The high school boys basketball seasons gets underway this Friday. Of the 25 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams, fifteen will be tipping off their seasons this Friday, with everyone else to start over the course of next week. That list is here.

Also, here’s a list of the top 20 returning scorers in L-L boys hoops entering the 2022-23 campaign, and here’s the photo gallery from the inaugural L-L Basketball Media Day, hosted by LNP|LancasterOnline last Sunday.

Without further ado, below is the listing of team-by-team preview capsules, with teams listed alphabetically by section (Section One, Two, Three, Four).

Section One:

Cedar Crest

Coach: Tommy Smith (13th season, 185-113 career record)

Last season: 7-6 league, 10-12 overall

Top players lost: Jake Wolfe (6.2 ppg, 22 3-pointers), Jay Aviles (3.65 ppg), Nico Cruz-Buck (1.2 ppg)

Top players returning: junior Fernando Marquez (10.3 ppg, 15 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star), junior Aiden Schomp (9.9 ppg, 20 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star), junior Leo Tirado (7.1 ppg, 21 3-pointers), senior Nolan Groff (5.3 ppg, 17 3-pointers), junior Owen Chernich (4.3 ppg, 13 3-pointers), senior J’Veon Reyes-Vega (3.9 ppg, 17 3-pointers)

Coach’s thoughts: “I feel a definite strength of our team is our depth. We return a big part of our nucleus from last years team, and have a bunch of sophomores who are challenging for playing time. Due to the versatility of our roster I feel we can play many different styles. It has been very fun mixing up different lineups and seeing what different players have to offer in different situations. Although we have a very young roster, we do have a lot of experience. I am looking forward to our returning players to take the next step and our sophomores to grow up real fast. The faster the sophomores grow up, the better we will be. A lot of their growth will depend on the leadership of our upperclassmen.”

Hempfield

Coach: Danny Walck (13th season at Hempfield, 28th overall, 369-276 career record, 337-251 in L-L League)

Last season: 9-4 league, 21-7 overall (L-L Section One co-champ, league tournament runner-up, District 3-6A quarterfinalist, PIAA 6A qualifier)

Top players lost: Cole Overbaugh (10.9 ppg), Parker Wolfe (6.6 ppg, 21 3-pointers)

Top players returning: senior guard Miguel Pena (13.3 ppg, 64 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One Player of the Year and first-team all-star), junior forward Ben Troyer (10 ppg, 26 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star), senior guard/forward Michael Hester (5.8 ppg, 27 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One honorable mention), senior guard/forward Michael Rieker (3.7 ppg, 18 3-pointers), senior forward Chase Calabretta (2.7 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We’re a veteran group. Everybody knows that. We got a couple third-year starters and a second-year starter. We’re hoping that experience can carry us through some of those challenging times. We’re just excited to have a full year after having weathered the storm of getting through the COVID years. Be grateful for it, make most of the opportunity and have fun.”

Lebanon

Coach: Kris Uffner (first season)

Last season: 8-5 league, 16-9 overall (L-L Section Two runner-up, L-L tournament quarterfinalist)

Top players lost: Marquis Ferreira (15.4 ppg, 41 3-pointers), Adrian Cruz (11.1 ppg), Kevin Smith (8.8 ppg), Nathanael Diaz (7.2 ppg), Michael Franco-Suazo (4.3 ppg)

Top players returning: senior forward Emanuel Mason (4.1 ppg), junior guard Jaidyn Mercado (3.5 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “"Although we lack experience at the varsity level, I'm super excited to be coaching this group of kids in my first year. I've coached some of the kids before and I've also seen them progress since then while watching my son come through the program as well. There will be a learning curve and we'll have some growing pains, but our players know that there is an expectation to live up to as a Lebanon basketball player, and we'll be relentless in making sure this team leaves its mark on the culture of our program. There will be plenty of opportunity for our kids to have their own "moments" this year, and the number of moments will be determined by how hard they work in practice every day. We'll be competing every day to define roles, and our younger players will very much be a part of that competition every day. Our foundation will be a motion-based offense and solid man-to-man defense, with some adjustments based on opponents and matchups. "

Manheim Township

Coach: Matt Johns (eighth season at Manheim Township, 10th season overall, 132-84 career record)

