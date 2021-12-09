The 2021-22 high school boys basketball season gets going Friday. Of the 25 teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, twenty will be in tip-off tournament or showcase games, while four others will play in non-tourney season-openers. The lone idle L-L team this weekend is Manheim Central, which will open its season at Warwick on Monday night. The league calendar begins the week of Dec. 13.

With all of that being said, below are your team-by-team preview capsules for each L-L squad.

The teams are listed alphabetically by section.

L-L SECTION ONE

Cedar Crest

Coach: Tommy Smith (12th season, 188-82 career record)

Last season: 2-6 league, 3-11 overall

Top players lost: Max Scipioni (7.8 ppg), Chris Danz (6.6 ppg), Matt Smith (7.2 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Jake Wolfe (5.4 ppg), senior Janiel Aviles (4 ppg), junior Nolan Groff (2.9 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “I am super excited about this team. This group is very young and relatively inexperienced, but they are very hungry to live up to the expectations that have been set in the years prior. We have a good mix of some size and a lot of good athletes. We will hang our hat on the defensive end trying to create turnovers to give ourselves easy opportunities to score. As this group gains experience and roles are defined I expect us to be very competitive in Section One.”

Hempfield

Coach: Danny Walck (12th season at Hempfield, 27th overall, 348-269 career record, 316-244 in L-L League)

Last season: 6-2 league, 13-5 overall (L-L Section One co-champ, L-L tournament runner-up District 3-6A quarterfinalist)

Top players lost: Ryan Hilton (13.9 ppg), Brandon Hagel (6.6 ppg), Daivon Edmond-Greene (4.6 ppg), Daniel Sears (3.5 ppg)

Top players returning: junior guard Miguel Pena (11.3 ppg, 33 3-pointers, L-L Section One first-team all-star), senior forward Cole Overbaugh (7.5 ppg, L-L Section One second-team all-star), junior guard/forward Michael Hester (6.6 ppg, 25 3-pointers)

Coach’s thoughts: “It's exciting to get back to a full schedule and fans in the stands! The Black Knights hope to continue to build on last year's strong performance with three returning starters in Cole Overbaugh, Miguel Pena, and Michael Hester. The style of play will continue to be solid man-to-man defense and motion offensive, with adjustments being made to the opponent's style of play.”

Manheim Township

Coach: Matt Johns (seventh season at Manheim Township, ninth season overall, 120-75 career record)

Last season: 5-3 league, 11-4 overall (District 3-6A qualifier)

Top players lost: Zach Hartz (11.9 ppg), Daniel Engel (10.6 ppg), Jon Seyfert (9.6 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard J.T. Weaver (14.2 ppg, 22 3-pointers, L-L Section One second-team all-star), senior guard Seth Miller (9.5 ppg, L-L Section One honorable mention), senior guard/forward Brok Oldac (2.1 ppg), sophomore Sebastian Henson, senior Matt O'Gorman, senior Shymir Threats, senior Jamie Miller

Coach’s thoughts: “Last year's team set an example for how to be unselfish and share the ball with all five starters averaging more than 9 points per game. This year we are looking for that same degree of unselfishness. When it is your turn, how will you impact the game positively? We return experience at guard but will need multiple seniors who played minimal minutes last season to step up and assume larger roles this season. Additionally, Sebastian Henson is well on his way to earning a starting position and several other sophomores and juniors will be pushing for larger roles as we approach Opening Night. We are working on improving our team rebounding, defensive communication, and finding a balance between seeing each other without letting the ball ‘stick.’ We will open the season with five difficult games in eight days. That could really set the tone for who we will be this season. We are looking forward to experiencing that and the entire season with fans again.”

