to the kids that hey, this is fun. They’re making us earn this. What an awesome, awesome game.”

Lebanon had a 26-18 lead late in the first half when Cedar Crest’s Lizzie Lowe (10 points) knocked down a 3-pointer at the second-quarter horn, cutting the Cedars’ lead to 26-21. It was a preview of things to come later in the game.

Lebanon was ahead 39-33 through three quarters before Cedar Crest put on its rally caps. Metzgar drilled a pair of must-have fourth-quarter 3-pointers, the latter giving the Falcons a 42-41 lead with 4:39 to go in regulation.

But Lebanon’s Kailah Correa, who scored 29 points, put the Cedars back on top, 43-42, when she coaxed in a baseline jumpier with 3:33 to play in regulation. But Cedar Crest got the last laugh in the fourth, when Metzgar (22 points) stood tall and knocked down a deep 3-ball for a 45-45 tie, and OT1 it was.

Both teams had chances to win it there, but the Falcons and the Cedars both misfired in the waning seconds, and it 52-52 heading into OT2. There, Correa had two buckets, and her two free throws with 9.0 seconds to go to gave Lebanon a 62-59 lead.

But Cedar Crest forced OT3 in riveting fashion, when Kaila Francis heaved in a wing 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the overflow crowd into a frenzy.

Less than a minute into OT3, key cogs Correa and Liliana Harrison (16 points) had fouled out for Lebanon. There were no field goals down the stretch. Metzgar hit two foul shots for a 64-62 lead with 1:18 to go. But that’s the last time Cedar Crest scored.

Zariyah Whigham tied it up at 64-all with two free throws with 55.1 seconds showing, and Brandt coolly and calmly hit the go-ahead foul shots at 17.9.

Cedar Crest got one last look. Francis (22 points, 8 rebounds) pulled down an offense rebound with time running out, but her put-back spun out, Lebanon plucked the loose ball, and the Cedars won it.