Last season: 9-4 league, 12-9 overall (L-L Section One co-champ, L-L tournament quarterfinalist)

Top players lost: Seth Miller (12 ppg, 35 3-pointers), JT Weaver (10.1 ppg, 23 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star), Brok Oldac (9.6 ppg, 20 3-pointers), Matt O’Gorman (2.2 ppg), Jaimie Miller (3.1 ppg)

Top players returning: junior guard/forward Sebastian Henson (12.7 ppg, 31 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star), junior guard Caden Young (1.8 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We are hoping to be skilled and deep at multiple positions this year. Many of this year's contributors will be lacking in varsity game experience, with a shorter preseason we are going to have to grow up quickly. We hope to improve throughout the year on our offensive patience and our defensive discipline. We are looking to play fast and be organized then show patience if we are not able to take advantage of numbers. That will come with some growing pains. We feel we have a lot of players who can contribute this year on the court. It will be important that we all recognize that contributions go beyond shooting and scoring. It will be important for our staff to figure out who are the five that play the best together on offense and defense. Beyond the returning varsity players mentioned above we are hoping to see big things from juniors Bennett Parmer, Will King, Jonzell Morant, Josh Boll and Isaac Vorhis-Witmer, and many more.”

McCaskey

Coach: Freddy Ramos (fifth season, 46-40 career record)

Last season: 7-6 league, 11-11 overall

Top players lost: Hasan Williams (15.9 ppg, 30 3-pointers), Jared Kumah (10.1 ppg), Shamell Burke (9.3 ppg), Grady Bachman (4.5 ppg), John Stewart (1.6 ppg)

Top players returning: senior point guard Jonathan Byrd (9.6 ppg, 2022 L-L Section One first-team all-star), senior De’Shaun McFadden (3.8 ppg), senior Eric Centeno (2.6 ppg), senior Elias Garcia

Coach’s thoughts: “We want to build on the momentum with which we closed last season. We have a senior-heavy team this year. Leadership, team chemistry and commitment to play defense will factor in to our successes. I appreciate the culture of our program right now. Our kids are holding each other accountable, exercising good work ethic/character and having a good time playing basketball together! We also have a great deal of trust in our senior point guard, Jonathan Byrd. He has been with us at the high school since he was in eighth grade. Together as a team we have a goal, win game No. 1 at Coatesville.”

Penn Manor

Coach: Larry Bellew (11th season, 60-154 career record)

Last season: 1-12 league, 3-19 overall

Top players lost: Kamrin Carroll (12.3 ppg, 21 3-pointers), Randy Short (6.8 ppg, 27 3-pointers), Cameron Scholl (4.5 ppg, 18 3-pointers), Noe Perez (2.5 ppg)

Top players returning: junior guard Ethan Benne (11.5 ppg, 14 3-pointers), sophomore Dhamir Wesley (5.5 ppg), senior Nathan Schmidtke (3.2 ppg), senior DeShawn Stanley (2.2 ppg), senior Dominick Guzman (1.1 ppg), senior Ian Lutter (1.4 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “The strength of this team is it possesses some length and strength. Between Dhamir, Ethan, and Nate we have a formidable front line of guys who are 6-4 or longer. Luis Frias is the fourth man in that mix and while he's not 6-4, he is very athletic. The mix of skill and strength should create favorable match-ups for us. Our guard play will be led by Deshawn Stanley and Aiden Mattern, supported by a group of upperclassmen with varying strengths to their game. In order for us to be successful we will need to consistently value the basketball and defensive rebound first-shot misses. Most importantly, we are looking towards a season without catastrophic injuries and a rash of illnesses. I have been impressed by our teams' attitude, coachability, and willingness to accept and support one another. The new season brings about an incredible amount of optimism.”

