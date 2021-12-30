It was a busy Wednesday for L-L League girls basketball teams, with holiday tournaments all around the area. Here’s the roundup and some notables …

ANNVILLE-CLEONA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Annville-Cleona 42, Littlestown 25 — A nice tourney run for the host Dutchmen, who closed the championship game on a 24-12 run to down the Thunderbolts and claim the title. Ava Hoover (11 points), Sarah Speraw (season-high 11 points) and Josie Clay (10 points) paced A-C in the scoring department.

Tulpehocken 55, Octorara 20 — In the third-place game, the Braves hung tough early on, but Tulpy used a 14-2 second-quarter clip to open up some breathing room on the way to a win in the consolation clash. Ja’syah James scored 10 points for Octorara.

SOLANCO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Conestoga Valley 55, Solanco 40 — Taylor Hehnly (season-high 18 points, three 3’s) and Rhiannon Henry (season-high 10 points, three 3’s) paced the offense, and the Buckskins broke open a close game with a 14-6 third-quarter clip and topped the host Golden Mules on the first night of Solanco’s holiday event — an abridged event that was altered when Penn Manor had to drop out earlier this week. Olivia Lasko bucketed a game-high 18 points for the Mules, who will take on Red Lion to close out the event Thursday. CV will not play a second game.

LEBANON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lebanon 55, McCaskey 43 — The host Cedars continued their hot start, opening the game on a 32-17 tear and then subduing the Red Tornado to capture their own tournament championship. Kailah Correa matched her career-high with 24 points and Dorthie Zechman chipped in with 11 points for Lebanon, which had a 21-point second-quarter outburst to set the tone. Anisha Sepulveda (14 points) and Mariah Ruth (10 points) paced McCaskey.

New Oxford 52, Northern Lebanon 34 — The Colonials closed the game on a 12-1 run and locked up third place in the tournament. Ashlyn Messinger rattled in three 3’s and scored a game-high 23 points for the Vikings, who settled for fourth place.

LOWER DAUPHIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Cedar Crest 40, Twin Valley 34 — It’s been a funky couple of weeks for the Falcons, who have dropped some heart-breakers along the way. Wednesday, Cedar Crest grabbed a 25-20 halftime lead, and then held off the Raiders to nab a spot in the championship game. Sarah Batra poured in 17 points to lead the Falcons, who will take on host LD for tourney gold on Thursday.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Manheim Township 43, Palmyra 30 — The host Blue Streaks grabbed a working lead with a 17-6 second-quarter run, and Sarah Kraus scored a career-high 10 points as Township barreled into the championship game. Up next for the Streaks: West York in the tourney finale.

NORTHEASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Columbia 56, Northeastern York 53 — The Crimson Tide earned the championship trophy thanks to a 17-12 third-quarter surge. Mackenzie Burke was the hero; she drilled six 3-pointers and bucketed a season-high 22 points for Columbia, which trailed 24-22 at the break. Brie Droege chipped in with 16 points for the Tide, which improved to 8-0.

Elizabethtown 49, Kennard-Dale 16 — The Bears needed a big bounce-back effort, and they got it. One night after falling to undefeated Columbia in the first round, E-town used a 20-0 third-quarter spree to blow the game wide open, and Jade Love-Morris (17 points) and Taryn Hummer (career-high 10 points) led the way in the scoring column for the Bears, who rolled in the consolation game.

WARWICK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Warwick 39, Garden Spot 35 — In a battle of backyard neighbors, Bella Smithson popped in 12 points, and the host Warriors punched their tickets to the championship game by fending off the hard-charging Spartans. Warwick had a 14-8 lead at halftime, and the Warriors made it stand up. Barely. Erin Gonzalez scored 13 points for Garden Spot. Warwick gets Wilson and Garden Spot gets Bishop McDevitt on Thursday.

YORK SUBURBAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Manheim Central 57, York Suburban 31 — Maddie Knier poured in a season-high 26 points, Rachel Nolt bottomed out four 3-pointers and added 13 points, and the Barons beat the hosts to earn a spot in the championship game. Central rode a hot start; the Barons raced out to a 28-11 lead at the half and never took their feet off the gas. Central gets a tough Bermudian Springs squad in the title game on Thursday.

Bermudian Springs 80, Donegal 27 — The Eagles were a late addition to the tournament when Hempfield dropped out, and they didn’t mess around. Bermudian opened the game on a 34-13 spree, and closed the game on a 28-3 blitz to advance to the championship game opposite Manheim Central. Victoria Burton and Sophia Floyd scored 8 points apiece for the Indians, who will play host York Suburban for third place.

Also Wednesday, CB West topped host Lancaster Catholic in the Crusaders’ holiday tourney finale — while Ephrata picked up a third-place victory over Lancaster Mennonite. Here’s the story, plus photo galleries from those games …

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

LOWER DAUPHIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Cedar Crest vs. Lower Dauphin, championship, 4 p.m.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Manheim Township vs. West York, championship, 7:30 p.m.

SOLANCO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Solanco vs. Red Lion, 5:30 p.m

WARWICK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Garden Spot vs. Bishop McDevitt, consolation, 6 p.m.

Warwick vs. Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

YORK SUBURBAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Donegal vs. York Suburban, consolation, 6 p.m.

Manheim Central vs. Bermudian Springs, championship, 7:30 p.m.

