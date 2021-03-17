The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball coaches have made their lists, checked them twice and cast their ballots for their 2020-21 all-stars, most valuable players, coaches of the year, sportsmanship awards, top defenders and all-academic honorees.

Here are the winners ...

SECTION 1

MVP: Lauren Moffatt, sophomore, Hempfield (9.8 points, 15 3-pointers)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kendra Merrifield, Hempfield (Back-to-back section champs; L-L League champs; District 3 qualifier)

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: Manheim Township, McCaskey

FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS

Reese Glover, senior, Cedar Crest (11.6, 18 3’s, 681 career points)

Gianna Smith, junior, Manheim Township (8.1, 3 3’s)

Jess Weinoldt, senior, Hempfield (5.6)

Alani Bosque, senior, McCaskey (10.0, 20 3’s)

Gracie Martin, senior, Manheim Township (9.0, 9 3’s)

SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS

Morgan Miller, junior, Penn Manor (10.5, 15 3’s, 672 career points)

Autumn Cook, sophomore, Hempfield (8.5, 13 3’s)

Lily Sugra, junior, Penn Manor (10.2)

Missy Welch, junior, Manheim Township (7.9)

Ava Baer, junior, Hempfield (5.7, 12 3’s)

SECTION 2

MVP: Jasmine Griffin, sophomore, Ephrata (17.8, 14 3’s, 586 career points)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Cerullo, Ephrata (Back-to-back section champs, including co-crown this season; District 3 qualifier)

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: Conestoga Valley

FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS

Olivia Fedorshak, senior, Ephrata (10.1)

Taylor Hehnly, junior, Conestoga Valley (9.8, 10 3’s)

Giahny Correa, senior, Lebanon (19.2, 15 3’s, 1,218 career points)

Lauren Pyle, senior, Warwick (14.1, 28 3’s)

Macy Seaman, senior, Elizabethtown (9.4)

SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS

Jade Love-Morris, junior, Elizabethtown (10.3, 13 3’s)

Elise Hassinger, senior, Elizabethtown (7.7, 3 3’s)

Ainsley Raybold, junior, Elizabethtown (7.9, 28 3’s)

Elise Balmer, senior, Warwick (6.4, 8 3’s)

Carly Sedun, senior, Elizabethtown (6.8)

SECTION 3

MVP: Hannah Custer, senior, Cocalico (16.8, 12 3’s, 955 career points)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Garrett, Cocalico (Eagles' first section title since 2006; league semifinalist; District 3 quarterfinalist)

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: Lampeter-Strasburg

FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS

Maddie Knier, sophomore, Manheim Central (21.2, 9 3’s, 784 career points)

Emma Drouillard, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg (10.7, 16 3’s)

Jade Eshelman, senior, Solanco (9.3)

Izzy Mack, senior, Cocalico (9.6, 40 3’s)

Erin Gonzalez, junior, Garden Spot (11.9, 26 3’s)

SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS

Taylor Soehner, junior, Garden Spot (12.4)

Kiersten Shipton, sophomore, Cocalico (7.2, 30 3’s)

Nikki Trout, senior, Solanco (8.1, 5 3’s)

Rachel Nolt, junior, Manheim Central (6.4, 18 3’s)

SECTION 4

MVP: Ashlyn Messinger, junior, Northern Lebanon (14.9, 20 3’s, 510 career points)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ashli Shay, Elco (District 3 quarterfinalist)

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: Donegal

FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS

Amanda Smith, senior, Elco (13.7, 15 3’s, 927 career points)

Kailey Eckhart, junior, Elco (11.9, 13 3’s, 600 career points)

Liz Zwally, senior, Lancaster Catholic (5.5, 14 3’s)

Mary Bolesky, freshman, Lancaster Catholic (10.9, 19 3’s)

SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS

Naomi Zulueta, junior, Lancaster Catholic (8.3)

Jeriyah Johnson, junior, Lancaster Catholic (6.8, 7 3’s)

Ashley Yoh, senior, Elco (8.1)

Emily Hauck, senior, Northern Lebanon (7.7, 3 3’s)

Victoria Burton, junior, Donegal (7.5)

Katelyn Rueppel, senior, Elco (4.3, 14 3’s)

SECTION 5

MVP: Mariah Wilson, senior, Lancaster Mennonite (23.6, 25 3’s, 1,830 career points - 11th in L-L League history)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Karl Kreiser, Columbia (District 3 finalist)

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: Octorara

FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS

Brie Droege, freshman, Columbia (18.6)

Brooke Droege, freshman, Columbia (14.3, 12 3’s)

Genesis Meadows, sophomore, Lancaster Country Day (18.7, 31 3’s, 584 career points)

Lily Lehman, freshman, Lancaster Mennonite (10.9, 18 3’s)

SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS

Rebecca Cox, junior, Pequea Valley (9.6)

Brittany Nye, senior, Annville-Cleona (11.3)

Ja’syah James, junior, Octorara (8.3, 5 3’s)

Alyssa Ulrich, senior, Annville-Cleona (8.5)

Brooke Liney, sophomore, Pequea Valley (8.6, 25 3’s)

FINAL 2020-21 L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATS, STANDINGS

ALL DEFENSIVE TEAM

Kaya Camasta, Cedar Crest; Jess Weinoldt, Hempfield; Gianna Smith, Manheim Township; Teijhae Corbin, McCaskey; Sydney Shepos, Penn Manor; Macy Seaman, Elizabethtown; Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata; Zaelys De’Arce, Lebanon; Rebecca Hartranft, Conestoga Valley; Jess Williamson, Warwick; Abbie Reed, Manheim Central; Hannah Custer, Cocalico; Nikki Trout, Solanco; Erin Gonzalez, Garden Spot; Maggie Visniski, L-S; Jeriyah Johnson, Lancaster Catholic; Sophia Floyd, Donegal; Katelyn Rueppel, Elco; Emily Hauck, Northern Lebanon; Ja’syah James, Octorara; Sarah Speraw, Annville-Cleona; Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite; Brooke Graham, Pequea Valley; Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day; Morgan Bigler, Columbia.

ALL ACADEMIC TEAM

Sarah Batra, Cedar Crest; Jess Weinoldt, Hempfield; Al’liyah McCloud, Manheim Township; Teijhae Corbin, McCaskey; Riley Peart, Penn Manor; Taryn Hummer, Elizabethtown; Olivia Fedorshak, Ephrata; Sophia Blouch, Lebanon; Kassandra Horning, Conestoga Valley; Haley Delgiacco, Warwick; Rachel Nolt, Manheim Central; Olivia Sensenig, Cocalico; Olivia Lasko, Solanco; Avery Stauffer, Garden Spot; Megan Manion, L-S; Tory Morrall, Lancaster Catholic; Madeline Gohn, Donegal; Ashley Yoh, Elco; Ashlyn Messinger, Northern Lebanon; Chase Decker, Octorara; Alyssa Ulrich, Annville-Cleona; Lily Lehman, Lancaster Mennonite; Abby Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley; Alison Ngau, Lancaster Country Day; MacKenzie Burke, Columbia.