Section Two:

Conestoga Valley

Coach: Jim Shipper (third season at CV, 14th season overall, 186 career wins)

Last year’s record: 5-8 league, 11-11 overall

Top players lost: Cameron Swinton (16.6 ppg, 49 3-pointers), DeMajh Salisbery (14.2 ppg, 33 3-pointers), Austin Wertz (13.4 ppg, 32 3-pointers), Titus York (6.6 ppg), Connor Esbenshade (1.3 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard Griffen Rishell (9.1 ppg, 17 3-pointers), senior guard Tanner Petersheim (2.5 ppg), senior guard Nasziir Anderson (1.7 ppg), senior forward Garrett Funck (1.1 ppg), senior guard Elijah Egerter, junior Nathan Showvacker

Coach’s thoughts: “I am really encouraged about WHAT WE can become and WHO WE can become this year. We have shown the capability of being a really good team when we play together, play defense, and remain disciplined to our core values. We must stay rooted in our culture to attain the success we are capable of. As in previous seasons, we expect to play 9-10 players each night. We have bench depth with many juniors ready to contribute at the varsity level. Next guy up mentality, Stay Ready/Be Ready.”

Elizabethtown

Coach: Lee Eckert (third season, 21-18 career record)

Last year’s record: 8-5 league, 16-11 overall (District 3-5A qualifier, PIAA 5A qualifier)

Top players lost: Patrick Gilhool (15.7 ppg, 39 3-pointers), Matthew Gilhool (14.1 ppg), Techeal Gonquoi (7.8 ppg, 22 3-pointers), Nathan Johnson (1.4 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Braden Cummings (8.9 ppg), junior Noah Locke (1.4 ppg), senior Dax Kelly (0.7 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “With only one starter returning from last year’s team, our program is excited for the opportunities underclassmen will have this season. Look for the Bears to play a little different style this season than the previous years.”

Ephrata

Coach: Scott Gaffey (third season at Ephrata, fifth season overall, 9-68 career record)

Last year’s record: 1-12 league, 6-15 overall

Top players lost: Mason Hagen (13.9 ppg, 28 3-pointers), Mason Campbell (6. 3 ppg), Brody Martin (4.6 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard Dylan Kohl (7.4 ppg, 34 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Two honorable mention), senior guard Dylan Mahlandt (4.3 ppg, 10 3-pointers), junior forward Trent Wolf (3.8 ppg), junior forward Gavin Haupt (1.9 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “I’m pleased with the way our guys compete and get after it every single play. Every drill we’ve done has been competitive. Our JVs are doing a great job of challenging the older guys. We have a ton of seniors. We were really impressed with how sound our half-court defense was in our scrimmage. The third thing is our team chemistry. These guys have been playing together for a long time. … We have a lot of size. Of our starting five, the smallest is 6-foot-1. … With this being an experienced group and this being my third year at the helm, we’ve been able to do more at practice. A lot of it has been review in practice because they know all of it. Hopefully we can fine-tune the finer details. … We have athletes in other sports coming back to the basketball this team should make a difference, too.”

Garden Spot

Coach: Nate Musselman (fifth season, 36-52 career record)

Last year’s record: 6-7, 8-14 overall

Top players lost: Tyler Martin (4.7 ppg), Luke Steiner (7.1 ppg, 30 3-pointers), George Rohrbaugh (2.2 ppg), Brendan Weaver (9.1 ppg), Ryan Conrad (7.1 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard Michael Heisley (6.7 ppg, 26 3-pointers), senior guard Dylan Nolt (4.8 ppg), sophomore guard Jace Conrad (3.5 ppg), junior forward Bryce Weaver (3.5 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “This year we have four seniors that will guide a young Spartan team. I’m excited for them and the leadership roles they will perform. We are closely watching Dylan Nolt’s return from his springtime ACL injury. When he gets his clearance he will be a big boost for our team. I’m excited for all of our sophomores and freshmen who will have opportunities to grow this year. “

Manheim Central

Coach: Charlie Fisher (sixth season at Manheim Central, eighth season overall, 77-83 career record)

Last year’s record: 8-5 league, 18-10 overall (L-L Section Two runner-up, L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-5A qualifier)