McCaskey

Coach: Freddy Ramos (fourth season, 35-29 career record)

Last season: 6-2 league, 8-8 overall (L-L Section One co-champ)

Top players lost: Sam Hershey (9.9 ppg), Kevin Bell (8.3 ppg), Javonzee Washington (5.3 ppg), Jayon Burnside (1.5 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard Hasan Williams (16.9 ppg, 30 3-pointers, L-L Section One first-team all-star), junior point guard Jonathan Byrd (10.6 ppg, L-L Section One first-team all-star), senior guard Grady Bachman (3.1 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We are excited to start this season, especially at home and with fans in our gym. Our boys have been focused on communication, culture and the little things that make you better as a person and a team. We are junior- and guard-heavy, but have leaders at all levels within our group. Our goal is to have a defensive-first mindset, protect the paint and close-down on shooters. I’m proud of Jon Byrd and Hasan Williams in how they have been committed to moving the ball and creating space for us.We start off running with some big games and are expecting to compete in every situation. Last year was challenging in many ways, we’re grateful to say that we are hosting a 7 p.m. home game, with fans…..against Chester High School on Saturday night.”

Penn Manor

Coach: Larry Bellew (10th season, 57-135 career record)

Last season: 1-7 league, 3-14 overall

Top players lost: Brayde Erb (11.6 ppg), Jack Shipley (10 ppg), Reed Lawrence (4.2 ppg), Axel Velasquez (2.4 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard Kamrin Carroll (7.1 ppg), sophomore forward Ethan Benne (5.9 ppg), senior guard Randy Short (2.2 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “This group has been supportive of each other and committed to growing as a group. They desire to get better and push one another to do so. We are a team with limited experience. New guys in the starting lineup and rotation will have to adjust quickly to new roles. More importantly, they will have to get comfortable and be productive in those roles for us to have a successful season. Offensively, we’ve been inconsistent. We have guys with ability, but we need to play together and limit bad turnovers. Defensively, our first-shot defense has been solid. We must box out and defensive rebound. Giving our opponents second and third opportunities on a possession has been our biggest weakness. This also limits our transition offense. I am excited to see how the guys continue to implement scheme changes we started last season. With, hopefully, a full schedule of practices we should see significant improvement in our execution."

L-L SECTION TWO

Conestoga Valley

Coach: Jim Shipper (second season at CV, 13th season overall, 193 career wins)

Last season: 3-5 league, 6-11 overall

Top players lost: Luke Rumbaugh (16.7 ppg, 37 3-pointers), Cooper McCloud (6.3 ppg), Gabe Matos (4.3 ppg), Kyle Thrush (3.5 ppg), Zach Fisher (2.5 ppg), Adam Yoder (1.9 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard Austin Wertz (11.7 ppg, 22 3-pointers), senior guard Cameron Swinton (5.9 ppg), senior forward Titus York (3.9 ppg), junior guard Griffin Rishell (1.1 ppg), junior guard DeMajh Salisbery*

*Author’s note: Conestoga Valley junior DeMajh Salisbery was a Pennsylvania Sportswriters all-state Class 1A third team selection for District 3-1A champion, PIAA 1A semifinalist La Academia after averaging 17.8 points, five rebounds and four assists. He’s the son of former McCaskey, Temple standout Dustin Salisbery.

Coach’s thoughts: “Team strength will be our depth along with speed and quickness. Look for the Buckskins to play an up-tempo offense and a full court man-to-man defense while rotating 9-10 players per night. Offensively the Buckskins will be able to score at all three levels and will enjoy nice, athletic size at the center position with three players ranging at 6-foot-3 though 6-foot-6. Guard play will be strong with plenty of depth. ...The biggest question is how long will it take for this team to gel and fit into their roles. We have experienced seniors along with a talented junior class. ...Expectations within the community is high. We are ready to take the next step in becoming a winning program. We look forward to having crowds back in the stands this year as we move closer towards normalcy in athletics.”

