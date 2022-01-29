Columbia’s 69-61 loss to Executive Education on Saturday was the kind of high school basketball game you hope to see in March.

In this case, that’s a real possibility.

It’s reasonable to think these teams could meet again, in the Class 3A state playoffs.

In a game that pulsated with intensity, the Crimson Tide led early in the fourth quarter before running out of bullets and taking their first loss of the season.

“I never expected to go 22-0,’’ Columbia coach Kerry Glover said after a long postgame locker-room session.

“I just want to keep getting better. All our goals — section, league, districts — are still in front of us.’’

Glover didn’t mention the state tournament, but it goes without saying. Columbia (16-1) has played up this winter, using the scheduling freedom of being in Section Five of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, with no crossover games.

Executive Education is a charter school from the Allentown area in its fourth year of existence. It is only 8-4, but against a strong schedule. It played Saturday without Jeremiah Bembry, a 6-foot-6 senior Florida State commit who has a rib injury.

The Raptors lost 79-75 to eventual champion Loyalsock in the second round of last year’s 3A state tournament.

“This was a great win for us,’’ Executive Education coach Ray Barbosa said. “We knew Columbia was tough, knew they’d keep fighting. We need wins like this, especially on the road.’’

To an extent, this was a quickness vs. size matchup. The Raptors have a 6-10 sophomore, Moustapha Sanoh, who has Manute Bol-like impact on the defensive end.

Columbia wanted to go fast, but Sanoh amounted to a tall speed bump. Executive Education wanted to go slow, but the Tide sped them up at times, forcing 16 turnovers.

Back and forth they went, in a game that was physical enough that every whistle eventually came with “whataboutism.’’

Columbia led slightly most of the first half, but the Raptors closed the half with two inside hoops by Drexel recruit Kobe Magee and led 30-28 at the break.

Executive Education was scoring more easily, but the Tide battled and stayed within touch.

“The biggest positive,’’ Glover said, “was our intensity for four quarters.’’

A potential turning point came when Robert Footman’s 3-pointer gave the Tide a 52-51 lead and, a moment later, Sanoh fouled out with 5:32 left.

It didn’t work out that way. Columbia got just one point from its next five possessions.

“I think it was just fatigue,’’ Glover said. “We had some foul trouble, and our legs just got a little flat.’’

“They were hurting us with the pick-and-roll,’’ Barbosa said. “With (Sanoh) out, we were able to get out and switch better.’’

Beyond all that, ironically, a Raptor’s ability to get to the rim was the difference. Jalil Schenck, a senior guard who’s maybe 5-10 and is getting Division III college looks, scored 20 and drove his team over the top.

Magee added 18 for the winners.

Columbia got 16 from J’Von Collazo, 14 from Kerry Glover and 11 from Footman.