Top players lost: point guard Judd Novak (12.1 ppg), Collin Thompson (8 ppg, 59 3-pointers), Logan Hostetter (1.6 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard Trey Grube (21.1 ppg, 101 3-pointers, logged three 30-point games, 1,180 career points, 2022 Class 5A all-state third-team selection, L-L Section Three first-team all-star), senior forward Connor Fahnestock (4.5 ppg), senior forward Collin Neilies (3.4 ppg, 11 3-pointers), junior guard Jackson Tracy (3.2 ppg, 15 3-pointers), senior guard Zachary Benner (2.1 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We have to fill the void of our point guard. Outside of that we have four of our six-man rotation back. So with that experience, we’re focusing more on getting better at things in practice and less on installing things. … We just want to make sure we’re getting better and taking care of what we can take care of. Ultimately our goals are to exceed what we did last year and accomplish something all of us having accomplished yet at Manheim Central. And continue to build and play together. Do everything we can to make it when people are watching us play basketball they can see that we play together. They enjoy it. Sometimes when you’re a fun team to watch, it becomes known you move well and play together and everything along those lines.”

Solanco

Coach: Anthony Hall (first year at Solanco, eighth year overall as high school head coach, 85-72 career record as high school head coach)

Last year’s record: 1-12 league, 2-19 overall

Top players lost: Trent McDowell (4.6 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard Jadon Yoder (11.1 ppg, 34 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Three honorable mention), sophomore guard Noah Bailey (8.6 ppg), senior forward Ayden Maggs (7.8 ppg, 10 3-pointers), senior guard Elijah Cunningham (5.5 ppg), senior guard Noah Baber (4.2 ppg), junior guard Austin Wenger (2.2 ppg), junior forward Brock Osborne (2.2 ppg)

Author’s note: Hall played college ball at NCAA Division III SUNY. His coaching career is lengthy, including eight years at the college level, two of those as a head coach at Harrisburg Area Community College. In between were two years as a high school assistant. He first became a high school head coach at Hanover, in the neighboring York-Adams League, in 2004, when he also served as the school’s athletic director. Hall’s Hanover squads went a combined 23-45 over three seasons, which included a pair of District Three playoff berths. At New Hope, a charter school in York City, his teams went a combined 62-27 over four seasons, going the furthest in the postseason in 2012, when the Mighty Ants (an all-time great team moniker) appeared in the District 3-1A championship game and reached the second round of the state tournament. New Hope closed its doors in 2014.

Coach’s thoughts: “The first thing we had to do, confidence level, is to forget about last year. Forget about what they had to go through in the past. There were some games they should’ve won last year that they didn’t. Then there were some games that got away from them. We need to focus on what we need to do. There’s a lot to put in. There’s a lot to fix. … I’m excited about their attention level. They’re focusing in on details. I told them from Day One in order for things to start going their way it’s going to require focus on details and discipline. They’ve been disciplined, detailed, focused. But once they get tired, they go back to their bad habits. We made a lot of mistakes in our scrimmage, but we’re legitimately only one step away. A lot of the mistakes are because they were thinking. Once we can get past thinking, and instead feeling comfortable then we’ll get better.”

Warwick

Coach: Chris Christensen (eighth season, 89-72 career record)

Last year’s record: 10-3 league, 21-7 overall (L-L Section Two champ, District 3-6A runner-up, PIAA Class 6A second round - came back from down 16 and lost in OT)

Top players lost: Tate Landis (18.1 ppg, 53 3-pointers), Avery Sapp (8.9 ppg, 22 3-pointers), Ryan Fink (7.2 ppg, 21 3-pointers), Chase Krall (4.1 ppg, 19 3-pointers)

Top players returning: junior Carter Horst (7.9 ppg, 23 3-pointers), junior Trevor Evans (7.9 ppg, 19 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Two honorable mention), sophomore Caleb Johnsen (4.6 ppg, 11 3-pointers)

Coach’s thoughts: “Our guys have done an awesome job preparing for the season! We are going to have a young roster this year which we are very excited about. We are looking forward to growing together as a team to continue the recent success of the Warwick basketball program. We have a few returning players with a ton of experience that we will need to lean on early this season."