Elizabethtown

Coach: Lee Eckert (second season, 5-7 career record)

Last season: 3-5 league, 5-7 overall

Top players lost: Lukas Pierson (11.7 ppg), Brandon Lewis (1.1 ppg)

Top players returning: senior forward Patrick Gilhool (14.5 ppg, L-L Section Two second-team all-star), senior guard Techeal Gonquoi (8.6 ppg), sophomore forward Matthew Gilhool (7.2 ppg), junior guard Braden Cummings (5.4 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “Our biggest strengths this season will be our senior leadership and size. This will be Pat and Tech's fourth year in the high school program and they are ready to be leaders on the court and in the locker room. Our size will also allow us to play a good bit of zone and score around the basket and hopefully open some perimeter shots. With having experienced players, I am interested to see how quickly they will respond to things not going well during the game and their capability of bouncing back without me having to call a timeout. I look forward to continuing the success that Rocky cultivated during his time. I'm excited to have what feels like a real first season as a head coach with an offseason that gave me time to work with my guys and play a full schedule this year.”

Ephrata

Coach: Scott Gaffey (second season at Ephrata, fourth season overall, 3-56 career record)

Last season: 0-8 league, 2-14 overall

Top players lost: Parke Haws (9.5 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard Mason Hagen (13.6 ppg, 27 3-pointers, L-L Section Two second-team all-star), senior forward Mason Campbell (8.6 ppg), senior guard Brody Martin (3.5 ppg), junior guard Dylan Mahlandt (3.4 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “Our team put in a ton of time this offseason in terms of skill development and playing in a ton of games. We have a good group of seniors that are ready to help this program take the next step. Last season, we played in a lot of close games that we were unable to win down the stretch. With our returning players we believe we have guys that will be ready to make the clutch plays for Ephrata in the fourth quarter of some of those close games. Early on this season, offensively we have been really focused on having good possessions, sharing the ball, and limiting unforced turnovers. All of our players are in Year Two of our system now, and have a better feel and understanding as to what we are trying to do. Offensively we are looking to have a balanced inside and outside attack. We have some slashing guards and some strong physical forwards, but also have had a lot of guys that can shoot the 3. Defensively we will change our defenses and schemes based on who we are playing, but are looking to take steps forward on that side of the ball this season as well. As a coach that inherited a team that had gone 0-22 the season before I got here, that situation doesn't just change overnight. But this off-season we put in a ton of time and think we are ready to take a pretty big step forward in Year Two. We obviously know it will be very tough as we are playing in a loaded L-L Section Two, and will obviously have tough games in the Section One crossover games. As far as COVID goes, it is definitely nice to be back under some semi-normal circumstances. Last year as a new coach it was definitely trying at the beginning of the season with postponements, quarantines, etc., especially as we were starting to put in a new system and getting to know players. This offseason and this pre-season have been relatively normal and it has definitely been nice to have more consistency than there was last season.”

Lebanon

Coach: Tim Speraw (12th season, 155-111 career record)

Last season: 7-1 league, 17-4 overall (L-L Section Two co-champ, L-L tournament champion, District 3-6A qualifier)

Top players lost: Isaiah Rodriguez (11.6 ppg), Braden Allwein (7.3 ppg, 20 3-pointers), Jefrandy Pena Montero (2.7 ppg), Alex Rufe (1.3 ppg), senior guard Luke Collins (10.2 ppg, 37 3-pointers, L-L Section One first-team all-star)*

Top players returning: junior guard Marquis Ferreira (11.1 ppg, 21 3-pointers, L-L Section Two first-team all-star), senior Kevin Smith (5.9 ppg),senior Kameron Uffner (1.3 ppg)

*Author’s note: Collins suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury Sept. 19 during a shootaround at Wilkes University, according to Lebanon Daily News veteran sports editor Pat Huggins.

Coach’s thoughts: “We have a big group of seniors to lead us this year. You simply can’t replace a player and leader like Luke Collins. He’s finding his niche as a coach this year but we’d much rather have him on the court. Marquis Ferreira will pick up more responsibility without Luke on the court but we will need everyone to step up to fill the holes. Marquis is a proven scorer but I think the rest of our core group will bring balanced scoring. We have some athletes, a little bit of size and some guards that will see their first varsity action. We’re still finding our identity and will know more after our two scrimmages. Our goals have not changed with Luke’s injury, but we will need to work even harder to attain them.”

