The District Three basketball tournament got underway Monday night. Ten boys teams and three girls teams from the L-L League or Lancaster County were in action.

Here is how they fared:

Lancaster Country Day, Lancaster Catholic, Elco and Mount Calvary Christian all won, while Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Octorara and Lancaster County Christian all dropped first-round contests.

Here's Andy Blackburn's photo collection from the Lancaster Country Day-New Covenant Christian game.

Lancaster-Lebanon League champion Lampeter-Strasburg, the top seed in Class 5A boys, beat Mechanicsburg.

Here's a link to the District Three boys basketball brackets.

In girls' district openers, Manheim Township beat Hempfield, Penn Manor topped Wilson and Lebanon fell to Central York.

Here's a link to the District Three girls basketball brackets.