Below are the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball all-stars for the 2022-23 season.
They are listed by each of the league’s four sections.
These all-star selections are made based on voting by L-L coaches within each section, as are the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors.
Section One:
Player of the Year: Miguel Pena, Hempfield
Coach of the Year: Danny Walck, Hempfield
FIRST TEAM
Miguel Pena, Hempfield (unanimous)
Ethan Benne, Penn Manor (unanimous)
Sebastian Henson, Manheim Township
Jonathan Byrd, McCaskey
De’Shaun McFadden, McCaskey
SECOND TEAM
Fernando Marquez, Lebanon
Ben Troyer, Hempfield
Aiden Schomp, Cedar Crest
J’Veon Reyes-Vega, Cedar Crest
Eric Centeno, McCaskey
Kamyn Lawrence, Hempfield
Owen Chernich, Cedar Crest
HONORABLE MENTION
Michael Hester, Hempfield
Chase Calabretta, Hempfield
Leo Tirado, Cedar Crest
Dhamir Wesley, Penn Manor
Section Two:
Section Two Player of the Year: Trey Grube, Manheim Central
Section Two Coach of the Year: Charlie Fisher, Manheim Central
FIRST TEAM
Trey Grube, Manheim Central (unanimous)
Caleb Johnsen, Warwick (40% 3pt, 50% 2fg, 77% FT, 5 rpg) (unanimous)
Carter Horst, Warwick (unanimous)
Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central
Griffen Rishell, Conestoga Valley
SECOND TEAM:
Dylan Kohl, Ephrata (13.6 ppg, 45 3-pointers)
Trevor Evans, Warwick
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown
Jace Conrad, Garden Spot
Sam Witmer, Manheim Central
Caiden Zeager, Elizabethtown
HONORABLE MENTION:
Tanner Petersheim, Conestoga Valley
Cody Ryan, Warwick
Andre Weidman, Ephrata ( (6 PPG 7 Rebounds per game, 3 assists per game, 2.5 steals per game, guarded other teams best player)
Zach Benner, Manheim Central
Jackson Tracy, Manheim Central
Ya’Majesty Washington, Warwick
Tyler Burger, Solanco
Noah Bailey, Solanco
Section Three:
Player of the Year: Zachary Kirk, Octorara
Coach of the Year: Ed Berryman, Lampeter-Strasburg
FIRST TEAM:
Zachary Kirk, Octorara (18 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg, 70% free-throw shooter)
Elijah Hamilton, Octorara (19 ppg, 10 rpg, 2 apg, 67% free-throw shooter, 1,039 career points)
Thaddeus Lee, Lancaster Catholic
Chase Smucker, Lampeter-Strasburg
Ben Wert, Lampeter-Strasburg
Luke Hines, Lampeter-Strasburg
SECOND TEAM:
Dallas George, Elco
Evyan Patel, Donegal
Camden Ochs, Cocalico
Dutch Good, Donegal
Noah Rohrer, Donegal
HONORABLE MENTION:
Camden Marquette, Elco
James Voight, Northern Lebanon
Crew Wells, Lancaster Catholic
Josh Bare, Octorara
Leo Lambert, Octorara
Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico
Section Four:
Co-Player of the Year: David Weaver, Lancaster Mennonite and Brelon Miller, Columbia
Coach of the Year: Kerry Glover, Columbia
FIRST TEAM:
Savier Sumrall, Lancaster Mennonite (12.6ppg, 3.5 apg, 2spg, 45- 3's) (unanimous first-team)
Toby Ashby, Lancaster Country (17.2 ppg) (unanimous first-team)
Brelon Miller, Columbia (unanimous first-team)
Jordan Poole, Columbia (unanimous first-team)
David Weaver, Lancaster Mennonite (11.4ppg, 11.2rpg, 2.6bpg, 2.5apg (50% effective field goal percentage)
SECOND TEAM:
Jake Kumah, Lancaster Country Day (10.5 ppg, 5 rebounds per game, 3 assist per game, 2 steals per game)
Jonathon Shay, Annville-Cleona ( 11.0 pts/game & 7.5 rebs/game)
Myles Halvorsen, Lancaster Mennonite
Daezjon Giles, Columbia
Joerick Irizarry, Pequea Valley
Chase Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite
HONORABLE MENTION:
Elisha Slabach, Annville-Cleona
Mick Cook, Lancaster Country Day
Camden Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite
Jackson Neff, Pequea Valley
Artie Poindexter, Columbia