Warwick

Coach: Chris Christensen (seventh season, 68-65 career record)

Last season: 7-1 league, 14-4 overall (L-L Section Two co-champ, District 3-6A quarterfinalist)

Top players lost: Kai Cipalla (23.8 ppg, 38 3-pointers), Corbin Horst (4.4 ppg), Cam Hess (4.2 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard Tate Landis (15.1 ppg, 25 3-pointers, L-L Section Two first-team all-star), senior guard Chase Krall (6.2 ppg, 24 3-pointers, L-L Section Two honorable mention), senior Ryan Fink (4.3 ppg), senior Avery Sapp (3.8 ppg), sophomore Carter Horst (2.8 ppg), sophomore Trevor Evans (1.2 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: "We are excited to get our season started. The players have worked very hard this offseason to be as successful as possible this winter. We have a good mixture of solid veteran players and talented underclassmen. We will be undersized most nights so you will see us playing with intensity at all times."

L-L SECTION THREE

Cocalico

Coach: Seth Sigman (sixth season, 73-63 career record)

Last season: 7-1 league, 15-5 overall (L-L Section Three champ, L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-5A runner-up)

Top players lost: Carter Nuneville (14.6 ppg, 35 3-pointers), Carson Nash (8.3 ppg), junior forward Augie Gerhart (7.2 ppg)*,

Top players returning: senior guard Trey Rios (8.2 ppg, 37 3-pointers, L-L Section Three second-team all-star), senior guard Brycen Flinton (6.6 ppg, 20 3-pointers), senior Caleb Sturtevant (4.1 ppg), senior Nick Spangler (1.8 ppg)

*Author’s note: The 6-foot, 9-inch Gerhart is playing for The Hill School in Montgomery County this season.

Coach’s thoughts: “We don’t have a lot of size, so we will have to be physical and tough defensively. We will need to team rebound to be successful. We have a lot of guys that can shoot 3s, so we will definitely look for opportunities to do that. We have many new faces in the gym, so we will need to integrate them with our returning players, and get everyone comfortable with their roles. We know our guys are going to play hard every night. We need to execute our game-plan in order to be consistently successful.”

Garden Spot

Coach: Nate Musselman (fourth season, 28-38 career record)

Last season: 2-6 league, 5-11 overall

Top players lost: Jesse Martin (10.6 ppg, 24 3-pointers), Joseph Sharp (5.9 ppg), Jonathan Vega (4.4 ppg), John Dykie (3.9 ppg)

Top players returning: junior Jahvar Hammond (7.8 ppg), senior forward Brendan Weaver (6.9 ppg), junior Dylan Nolt (5.3 ppg), senior Luke Steiner (3.1 ppg), senior George Rohrbaugh (2.6 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “Our section is loaded with talent this year, from the guards at L-S and Manheim Central to (last year’s) District 3-5A runner-up Cocalico. We have our work cut out for us to just compete. Solanco has had one of the strongest offseasons I’ve seen in a while. Our goal will be to defend and try to hang around these teams.”

Lampeter-Strasburg

Coach: Ed Berryman (sixth season, 92-35 career record)

Last season: 6-2 league, 9-4 overall (L-L Section Three runner-up, District 3-5A quarterfinalist)

Top players lost: Sean McTaggart (5.7 ppg), senior forward Nick Del Grande (3.5 ppg)*, senior forward Beau Heyser (1.7 ppg)*

Top players returning: sophomore point guard Ty Burton (20.3 ppg, 32 3-pointers, L-L Section Three first-team all-star, Class 5A all-state selection), senior guard/forward Luka Vranich (7.6 ppg, L-L Section Three second-team all-star), senior guard Isaiah Parido (7.2 ppg, 17 3-pointers), senior guard Berkeley Wagner (5.5 ppg), junior Ben Wert (5.3 ppg)

*Author’s note: Del Grande will graduate early in January in order to begin preparations for playing football at Coastal Carolina next fall. ...Heyser is not playing this winter in order to focus his attention on football at the next level.

