We are said to be living in an age of specialization, and adults of my approximate, um, vintage are assumed to bemoan this.

I don’t, but it’s interesting to note that for every all-hoops, all-the-time kid (Manheim Central’s Trey Grube, Hempfield’s Miguel Pena, etc.) among the key figures of this season and postseason, there’s plenty of kids for whom basketball is only part of a varied sporting resume.

Maddy Knier scored her 2,000th career point for Manheim Central last week, one of only eight girls’ basketball players in L-L history to do so. She’s about as good at volleyball and track as at hoops.

Aaron Enterline, also of Central, was an all-state wide receiver in football season.

(A reader emailed last week to report that, in 65 years of watching high school football, Enterline and Marvin Harrison, Jr. are the best two wideouts he’s seen. Yikes.)

Basketball isn’t his best sport, and probably doesn’t factor into his college future, but Enterline’s explosive athleticism is at least as evident in the gym as on the field. It has been an indispensable element in Central’s runs to the L-L and District Three 5A championship games.

“(Basketball is) just a lot different,’’ said Enterline after Thursday’s district final. “I have to be more coordinated, more often, in basketball.’’

Central lost Thursday to Exeter, largely because it didn’t have an answer to Anthony Caccese, a future University of Delaware lineman who wintered on the low post for the Eagles.

Exeter might have had a twin-towers thing had 6-6 Joey Schlaffer not enrolled early at Penn State, where he is a tight end in training. Reading’s Amier Burdine, Wilson’s Cam Jones, Jackson Boone and Nolan Buzalka of Cumberland Valley, … all multi-sport guys at big schools who will probably or certainly play a sport other than hoops at the next level, but who play basketball very well now.

There are, of course, single-sport hyper-specialists, especially in hoops, in which there’s always an AAU tournament or a showcase or a summer league coming up.

Which is better - the Tiger Woods approach (play one thing, fanatically, from the minute you’re out of diapers), or the Roger Federer (try everything)?

No clear answer, of course. Not even sure what “better,’’ means.

Berks Bonanza: Nobody is doing the big-ticket sports (football and basketball) better than Berks County right now, and the just-completed District Three playoffs piled on more evidence.

Berks County league members won championships on boys’ 6A (Reading), 5A (Exeter) and 4A (Berks Catholic), and in girls’ 4A (Wyomissing).

The boys’ sweep of the three biggest enrollment classes has happened as recently as 2019, when Harrisburg (6A), Lower Dauphin (5A) and Bishop McDevitt (4A), all of Dauphin County and the Mid-Penn Conference, pulled it off.

Top 10 revisited: Two weeks ago we did our annual top 10-in-the-state, regardless-of-class column. How would I re-rank them based on what’s happened since?

There’d be changes, if no huge ones. I’d probably drop No. 6 Reading a spot or two; the Red Knights were fortunate to escape game Cumberland Valley, by a point in overtime, in Saturday’s District Three final.

Moving up, perhaps, would be Philadelphia West Catholic, which has 10 losses, but took #2 Neumann-Goretti to overtime in the Philly Catholic League semifinals and has blasted everyone else they’ve played lately.

No. 3 Roman Catholic would now be No. 2, having beaten then-No. 2 N-G in another OT battle in the Catholic League championship game.

No. 1 Imhotep rolls on, having beat Archbishop Ryan 69-58 for the District 12 5A title.

Imhotep (5A), Roman (6A), and Neumann-Goretti (4A) remain nationally ranked. Those three and West (3A) have to be regarded as state title favorites. It remains a Philly thing.