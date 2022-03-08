Below are the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball all-stars for the 2021-22 season.
They are listed by each of the league’s five sections.
These all-star selections are made based on voting by L-L coaches within each section, as are the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors.
Section One:
Player of the Year: Miguel Pena, Hempfield
Coach of the Year: Matt Johns, Manheim Township
First team:
Miguel Pena, Hempfield (unanimous)
Seth Miller, Manheim Township (unanimous)
Hasan Williams, McCaskey
Kamrin Carroll, Penn Manor
Cole Overbaugh, Hempfield
Jonathan Byrd, McCaskey
Author’s note: There are six first-team players because Overbaugh and Byrd received the same amount of votes
Second team:
Sebastian Henson, Manheim Township
Fernando Marquez, Cedar Crest
Aiden Schomp, Cedar Crest
Ben Troyer, Hempfield
Jared Kumah, McCaskey
J.T. Weaver, Manheim Township
Author’s note: There are six second-team players because Kumah and Weaver received the same amount of votes
Honorable mention:
Michael Hester, Hempfield
Shamell Burke, McCaskey
Brok Oldac, Manheim Township
Section Two:
Player of the Year: Tate Landis, Warwick (unanimous)
Co-coaches of the Year: Lebanon’s Tim Speraw and Warwick’s Chris Christensen
First team:
Tate Landis, Warwick (unanimous)
Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown (unanimous)
Marquis Ferreira, Lebanon (unanimous)
Cameron Swinton, Conestoga Valley
Avery Sapp, Warwick
Second team:
Matt Gilhool, Elizabethtown
DeMajh Salisbery, Conestoga Valley
Mason Hagen, Ephrata
Adrian Cruz, Lebanon
Austin Wertz, Conestoga Valley
Ryan Fink, Warwick
Kevin Smith, Lebanon
Author’s note, there are seven second-team players because Wertz, Fink and Smith received the same amount of votes
Honorable mention:
Trevor Evans, Warwick
Luke Collins, Lebanon
Nate Diaz, Lebanon
Dylan Kohl, Ephrata
Section Three:
Player of the Year: Ty Burton, Lampeter-Strasburg (unanimous)
Coach of the Year: Ed Berryman, Lampeter-Strasburg
First team:
Ty Burton, Lampeter-Strasburg (unanimous)
Ben Wert, Lampeter-Strasburg (unanimous)
Trey Grube, Manheim Central (unanimous)
Judd Novak, Manheim Central
Luka Vranich, Lampeter-Strasburg
Second team:
Trey Rios, Cocalico
Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg
Brendan Weaver, Garden Spot
Isaiah Parido, Lampeter-Strasburg
Ryan Conrad, Garden Spot
Honorable mention:
Collin Thompson, Manheim Central
Jadon Yoder, Solanco
Brycen Flinton, Cocalico
Section Four:
Player of the Year: Elijah Hamilton, Octorara
Coach of the Year: Brad Conners, Elco
First team:
Elijah Hamilton, Octorara (unanimous)
Peyton Wolfe, Northern Lebanon (unanimous)
Corey Attivo, Elco (unanimous)
Khalil Masden, Donegal
Jack Engle, Lancaster Catholic
Second team:
Zachary Kirk, Octorara
Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon
Luke Williams, Elco
Dallas George, Elco
Nahjier Aikens, Lancaster Catholic
Honorable mention:
Rheece Shuey, Elco
Mason Moore, Lancaster Catholic
Dutch Good, Donegal
Joe Sims, Octorara
Section Five:
Player of the Year: Camden Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite
Coach of the Year: Kerry Glover, Columbia
First team:
Kerry Glover, Columbia (unanimous)
Robert Footman, Columbia (unanimous)
Camden Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite (unanimous)
Grant Landis, Lancaster Country Day (unanimous)
J’Von Collazo, Columbia
Second team:
Jaedon Mast, Lancaster Mennonite
Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley
Brelon Miller, Columbia
Toby Ashby, Lancaster Country Day
Savier Sumrall, Lancaster Mennonite
David Weaver, Lancaster Mennonite
Jake Kumah, Lancaster Country Day
Author’s note, there are seven second-team players because Sumrall, Weaver and Kumah received the same amount of votes.
Honorable mention:
Simon Domenic, Annville-Cleona
Declan Hersh, Lancaster Mennonite
Isaac Good, Annville-Cleona