Coach’s thoughts: “We are excited to get back on the court and looking forward to playing a complete season. Our top goal each season is to win the section and that remains our focus. We return a core group of players who have had good experience at the varsity level. We will miss Nick in the middle as we do not have a lot of height. As a group, we have spent a lot of time working on team defense and stressing that rebounding will take a total team effort this season. Offensively we are led by Ty Burton, and he will be assisted by shooting guards Isaiah Parido and Ben Wert. Luka offers great court vision and is an excellent passer and finisher. Berkeley brings all the intangibles of a winner on both offense and defense, and we are excited to add freshman Chase Smucker to the mix as he will add depth.”

Manheim Central

Coach: Charlie Fisher (fifth season at Manheim Central, seventh season overall, 59-73 career record)

Last season: 4-4 league, 13-6 overall (District 3-5A quarterfinalist)

Top players lost: Camryn Eberly (10.8 ppg), Wyatt Becker (8.5 ppg), Matthew Siegrist (6.1 ppg), Logan Shull (3.2 ppg)

Top players returning: junior guard Trey Grube (17.4 ppg, 59 3-pointers, L-L Section Three first-team all-star), senior Judd Novak (7.3 ppg, L-L Section Three second-team all-star), senior forward Collin Thompson (3.6 ppg, 22 3-pointers)

Author’s note: The Barons will be playing their home games at Doe Run Elementary School this season while the high school gymnasium undergoes renovations.

Coach’s thoughts: “We return a nice core from last year's team and have been working since last April to replace our five seniors from the 2020-21 team. This group has developed into an intense, hard-nosed team that works together to achieve our common goals. Judd, Trey, and Collin will be veterans in a rotation of guys who will be experiencing consistent varsity minutes for the first time in their playing careers. We plan on playing team-oriented basketball with a focus on individual roles, as we have a bunch of guys who are looking to make an impact on the floor. High School hoops are back and it feels oh so good.”

Solanco

Coach: David Long (third season, 3-35 career record)

Last season: 1-7 league, 1-15 overall

Top players lost: Zed Baker (7 ppg), Colesen Sheaffer (6.1 ppg, 20 3-pointers), Ethan Clary (5.6 ppg), Ryan Smith (4.2 ppg)

Top players returning: junior guard Tyler Burger (11.6 ppg), junior forward Ayden Maggs (4.8 ppg), junior Jaden Yoder (2.1 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We are excited for this season because of the offseason that we had. We began in early March with offseason workouts and had great attendance at those. We feel that a lot of our guys have changed their games. We had great dedication to skill work and the weight room, which we hope will pay off. Defensively we want to protect the paint at all cost and force teams to shoot over top of us. We are aiming to give up less points in the paint than we did last season. Offensively we want to do the opposite. We want to put a lot of pressure on the rim with passing and cutting. Our goal is to score more points in the paint than last season. I think if this team plays with effort and can execute what we are trying to execute we will be successful. ...It has been great to get back to "normal" and I hope we stay this way from here on out.”

L-L SECTION FOUR

Donegal

Coach: Kevin Dolan (fifth season at Donegal, 14th season overall, 124-176 career record)

Last season: 0-8 league, 1-12 overall

Top players lost: Levi Sites (10.6 ppg), Luke Yunginger (5.4 ppg), Gavin Hawk (4.7 ppg), Brandon Hauck (1.4 ppg)

Top players returning: senior forward Khalil Masden (16.3 ppg, L-L Section Four first-team all-star), junior forward Jaden Fabian (6.9 ppg), senior Joseph Turbedsky (5.3 ppg in three games), junior Dutch Good (3.4 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We have had. some struggles in the last couple of years and after a “COVID year” are looking forward to a return to more normalcy. We have had the injury bug last year and already this year, but if we can get by that, we hope to be a deeper team. We see that as a potential strength of the team. We have one of the league’s top scorers returning but we hope to be able to get better offensive support from our other players. Our players have been energetic, responsive and eager to play. We have been working hard to improve on the defensive end. We are in a competitive section and look forward to the opportunity to test our improvements.”

