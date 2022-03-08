Below are the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball all-stars for the 2021-22 season.

They are listed by each of the league’s five sections.

These all-star selections are made based on voting by L-L coaches within each section, as are the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors.

Section One:

Player of the Year: Miguel Pena, Hempfield

Coach of the Year: Matt Johns, Manheim Township

First team:

Miguel Pena, Hempfield (unanimous)

Seth Miller, Manheim Township (unanimous)

Hasan Williams, McCaskey

Kamrin Carroll, Penn Manor

Cole Overbaugh, Hempfield

Jonathan Byrd, McCaskey

Author’s note: There are six first-team players because Overbaugh and Byrd received the same amount of votes

Second team:

Sebastian Henson, Manheim Township

Fernando Marquez, Cedar Crest

Aiden Schomp, Cedar Crest

Ben Troyer, Hempfield

Jared Kumah, McCaskey

J.T. Weaver, Manheim Township

Author’s note: There are six second-team players because Kumah and Weaver received the same amount of votes

Honorable mention:

Michael Hester, Hempfield

Shamell Burke, McCaskey

Brok Oldac, Manheim Township

Section Two:

Player of the Year: Tate Landis, Warwick (unanimous)

Co-coaches of the Year: Lebanon’s Tim Speraw and Warwick’s Chris Christensen

First team:

Tate Landis, Warwick (unanimous)

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown (unanimous)

Marquis Ferreira, Lebanon (unanimous)

Cameron Swinton, Conestoga Valley

Avery Sapp, Warwick

Second team:

Matt Gilhool, Elizabethtown

DeMajh Salisbery, Conestoga Valley

Mason Hagen, Ephrata

Adrian Cruz, Lebanon

Austin Wertz, Conestoga Valley

Ryan Fink, Warwick

Kevin Smith, Lebanon

Author’s note, there are seven second-team players because Wertz, Fink and Smith received the same amount of votes

Honorable mention:

Trevor Evans, Warwick

Luke Collins, Lebanon

Nate Diaz, Lebanon

Dylan Kohl, Ephrata

Section Three:

Player of the Year: Ty Burton, Lampeter-Strasburg (unanimous)

Coach of the Year: Ed Berryman, Lampeter-Strasburg

First team:

Ty Burton, Lampeter-Strasburg (unanimous)

Ben Wert, Lampeter-Strasburg (unanimous)

Trey Grube, Manheim Central (unanimous)

Judd Novak, Manheim Central

Luka Vranich, Lampeter-Strasburg

Second team:

Trey Rios, Cocalico

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg

Brendan Weaver, Garden Spot

Isaiah Parido, Lampeter-Strasburg

Ryan Conrad, Garden Spot

Honorable mention:

Collin Thompson, Manheim Central

Jadon Yoder, Solanco

Brycen Flinton, Cocalico

Section Four:

Player of the Year: Elijah Hamilton, Octorara

Coach of the Year: Brad Conners, Elco

First team:

Elijah Hamilton, Octorara (unanimous)

Peyton Wolfe, Northern Lebanon (unanimous)

Corey Attivo, Elco (unanimous)

Khalil Masden, Donegal

Jack Engle, Lancaster Catholic

Second team:

Zachary Kirk, Octorara

Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon

Luke Williams, Elco

Dallas George, Elco

Nahjier Aikens, Lancaster Catholic

Honorable mention:

Rheece Shuey, Elco

Mason Moore, Lancaster Catholic

Dutch Good, Donegal

Joe Sims, Octorara

Section Five:

Player of the Year: Camden Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite

Coach of the Year: Kerry Glover, Columbia

First team:

Kerry Glover, Columbia (unanimous)

Robert Footman, Columbia (unanimous)

Camden Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite (unanimous)

Grant Landis, Lancaster Country Day (unanimous)

J’Von Collazo, Columbia

Second team:

Jaedon Mast, Lancaster Mennonite

Nevin Stoltzfus, Lancaster Mennonite

Brelon Miller, Columbia

Toby Ashby, Lancaster Country Day

Savier Sumrall, Lancaster Mennonite

David Weaver, Lancaster Mennonite

Jake Kumah, Lancaster Country Day

Author’s note, there are seven second-team players because Sumrall, Weaver and Kumah received the same amount of votes.

Honorable mention:

Simon Domenic, Annville-Cleona

Declan Hersh, Lancaster Mennonite

Isaac Good, Annville-Cleona