Next to the cubicles and computers, there was a teen effortlessly spinning a basketball on her finger. The sight looked a bit out of place in a newsroom.

This wasn’t some random high schooler. It was Lebanon’s Kailah Correa, one of the best players in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Correa, with her hair in braids like it was game day, doesn’t like to sit still for long. She always has a ball in her hands. What she does with it is second nature at this point.

“I honestly forget how I learned,” the sophomore said of the old-school spin. “I can’t imagine my life without basketball.”

L-L League media day took place at LNP’s offices in Lancaster on Sunday. A gathering once reserved for football branched out to hoops with the winter sports season ready to tip off Friday.

Correa averaged 20.8 points and was an All-State second team selection in Class 6A as a freshman. This event was a chance for athletes to mingle with their peers and rivals. Both boys and girls teams were represented.

There were rising stars and longtime stalwarts. That included Hempfield’s Danny Walck, the dean of boys coaches.

Walck has spent most of his 27 seasons in the L-L League. He coached at Lancaster Catholic, Reading and Warwick before taking over the Black Knights for the past 13 years.

People frequently ask Walck how long he’ll coach. His stock answer is, “I’m here today.” He said the media day event was a nice addition to the calendar.

“I stayed around just to see this happen,” Walck said with a smile. “This sport has been good to me and good to my family. It’s in my DNA.”

Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier, an All-State selection in volleyball and basketball and a state medalist in track and field, was in the building. She watched the coverage of football media day and was happy to see basketball get a moment in the spotlight.

Knier will add to her 1,000-point resume over the next few months. The senior hasn’t decided what she’ll play in college. It’s almost impossible for her to choose.

“I like them all, so it’s really hard,” Knier said. “Most kids know their path. With me, it’s different. I’ve fallen in love with all these sports. How do you make that decision?”

For the next few months, Knier’s focus will be on basketball and leading the Barons into contention in Section Two.

Lay of the league

Defending champ Lancaster Catholic and Columbia will be among the favorites for the girls title. Hempfield, Manheim Town-ship and Cedar Crest will battle it out in Section One. Lebanon, with Correa, has moved up from Section Two to challenge the big schools.

Linden Hall’s girls will be competing in the L-L League for the first time. The league will have four sections, down from five.

Lampeter-Strasburg is the reigning boys champ. The Pioneers look much different from the group that went undefeated through the L-L and District Three Class 5A playoffs.

Ben Wert, a senior, is the only returning starter for L-S, which lost top scorer Ty Burton and a talented group of upperclassmen.

“We have the same goals as last year really,” Wert said. “We think we can be a really good team again. We’re going to come into each game thinking we can win it.”

Hempfield and Cedar Crest are the top boys contenders in Section One. Warwick and L-S should be in the mix. Octorara is considered a dark horse.

Manheim Central’s Trey Grube and Lancaster Mennonite’s Camden Hurst are returning 1,000-point scorers among the boys. Miguel Pena is back to lead Hemp-field. Elijah Hamilton and Zachary Kirk are the top scorers for Octorara.

Between the LNP | LancasterOnline reporters, the local television stations and other media, there was a lot of camera time and many questions asked.

L-S’s Wert was a little nervous about the hoopla. He was still happy to experience this first-time event.

“It’s exciting; it’s different,” Wert said. “It’s getting more attention for basketball. It’s cool for me, my teammates and the other players.”

Everyone felt relaxed with the season still on the horizon. When the ball is put in the air Friday, the mood will get much more serious.