Elco

Coach: Brad Conners (11th season, 115-120 career record)

Last season: 4-4 league, 12-8 overall

Top players lost: Braden Bohannon (17.9 ppg, 38 3-pointers), Dakota Smith (3 ppg)

Top players returning: senior center Corey Attivo (13.1 ppg, L-L Section Four second-team all-star), senior Luke Williams (11.6 ppg, L-L Section Four honorable mention), senior Rheece Shuey (4.9 ppg), senior Cole Thomas (2.1 ppg), sophomore Dallas George (2.1 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We return with a lot of experience. I’m really excited to watch this team grow as they adjust to their new roles. This might be the biggest/tallest group as a whole that I’ve ever coached. Our size and inside game will be our identity. Defensively, we are a work in progress and by no means close to where we will be in January. We will play to our strengths and work hard everyday in practice with the goal to get better everyday.”

Lancaster Catholic

Coach: Joe Klazas (17th season, 326-114 career record)

Last season: 8-0 league, 19-5 overall (L-L Section Four champ, L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-3A champ, PIAA 3A quarterfinalist)

Top players lost: Devin Atkinson (14.1 ppg), Ross Conway (12.5 ppg, 37 3-pointers), Nevin Roman (10.4 ppg, 38 3-pointers), Jaxon Weyforth (4.2 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Mason Moore (6 ppg), senior guard Jack Engle (4.5 ppg), senior Ryan Koltunovich (2.1 ppg), senior Isaiah Caine (1.5 ppg), senior guard Nahjeir “Bam” Aikens (5.5 ppg)*

*Author’s note: The return of Aikens is questionable as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a car accident last April.

Coach’s thoughts: “Younger inexperienced group. Practices have been competitive, everyone is battling for some time on the floor. Tough schedule to start so we will need to learn quickly what will give us chances to compete and win games.”

Northern Lebanon

Coach: Chris George (seventh season at Northern Lebanon, 12th season overall, 143-117 career record)

Last season: 3-5 league, 11-11 overall

Top players lost: Nate Shirk (10.8 ppg, 20 3-pointers), Owen Treadway (7.6 ppg, 26 3-pointers), Josh Clemmer (5.4 ppg), Ian Herman (3.1 ppg), Jacob Martino (1.1 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard Peyton Wolfe (13.8 ppg, 72 3-pointers, L-L Section Four second-team all-star), senior guard Simon Grimes (8.1 ppg, L-L Section Four honorable mention)

Coach’s thoughts: “Defensively we might be a little longer than we’ve been in the previous couple years. ...Obviously the offense will probably center around Simon and Peyton. But it’s going to be interesting to see guys like James Voight and Ty Wolfe step up this year. ...We also got an influx of some good football guys in Luke Shaffer and Mitchell Hetrick. Both new to varsity basketball. We also have some young guards we’re excited about so a lot of questions for us but when you can lean on probably two of the best kids in Section Four hopefully it will take the pressure off them all. We think the section is wide open so we’re preparing as such. Elco has a lot back and Octorara brings back some key guys as well. Lancaster Catholic is well, Catholic. Until someone beats them they’re probably the favorite even with them losing some really great players from last year. Feel like we say that every year. Donegal also returns their best player and their young guys are good, too. Could be an interesting section. Might come down to the crossovers, to be honest. ...Lastly. nice to be coaching with no masks and kids not wearing masks to play. A full schedule as well. You really underestimate the power of facial communication and connecting with kids.”

