Lancaster County Day’s Jake Kumah passes the ball against New Covenant Christian’ during second half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Before Grant Landis picked up a basketball, he was on a set of wheels.
Here's Andy Blackburn's photo collection from the Lancaster Country Day-New Covenant Christian game.
Lancaster County Day’s Christian Join, right, is attempting to control the ball New Covenant Christian’s Riley Newswanger defends during first half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Lancaster County Day’s Jake Kumah makes a pass against New Covenant Christian during first half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Lancaster County Day’s Grant Landis draws a foul against New Covenant Christian’s Riley Newswanger during first half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Lancaster County Day’s Mick Cook takes a shot as New Covenant Christian’s Lucas Seibert, left, and Nate Seibert defend during first half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Lancaster County Day’s Jake Kumah shoots the basket over New Covenant Christian’s LJ Ndaro during first half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Lancaster County Day’s Grant Landis takes a shot as New Covenant Christian’s Riley Newswanger, left, and Nate Seibert defend during second half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Lancaster County Day’s Grant Landis moves ahead of New Covenant Christian’s Juan Torres during second half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Lancaster County Day’s Grant Landis takes a shot against New Covenant Christian’ as his teammates watch during second half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Lancaster County Day’s Jake Kumah passes the ball against New Covenant Christian’ during second half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Lancaster County Day’s Grant Landis passes the ball against New Covenant Christian’s Riley Newswanger, left, and Benjamin Hartman during second half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Lancaster County Day’s Grant Landis is congratulated by his teammates as he makes 1,000 + points during second half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal against New Covenant Christian at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Lancaster County Day’s Grant Landis holds the balloons that says, 1,000 during second half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal against New Covenant Christian at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Lancaster County Day’s Grant Landis reacts when he makes the shot to go over 1,000 + points during second half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal against New Covenant Christian at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Lancaster Country Day vs. New Covenant Christian: District 3 Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinals [photos]
District Three Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinals. Winner advances to semifinal round later in the week.
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