Section Three:

Cocalico

Coach: Seth Sigman (seventh season, 80-78 career record)

Last year’s record: 4-9 league, 7-15 overall

Top players lost: Trey Rios (13.2 ppg, 60 3-pointers), Brycen Flinton (8.8 ppg, 17 3-pointers), Nick Spangler (4.5 ppg, 15 3-pointers), Jared Stauffer (4.2 ppg), Josh Hostetter (1.4 ppg)

Top players returning: junior Tate Wealand (6.9 ppg, 15 3-pointers), junior Owen Weaver (3.3 ppg), senior Tyler Hambright (2.5 ppg), junior Bryce Nash (1.6 ppg), junior Aaryn Longenecker (1.5 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We play hard, we play with effort, we play with energy. That’s important when we’ll be bringing some guys back from football and acclimate them to basketball. So the energy is good. … We have a couple guys with size this year. It makes us more two-dimensional. … We have some guys with experience coming back who we will rely heavily on. Some of our football guys have experience so we’re excited for when we can get them back. We also have a couple guys coming back who missed last season to injuries. We think they’ll be big contributors for us.”

Donegal

Coach: Ryan Shipper (first season)

Last year’s record: 6-7 league, 12-10 overall (one spot shy of qualifying for District 3-5A playoffs)

Top players lost: Khalil Masden (15.8 ppg), Joseph Turbedsky (5.7 ppg, 10 3-pointers), Dameon White (4.4 ppg), Cole Hunt (3.9 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Noah Rohrer (8.2 ppg), senior Dutch Good (5.7 ppg, 18 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Four honorable mention), sophomore Deandre White (4.4 ppg), junior James Turbedsky (2.1 ppg), senior Cole Hess (1.8 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “Strengths are an experienced backcourt. We are focusing on improving shooting and basketball IQ. We have quite a few returning players that we will be counting on to expand their roles on and off the floor. Paired with some younger players finding their role in the program.”

Elco

Coach: Brad Conners (12th season, 131-132 career record)

Last year’s record: 9-4 league, 16-12 overall (L-L Section Four champion, District 3-4A quarterfinalist, PIAA 4A qualifier)

Top players lost: Cole Thomas (2.5 ppg, 16 3-pointers), Luke Williams (12.6 ppg, 14 3-pointers), Rheece Shuey (10 ppg, 29 3-pointers), Corey Attivo (14.3 ppg, 25 3-pointers)

Top players returning: junior guard Dallas George (8.3 ppg, 26 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Four second-team all-star), junior guard Camden Marquette (3.1 ppg, 11 3-pointers)

Coach’s thoughts: “Our strength this year will be our numbers. We will be a very deep team with 10 players in the rotation. Practice has been highly competitive with players working hard to earn playing time. Dallas George and Aiden Fritsch have been voted team captains by their teammates. We are excited to watch the team improve each practice as players battle to earn or stay in the rotation. Aiden Fritsch, Dom Thornton, Cody Wentzel, and Eddie Rodriguez round out our group of seniors.”

Lampeter-Strasburg

Coach: Ed Berryman (seventh season, 120-36 career record)

Last year’s record: 28-1 (L-L Section Two champion, L-L League champion, District 3-5A champion, PIAA 5A qualifier)

Top players lost: Ty Burton (21.2 ppg, 63 3-pointers), Berkeley Wagner (10.8 ppg, 51 3-pointers), Isaiah Parido (9.4 ppg, 67 3-pointers), Luka Vranich (7.9 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard Ben Wert (13.8 ppg, 55 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Three first-team all-star), sophomore guard Chase Smucker (3.4 ppg), senior forward Luke Hines (3.5 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “I believe we will be a good shooting team again this season and team chemistry is strong. I like what I see defensively as this group communicates well! Ben Wert and Chase will be our leaders as both have worked hard in the off season and have improved their games. Tim Holmes and Luke Hines will be strong inside for us. Juniors Dean Herr, Yasin Abdi, Trent Wagner and Justin Glick and freshman Brady Grau all will be strong contributors this season.”

Lancaster Catholic

Coach: Joe Klazas (18th season, 334-129 career record)

Last year’s record: 7-6 league, 8-15 overall (District 3-3A semifinalist, one loss shy of qualifying for state tournament)

Top players lost: Jack Engle (14.4 ppg, 18 3-pointers), Nahjier Aikens (9.3 ppg, 13 3-pointers), Raaker Smith (3.8 ppg, 15 3-pointers), Mason Moore (9 ppg, 10 3-pointers), Ryan Koltunovich (3.6 ppg), Connor Ott (3.3 ppg)

Top players returning: junior forward Thadeus Lee (4.3 ppg), senior guard Jaevon Parker (2 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “Inexperienced group, will need time together to figure out our strengths and weaknesses. Coachable group of kids but will need to learn quickly and be very competitive in practices to gain confidence.”