Octorara

Coach: Gene Lambert (21st season, 261-228 career record)

Last season: 5-3 league, 8-9 overall (L-L Section Four runner-up)

Top players lost: Naji Hamilton (15.8 ppg), Josh Wallace (12.8 ppg, 30 3-pointers), Phillip Brandon (9.4 ppg)

Top players returning: junior Elijah Hamilton (10.3 ppg, L-L Section Four second-team all-star), sophomore Zachary Kirk (8.1 ppg, L-L Section Four honorable mention), junior forward Cole Shatto (3.5 ppg in 12 games), senior guard Darryl Jones (2.3 ppg), junior Josh Bare (1.6 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “I think that in our section we will be competitive and try to fight for one of the playoff spots. Our division will be tough as always with Elco, Lancaster Catholic, and Donegal and the trip to Northern Lebanon makes for an interesting night every time we go. I have some returners that have improved and are hopefully ready to take the next step. We are an Octorara team that has speed and skill. The key is playing together. We could have two guys average 20 points a game or we could have four guys average 10 points a game. The latter will make us more successful. My juniors have been playing basketball together since third Grade. I am cautiously excited to see what this season brings. Playing in a pandemic is the new normal. This is still the new normal, it is just different. When I took over 20 years ago, this was never a thought of how high school basketball will be. I am hoping that we can stay healthy and keep fans in the gym. That will make a difference also. We have had good scrimmages against some solid programs. We had more good things than bad things happen. Elijah Hamilton had a really good off-season and is prepared to lead us. Zachary Kirk is getting better at handling the ball and running the team. Josh Bare and Darryl Jones are solid players.”

L-L SECTION FIVE

Annville-Cleona

Coach: Jason Coletti (fourth season at A-C, 14th season overall, 138-160 career record)

Last season: 0-8 league, 0-13 overall

Top players lost: Yadiel Cruz (10 ppg, 19 3-pointers), Nicholas Malloy (6.2 ppg)

Top players returning: senior forward Isaac Good (7.4 ppg), senior Simon Domencic (4.4 ppg), senior Jacob Mills (2.6 ppg), junior Gavin Keller (1.2 ppg), senior Chase Maguire (1.1 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We return several players from last year's team. We were very inexperienced last season so we are hoping the experience from last season will help us be more competitive. Our seniors have to play big for us. We have some good younger players who will get some time on varsity and we are looking forward to watching them progress. Even after last season, we had a good commitment from a lot of players in the offseason. We are really liking our togetherness and effort in practice the first couple of weeks. We want to get back to being a district playoff participant. That is the expectation every year. Like all teams, we are excited to be able to have more fans in the stands. I think the kids will really feed off the energy of people in attendance.”

Columbia

Coach: Kerry Glover (sixth season, 68-51 career record)

Last season: 8-0 league, 16-5 overall (L-L Section Five champ, L-L tournament qualifier, District 3-3A runner-up)

Top players lost: Michael Poole (14.2 ppg, 20 3-pointers), Luis Cruz, Brady Smith (7.4 ppg, 34 3-pointers), Ryan Hinkle (6.9 ppg, 20 3-pointers), Carter Houck (3.1 ppg)

Top players returning: senior guard Kerry Glover (14.4 ppg, 20 3-pointers, L-L Section Five first-team all-star), senior guard Robert Footman (12.2 ppg, 24 3-pointers, L-L Section Five second-team all-star), sophomore Brelon Miller (6.4 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “In my six years here, this group put the most work in during the offseason. They’re younger overall, but they put more time into their game. …we’ll best defend opponents by applying pressure and a lot of it. …this group can score in a variety of ways. A lot of skill. …Areas in need of improvement: Studying more film and just focusing on consistency. Don’t get too high, don’t get too low. …I’m excited to have the normal feel back with full crowds. I pray that it remains this way the entire season.”

