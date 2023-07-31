Change is coming. How it affects high school basketball games remains to be seen.

The PIAA board approved new rules earlier this month. Fouls will reset at the end of each quarter rather than each half. The 1-and-1 is gone. Players will be given two attempts every time they step to the line, rather than when the foul total for the half reaches 10.

Instead of being in the bonus after seven fouls in a half, teams will reach the bonus after five fouls in each quarter.

The changes were approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations and later approved by the PIAA, which follows the NFHS rulebook.

What will this mean when the ball is tossed into the air in December?

“I think it’s a little bit of an unknown,” said Warwick boys coach Chris Christensen. “There are a couple of ways it could go. It’s going to be trial and error by everybody until we figure out the best strategies.”

One fact seems clear and universally agreed upon: The rules will benefit teams with leads late in games.

The 1-and-1 was an equalizer. Most boys teams convert between 60-70% of their free throws. Most girls teams are between 55-65%. That results in a lot of empty possessions in the final minutes and a chance for a comeback.

“If you’re winning, you’re definitely in better luck,” Pequea Valley girls coach Jason McDonald said. “The better teams should win more games this way.”

Other outcomes are harder to predict.

Teams will have to be more discriminant in who they foul when trying to rally late in the fourth quarter. Even a strong foul shooter can miss the front end of a 1-and-1 under pressure. It’s unlikely he or she will miss twice. The incentive to put a weaker free throw shooter on the line has increased.

That means more trapping and pressuring the ball and fewer automatic giveaway fouls.

“It’s so different that we have to live it and see how it feels and what makes sense,” Christensen said. “It definitely is going to benefit the offense. You’re guaranteed two shots. If you miss the front end of a 1-and-1, that’s as good as missing two.”

The bonus reset could result in unforeseen consequences.

Christensen suggested if his team’s foul total is low at the end of the first or third quarter, he might instruct his players to foul intentionally to disrupt an opponent’s final possession.

If a team known for aggressive defense has a high foul total early in a quarter, it will have to back off. If it has a low total as the quarter progresses, it can turn up the intensity. Adjustments will be made based on how the game is being officiated.

“For someone like us who presses a lot, I think it’s going to benefit us,” McDonald said. “Especially teams that have more of a bench. You can get away with it more. If it gets reset every quarter, you can get after it.”

The objective of the rule changes was to improve game flow with fewer stoppages for foul shots and to reduce rough play, which is believed to be a problem on rebounds of missed free throws.

The changes could produce more staggered play under certain circumstances. Teams that reach the bonus early in a quarter can be sent to the line for two attempts for a long stretch.

“I know a lot of coaches who like it,” McDonald said. “They’ve been trying to advocate for it. I’m probably one of the people who are not in favor of it. I think the game is actually going to be slowed down a little bit.”

No one knows for sure how games will be different this winter. The hope is it’s for the better.

“I think it’s a wait and see,” Christensen said. “Everybody has a little bit of a different opinion of how it’s going to work. Some people love it. Some people don’t. It doesn’t really matter what you think of it. It’s here.”