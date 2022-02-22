Basketball Quarterfinals 009.jpg

Lancaster County Day’s Jake Kumah passes the ball against New Covenant Christian’ during second half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

The District Three basketball tournament got underway Monday night. Ten boys teams and three girls teams from the L-L League or Lancaster County were in action. 

Here is how they fared:

Lancaster Country Day, Lancaster Catholic, Elco and Mount Calvary Christian all won, while Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Octorara and Lancaster County Christian all dropped first-round contests.

Here's Andy Blackburn's  photo collection from the Lancaster Country Day-New Covenant Christian game.

Lancaster Country Day vs. New Covenant Christian: District 3 Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinals [photos]

District Three Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinals. Winner advances to semifinal round later in the week.

1 of 13

Lancaster-Lebanon League champion Lampeter-Strasburg, the top seed in Class 5A boys, beat Mechanicsburg.

Here's a link to the District Three boys basketball brackets.

In girls' district openers, Manheim Township beat Hempfield, Penn Manor topped Wilson and Lebanon fell to Central York.

Here's a link to the District Three girls basketball brackets.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next