Below are the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball all-stars for the 2022-23 season.

They are listed by each of the league’s four sections.

These all-star selections are made based on voting by L-L coaches within each section, as are the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors.

Section One:

Player of the Year: Miguel Pena, Hempfield

Coach of the Year: Danny Walck, Hempfield

FIRST TEAM

Miguel Pena, Hempfield (unanimous)

Ethan Benne, Penn Manor (unanimous)

Sebastian Henson, Manheim Township

Jonathan Byrd, McCaskey

De’Shaun McFadden, McCaskey

SECOND TEAM

Fernando Marquez, Lebanon

Ben Troyer, Hempfield

Aiden Schomp, Cedar Crest

J’Veon Reyes-Vega, Cedar Crest

Eric Centeno, McCaskey

Kamyn Lawrence, Hempfield

Owen Chernich, Cedar Crest

HONORABLE MENTION

Michael Hester, Hempfield

Chase Calabretta, Hempfield

Leo Tirado, Cedar Crest

Dhamir Wesley, Penn Manor

Section Two:

Section Two Player of the Year: Trey Grube, Manheim Central

Section Two Coach of the Year: Charlie Fisher, Manheim Central

FIRST TEAM

Trey Grube, Manheim Central (unanimous)

Caleb Johnsen, Warwick (40% 3pt, 50% 2fg, 77% FT, 5 rpg) (unanimous)

Carter Horst, Warwick (unanimous)

Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central

Griffen Rishell, Conestoga Valley

SECOND TEAM:

Dylan Kohl, Ephrata (13.6 ppg, 45 3-pointers)

Trevor Evans, Warwick

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown

Jace Conrad, Garden Spot

Sam Witmer, Manheim Central

Caiden Zeager, Elizabethtown

HONORABLE MENTION:

Tanner Petersheim, Conestoga Valley

Cody Ryan, Warwick

Andre Weidman, Ephrata ( (6 PPG 7 Rebounds per game, 3 assists per game, 2.5 steals per game, guarded other teams best player)

Zach Benner, Manheim Central

Jackson Tracy, Manheim Central

Ya’Majesty Washington, Warwick

Tyler Burger, Solanco

Noah Bailey, Solanco

Section Three:

Player of the Year: Zachary Kirk, Octorara

Coach of the Year: Ed Berryman, Lampeter-Strasburg

FIRST TEAM:

Zachary Kirk, Octorara (18 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg, 70% free-throw shooter)

Elijah Hamilton, Octorara (19 ppg, 10 rpg, 2 apg, 67% free-throw shooter, 1,039 career points)

Thaddeus Lee, Lancaster Catholic

Chase Smucker, Lampeter-Strasburg

Ben Wert, Lampeter-Strasburg

Luke Hines, Lampeter-Strasburg

SECOND TEAM:

Dallas George, Elco

Evyan Patel, Donegal

Camden Ochs, Cocalico

Dutch Good, Donegal

Noah Rohrer, Donegal

HONORABLE MENTION:

Camden Marquette, Elco

James Voight, Northern Lebanon

Crew Wells, Lancaster Catholic

Josh Bare, Octorara

Leo Lambert, Octorara

Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico

Section Four:

Co-Player of the Year: David Weaver, Lancaster Mennonite and Brelon Miller, Columbia

Coach of the Year: Kerry Glover, Columbia

FIRST TEAM:

Savier Sumrall, Lancaster Mennonite (12.6ppg, 3.5 apg, 2spg, 45- 3's) (unanimous first-team)

Toby Ashby, Lancaster Country (17.2 ppg) (unanimous first-team)

Brelon Miller, Columbia (unanimous first-team)

Jordan Poole, Columbia (unanimous first-team)

David Weaver, Lancaster Mennonite (11.4ppg, 11.2rpg, 2.6bpg, 2.5apg (50% effective field goal percentage)

SECOND TEAM:

Jake Kumah, Lancaster Country Day (10.5 ppg, 5 rebounds per game, 3 assist per game, 2 steals per game)

Jonathon Shay, Annville-Cleona ( 11.0 pts/game & 7.5 rebs/game)

Myles Halvorsen, Lancaster Mennonite

Daezjon Giles, Columbia

Joerick Irizarry, Pequea Valley

Chase Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite

HONORABLE MENTION:

Elisha Slabach, Annville-Cleona

Mick Cook, Lancaster Country Day

Camden Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite

Jackson Neff, Pequea Valley

Artie Poindexter, Columbia