Northern Lebanon

Coach: Chris George (eighth season at Northern Lebanon, 13th season overall, 151-131 career record)

Last year’s record: 4-9 league, 8-14 overall

Top players lost: Peyton Wolfe (17.3 ppg, 75 3-pointers, 249 career 3-pointers, 1,109 career points), Simon Grimes (12.1 ppg, 10 3-pointers), Tyler Wolfe (2.9 ppg), Mitchell Hetrick (1.9 ppg)

Top players returning: James Voight (5.1 ppg, 12 3-pointers), Riley Clinger (4.3 ppg, 15 3-pointers), Luke Shaffer (2.1 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We’re young. Practices are exciting and very competitive. That’s the best part about it. We’re not really going to practice thinking about winning the next game, we’re going to practice just trying to get better at basketball. It’ll be more of a long-term approach because we’re younger. … we lost four starters. Between Grimes and Wolfe we lost about 90 percent of our scoring. … we’ll have more people touching the ball. We have youth coming up so it’s about growing this team. To do that, it’ll mean more people touching the ball.”

Octorara

Coach: Gene Lambert (22nd season, 275-239 career record)

Last year’s record: 7-6 league, 14-11 overall (L-L Section Four runner-up, L-L tournament qualifier, District 3-5A qualifier)

Top players lost: Joe Sims (7.9 ppg), Darryl Jones (2.1 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard Elijah Hamilton (18.9 ppg, 28 3-pointers, 2022 Class 5A all-state second-team selection, L-L Section Four Player of the Year and first-team all-star), junior guard Zachary Kirk (13.4 ppg, 13 3-pointers, logged two 30-plus-point games, 2022 L-L Section Four second-team all-star), senior guard Lucas Thaler (6.8 ppg, 21 3-pointers), sophomore guard Jason Johnson (6 ppg), senior forward Jackson Roberts (3.2 ppg, 18 3-pointers), senior forward Josh Bare (2.2 ppg), senior guard Mason Lambert (1.1 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “The good thing with our experience is that the things you went over two years ago you don’t have to go over anymore because they know the ropes. They’ve played varsity at the high level. Those experiences are what is going to help us be successful. … Shane Althouse and Thomas Falls, will provide size down low. They’re both juniors. He played JV last year. … We’re trying to play a little more disciplined to get the ball where we want it to go. We want to be more calculated and understanding why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

Section Four:

Annville-Cleona

Coach: Jason Coletti (fifth season at A-C, 15th season overall, 140-180 career record)

Last year’s record: 0-8 league, 2-20 overall

Top players lost: Isaac Good (6 ppg), Da’Modric Green (5.6 ppg), Jacob Mils (4.4 ppg), Cash Anspach (1.8 ppg)

Top players returning: sophomore Elisha Slabach (4.7 ppg, 12 3-pointers), sophomore Jonathan Shay (4.1 ppg), senior Gavin Keller (1.5 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We had a good off-season with players committing to the program. Our players have bought in and we are looking to improve from last season. We return some three starters in Gavin Keller, Jon Shay and Elisha Slabach. We have some really good chemistry and this is a hard working group. Gavin, Jon and Elisha will be our captains this year.”

Columbia

Coach: Kerry Glover (seventh season, 90-55 career record)

Last year’s record: 8-0 league, 22-4 overall (L-L Section Five champion, L-L tournament quarterfinalist, District 3-3A champion, PIAA Class 3A second round - lost 76-73 in thriller vs. eventual 3A state champ Devon Prep)

Top players lost: Kerry Glover (15.3 ppg, 26 3-pointers), Robert Footman (13.9 ppg, 37 3-pointers), J’Von Collazo (12.9 ppg, 39 3-pointers)

Top players returning: senior forward Aiden Miller (2.4 ppg), junior guard Brelon Miller (7.9 ppg, 10 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Five second-team all-star), junior guard Jordan Poole (5.5 ppg), sophomore guard Dominic Diaz-Ellis (4.7 ppg), senior guard/forward Daezjon Giles (3.1 ppg), junior guard Arthur Poindexter (2.2 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “Guard heavy, great chemistry and lots of energy. I expect this group to be the hardest playing group I’ve had overall from top to bottom. Excited to see who breaks out of their shell.”

