Basketball runs deep in the Schomp family.

Both of Aiden Schomp’s parents played basketball at Cedar Crest. Both also went on to become 1,000-point scorers at Alvernia University, and were later inducted into the Alvernia Athletics Hall of Fame.

Now it’s son Aiden’s turn in the spotlight, and the 6-foot, 6-inch junior forward is currently the leading scorer for the Falcons’ boys basketball team, for which his dad, Art, serves as an assistant coach.

Talk about keeping it all in the family.

“My parents are amazing people,” Aiden Schomp said. “They did amazing things while they were here. I would love to live up to what they accomplished.”

To be honest, though, Art Schomp and his wife, Nicole, have never put that expectation on Aiden, the elder of their two boys.

“I don’t think he ever felt like he had to live up to anything,” Nicole Schomp said. “We don’t talk about our personal success.”

Part of that stems from the elder Schomps having blossomed on the hardwood after high school.

“We bloomed in college,” Nicole said. “I developed a little bit later. I wasn’t astronomical in any capacity in high school.”

Now married for 22 years, the Schomps began dating while at Alvernia.

“We did spend a lot of time in the gym together,” Art Schomp recalled. “She is by far a better basketball player than I could have imagined to be.”

In her playing days at Alvernia, Nicole —whose maiden name is Brown — was a three-time NAIA All-District first-team selection, earning the conference championship game Most Valuable Player honors in 1994. She finished with 1,886 points, a total that still ranks second in program history.

For his part, Art Schomp tallied 1,147 career points at Alvernia.

“Mom was always the better shooter,” Aiden said. “That’s why she had more points (than dad) in college.”

Asked what parts of his basketball game he picked up from his parents, Aiden replied, “footwork with dad and shooting with mom.”

Aiden has worked on both facets on the driveway of the family’s Lebanon County home — his parents installed a hoop in the driveway when Aiden was in elementary school.

“We’ve never had to push Aiden to do anything,” Art Schomp said. “He’s always wanted to do it. Whether it’s bouncing a basketball in the kitchen until his mother gets tired of it or him going outside in the snow and shoveling off the driveway so he could shoot.”

Part of Aiden’s tendency toward self-motivation stems from the hands-off approach his parents took with him for schoolwork when he was younger.

“In elementary school we made a decision to let go and be his own advocate and fail,” Nicole Brown recalled. “That’s one of the hardest things to do is to watch them try, maybe fail and not have success. Now that he is growing into a young adult, he does a good job of figuring things out for himself.”

Aiden now holds a 3.8 grade-point average and hopes to study finance in college. Earlier this week, he tweeted out his first collegiate offer, to play football at the University of Pennsylvania in the Ivy League.

Speaking of which, he is a three-sport student-athlete. He’s a standout tight end for the Cedar Crest football team in the fall and forward for the basketball team in the winter. He previously played baseball but might try track & field this spring, when he’s also busy with AAU basketball.

The active lifestyle stands out in a time when more student-athletes of Aiden Schomp’s skill seem to specialize in one sport.

“I never had a choice growing up,” he said of playing sports. “Dad always told me I had to do something organized. I was never allowed to sit down for more than a month at a time.”

Art Schomp has been coaching his son in basketball since Aiden was in first grade. Along the way, Art admits he’s learned the hard way of when to be Aiden’s coach and when to be his father.

“I learned a lesson a few years ago,” Art Schomp said. “That a kid’s biggest fear was to get in the car with their parent on the way home from a sporting event. I read that in an article. I realized I was the guy they were talking about. I said, ‘You know what? Never again.’ When we walk out of the gym, it’s ‘Dad,’ unless he asks me a specific question about the sport.”

Still, Aiden prefers to be pushed when he and his dad are in a gymnasium.

“Before the start of every season I want him to coach me the hardest,” Aiden said. “I don’t want any excuses with him being the coach with your son being here.”

When Aiden was a child, he sometimes stayed at a daycare run by Linda Smith, the mother of Cedar Crest varsity boys basketball coach Tommy Smith. The connection between the families led to Art Schomp joining Tommy Smith’s staff when Smith was hired as the Falcons’ head coach in 2010.

L-L League boys basketball standings

“I wanted to give back to where I came from,” Art Schomp said. “Because without basketball at Cedar Crest … I don’t have anything that I have right now.”

In photos from 2014 when Cedar Crest won its first Lancaster-Lebanon League championship under Smith, a younger, smaller Aiden Schomp can be seen in the background. He’s grown up in the program. It’s why he understands what Smith expects from his players. It’s why during a practice last week he spoke up when some of his fellow teammates weren’t moving fast enough between the end of one drill and the start of another, yelling, “Jog.”

Aiden Schomp wears jersey No. 14 on the basketball team — different from those worn by his parents in their playing days.

“Fourteen was a new number for me,” he said. “I wanted to make my own legacy while I’m here.”

Following in his parents’ footsteps, while at the same time carving his own path.

L-L Basketball page