With one week to go in the regular season, here’s what we know — and don’t know — about the L-L League girls basketball section races. Remember, the top two finishers in each section qualify for the league playoffs, which get started with the quarterfinals next Saturday …

SECTION 1

The champs: Lebanon (9-0 league, 19-0 overall) wrapped up the outright section title with an incredible 66-64 triple-OT win over backyard rival Cedar Crest back on Jan. 27. The Cedars are going for a 20-0 overall start on Saturday when Reading visits Lebanon for a nonleague tussle. The Cedars are also set to host Milton Hershey in a nonleague game on Thursday, and Lebanon will go for a perfect 10-0 Section 1 ride on Tuesday, when Hempfield comes to Cedar Country. Lebanon will host the Section 4 runner-up — very likely Pequea Valley or Annville-Cleona — in an L-L League quarterfinal next Saturday. Will the Cedars still be undefeated when that game rolls around? Lebanon and D3-6A No. 1 Cedar Cliff (20-0) are the only undefeated teams in all of D3.

Runner-up: Cedar Crest (5-4, 13-8) and Manheim Township (5-4, 14-6) are tied for the No. 2 spot — and the league playoff bid that comes with it — so there is still some heavy lifting to be done here. The Falcons and the Blue Streaks split their season series — both winning on the road, interestingly enough — so if they finish knotted up for second, the tiebreaker would be D3-6A power rating. Heading into the weekend, Township, at No. 6, would clinch second over Cedar Crest, which is at No. 10. The Streaks have a tricky nonleague game on Saturday at D3-6A No. 4 Red Lion. Township wraps up league play on Tuesday at home vs. Penn Manor, while the Falcons will host McCaskey in their section finale, also on Tuesday. Whoever finishes second — and right now, Township is in the driver’s seat for that slot — will play at the Section 4 champion, very likely Columbia, which has clinched no worse than a tie for the crown, in a league quarterfinal next Saturday.

SECTION 2

The champs: Manheim Central (11-0, 17-3) sewed up the outright crown on Friday when the Barons beat Solanco 64-30 for their 11th straight victory. Central will go for its 12th win in a row on Saturday in a nonleague battle at Lampeter-Strasburg. Interestingly, the Barons will host the Pioneers, who have locked up second place in Section 3, in a league quarterfinal next Saturday. Central will go for a perfect 12-0 section ride on Thursday at Warwick.

Runner-up: Ephrata (8-2, 15-5) and Warwick (7-3, 10-10) are duking it out for the 2-line. They both have two more section games to play: The Warriors will host the Mountaineers in Lititz on Tuesday — circle that one, in red ink — before Ephrata wraps up Thursday at Elizabethtown and Warwick caps its regular season on Thursday at home vs. Manheim Central. That’s a tricky stretch drive for the Warriors, who must take on the two teams directly in front of them, and who are a combined 32-8. Warwick is also trying to stay inside the D3-5A playoff bubble. If Ephrata beats Warwick on Tuesday, the Mounts clinch second place. Boom. Ephrata went all the way to the L-L League finals last winter, before falling to Lancaster Catholic in the title game. The Section 2 runner-up will play at Lancaster Catholic, the Section 3 winner, in a league quarterfinal next Saturday. If it’s Ephrata, that would be a rematch from last year’s championship.

SECTION 3

The champs: Lancaster Catholic (10-0, 19-1) completed a perfect run through the section for its sixth straight title and 26th overall. The Crusaders will head into the 2023-24 season riding a 69-game league winning streak. Two more regular-season games for Catholic, both nonleague testers: Monday at home vs. D3-4A No. 3 Eastern York and Wednesday at defending D1-5A champ Bishop Shanahan in Downingtown. The Crusaders will be battled-tested come playoff time, when the Section 2 runner-up — Ephrata or Warwick — comes calling for a league quarterfinal next Saturday. Catholic is also trying to nail down the No. 1 seed in the D3-3A bracket.

Runner-up: Lampeter-Strasburg (6-2, 11-8) clinched this spot last week, and the Pioneers will play at Section 2 champ Manheim Central in a league quarterfinal next Saturday — after hosting the Barons in a nonleague clash this Saturday. Two more section games for L-S: Tuesday at home vs. Northern Lebanon and Thursday, also at home, against Cocalico. Then the Pioneers will gear up for their rematch vs. Central.

SECTION 4

The champs: Columbia (10-0, 17-3) has clinched no worse than a tie for the section title, so we’ll go ahead and use the “champs” line here. The Crimson Tide can clinch the crown outright with a win Monday at home against Octorara. Columbia wraps up league play on Wednesday, also at home, against Lancaster Mennonite. The Section 4 champ hosts the Section 1 runner-up — Cedar Crest or Manheim Township — in a league quarterfinal next Saturday.

Runner-up: Still some work to be done here with Pequea Valley (9-2, 19-2) and Annville-Cleona (7-3, 14-6) both in line to snare the No. 2 spot, and that could be settled on Monday when the Braves visit the Dutchmen. If PV wins at A-C, it clinches second. The Dutchmen finish up Wednesday at home vs. Linden Hall. The Section 4 runner-up will play at Section 1 champ Lebanon in a league quarterfinal next Saturday.

FYI: No official tip-off times for Quarterfinal Saturday, and no official venue for the league semifinals, set for Feb. 14. The championship game is set for Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township.