Lancaster Country Day

Coach: Jon Shultz (fifth season, 54-37 career record)

Last year’s record: 4-4 league, 17-10 overall (District 3-1A runner, PIAA 1A second)

Top players lost: Grant Landis (18.7 ppg, 73 3-pointers), Chris Hedbavny (4.5 ppg, 19 3-pointers), Grant Gilbert (3.1 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard Toby Ashby (8.5 ppg, 11 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Five second-team all-star), junior guard Jake Kumah (7.7 ppg, 28 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Five second-team all-star), senior guard/forward Christian Hoin (4.5 ppg), senior forward Chandler King (3 ppg), senior forward Mick Cook (2.8 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “The excitement for this year's boys basketball season is palpable at LCDS. We have a core group of experienced players coming back from last year's 17-win team, and they worked hard throughout the summer to get in position to build upon last season's success. We have also seen some impressive growth (both literally, and in terms of skill) from our returning sophomore class, and we have a couple of high-energy freshmen who should be making immediate impacts--I'm thrilled to have a front row seat to witness the start of their high school careers. All of this is to say I believe this will be the deepest and most athletic team we've had in my five years at LCDS. But what I am most impressed about with this group is their commitment to playing team-first basketball. They recognize advantages on the court and make sure that we are always making the play that helps the team the most. When that is not happening, they hold each other accountable. Let's toss the ball up and get this season started!”

Lancaster Mennonite

Coach: Seth Buckwalter (fifth season, 58-43 career record)

Last year’s record: 6-2 league, 18-10 overall (L-L Section Five runner-up, District 3-2A champ, PIAA 2A quarterfinalist)

Top players lost: Jaedon Mast (12.3 ppg, 12 3-pointers), Declan Hersh (6.6 ppg, 40 3-pointers)

Top players returning: senior guard Camden Hurst (19 ppg, 26 3-pointers, logged one 30-plus point game, 1,174 career points, 2022 Class 2A all-state second-team selection, L-L Section Five Player of the Year and first-team all-star), senior guard Savier Sumrall (8.1 ppg, 22 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Five second-team all-star), senior forward David Weaver (7.4 ppg, 2022 L-L Section Five second-team all-star), senior guard David Shell (1.8 ppg), junior guard Jadyn Taylor (6.2 ppg), junior guard Myles Halvorson (4.2 ppg, 18 3-pointers)

Coach’s thoughts: “We have a solid returning core of players that are comfortable with each other, and players who saw limited minutes last year who are excited to step into bigger roles. Overall it is a hard working group that loves to compete. I feel very blessed to have the privilege of working with them. I anticipate that we will have a strong defensive team, and a group that will create for each other on offense.”

Pequea Valley

Coach: Thad Rittenhouse (sixth season, 18-83 career record)

Last year’s record: 2-6 league, 4-18 overall

Top players lost: Sam Arena (4.3 ppg, 14 3-pointers), Colbee Davies (4.8 ppg, 14 3-pointers), Dylan Knott (2.8 ppg), Nevin Stoltzfus (10.4 ppg, 27 3-pointers)

Top players returning: senior Nathan Blank (4.8 ppg, 10 3-pointers), senior Cameron Beiler (4.5 ppg), junior Jackson Neff (3 ppg, 11 3-pointers), junior Joerick Irizarry (2.4 ppg), senior Hugh Johnson (2.1 ppg, 11 3-pointers), junior Cameron Bergman (2.1 ppg), junior Myles Furlong (2 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We had hardly zero leadership last year. We have a lot this year. This is a totally different culture. This group has a different mentality. They are so into working out, putting time in. We did over 90 open gyms over this last year. They really put in a lot of time. … We actually formed a leadership team of several seniors, juniors and I. We meet once every three to four weeks. We’ve been doing that since the summer. We’ve talked about all kinds of things, mainly about how we want to go forward in this program.”