Lancaster Country Day

Coach: Jon Shultz (fourth season, 37-27 career record)

Last season: 4-4 league, 10-7 overall (District 3-1A quarterfinalist)

Top players lost: Lance Lennon (11.9 ppg), Luke Forman (10.5 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Grant Landis (16.8 ppg, 47 3-pointers, L-L Section Five first-team all-star), junior Christian Hoin (6.7 ppg), senior Chris Hedbavny (6.1 ppg), senior Grant Gilbert (2.6 ppg), senior Taamir Brice-Young (1.6 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “I believe we have one of the deepest, most versatile, and most veteran teams to put on an LCDS uniform in quite a long time. We have eleven players on our roster with varsity experience, including four players who have started and seen significant minutes over the last three seasons. Our eight seniors have shown steady positive growth over the years, and they are coming into this season with a "win now" mindset. I could not be prouder than I am to see how far these young men have come in the past four years. We had a very productive offseason, and our early season practices have been some of the most intensive, focused, and competitive in my tenure at the school. There is also a strong core group of younger players who have stepped right into practice to challenge our older guys, which bodes well for the future of the program in the coming years. It's definitely an exciting time on the hardwood over at Lancaster Country Day!”

Lancaster Mennonite

Coach: Seth Buckwalter (fourth season, 40-33 career record)

Last season: 6-2 league, 15-7 overall (L-L Section Five runner-up, District 3-2A champ, PIAA 2A quarterfinalist)

Top players lost: Cole Fisher (18 ppg, 26 3-pointers), Jaeden McFadden (6.5 ppg), John Ritchey (2.5 ppg)

Top players returning: junior guard Camden Hurst (22.7 ppg, 31 3-pointers, Class 2A all-state selection, L-L Section Five Player of the Year), senior Declan Hersh (5.9 ppg, 26 3-pointers), junior forward David Weaver (5.8 ppg), junior guard David Shell (3.2 ppg), sophomore Jadyn Taylor (1.8 ppg), junior Zachary Coryell (1.7 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We are excited for another great year of basketball and once again I feel very blessed to be able to work with a fantastic group of guys. We have a good amount of talent and a hard-working team, so I look forward to seeing how all the pieces fit together. Many of our contributors have not played together on the varsity level, so our early challenge will be to get everything flowing as a unit. Our players can create for each other in the half court and get up and down the floor to score in transition. We have a difficult schedule again this season, and are playing a lot of larger schools. We hope that the difficult schedule will prepare us to make some noise in the postseason. A key for us will be to limit our opponents second chance points, and to value the ball by having good shot selection and limiting our turnovers.”

Pequea Valley

Coach: Thad Rittenhouse (fifth season, 14-65 career record)

Last season: 2-6 league, 3-10 overall (District 3-3A qualifier)

Top players lost: Devon Colyer (18.6 ppg, 21 3-pointers), Antonio Lazar (7.8 ppg), Luke Peifer (6.6 ppg, 22 3-pointers), Josh Jarvis (3.2 ppg), senior Gary Bad Warrior (2.1 ppg)*

Top players returning: senior Nevin Stoltzfus (10.5 ppg, 24 3-pointers, L-L Section Five second-team all-star)

*Author’s note: Bad Warrior transferred back to the school in his hometown of South Dakota

Coach’s thoughts: “We lost a lot of senior leadership from last year as well as one of the top scorers in the league. We only have one returning starter and many new faces that will be first time varsity players. ...Even though we may be inexperienced, you will see these guys fight to compete in every game. We lost a lot of points to graduation so they will have to work hard together, especially on the defensive end to keep us in games. One of the great things about these boys is they support each other. They will be a very unselfish team. ...Our returning starter, Nevin Stoltzfus, may have his hands full but I know he's ready for the challenge. We've been a small team for quite some time, but we will have a little more height this year. We will be quick with some guys that can shoot the 3-ball. But I don't want to rely on shooting the 3. ...Last year was such a challenge for our team with the pandemic, so we are definitely looking forward to a full season. ...It's great to see how this program has grown in the last several years. We have many boys in every grade that are coming out for the program so our future is bright."

