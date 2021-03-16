Below are the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball all-stars for the 2020-21 season, as selected by coaches’ votes.

Each of the five sections includes a Player of the Year and a Coach of the Year, followed by first-team and second-team all-stars, and honorable mentions.

Please note, there are six players selected as Section Four second-team all-stars and six players selected as Section Five first-team all-stars, a result of the number of votes for some players being the same.

Section One:

Player of the Year: Ryan Hilton, Hempfield

The senior guard averaged 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, was the team’s best defender. ...Knights were the L-L Section One co-champion, league tournament runner-up and a District 3-6A quarterfinalist, finishing 13-5 overall.

Coach of the Year: Danny Walck, Hempfield

The Black Knights were the L-L Section One co-champs, though they did technically sweep McCaskey in all three games, including the section tie-breaker for a league playoff spot. They went on to reach the league title tilt, falling short in the final seconds. Hempfield also reached the District 3-6A quarterfinals. For veteran skipper Danny Walck in his time with Hempfield, he captured his second section title and reached the district quarterfinals for the fourth time. Walck’s career mark is now 348-269 over 26 seasons as a head coach, with a 316-244 mark as an L-L head coach. Walck said this to LNP|LancasterOnline’s Mike Gross after Hempfield’s season-ending loss in the district tournament: “ You’re never satisfied, and we got more work to do. But what these guys, did, the investment they have made, I’m really proud.’’

First team:

Ryan Hilton, Hempfield (unanimous): see above

Zach Hartz, Manheim Township (unanimous): The senior guard averaged 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. ...made 25 3-pointers in 15 games. ...shot 33.3 percent from 3-point range (75 attempts), shot 72.9 percent from the free-throw line. ...defended the best primary ball-handler on the opposing team, averaged 31 minutes a game.

Jonathan Byrd, McCaskey (unanimous): The sophomore point guard and team captain finished the year with 46 defensive rebounds and 38 steals in 16 games (2.4 steals per game). He was second on the team in scoring (10.5 points per game). ...He had 138 assists in 16 games (8.6 assists per game). ...54 rebounds in 16 games (3.4 rebounds per game).

Hasan Williams, McCaskey: The junior guard led his team in scoring (17 points per game) and 3-pointers made (30 in 16 games). Also had 39 steals and two charges taken.

Miguel Pena, Hempfield: The sophomore guard averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game, shot 44.7 percent from 3-point range.

Second team:

J.T. Weaver, Manheim Township: The junior guard averaged 13.8 points and 2.6 assists per game, made 22 3-pointers in 15 games. ...shot 33.8 percent from 3-point range (68 attempts), averaged 2.0 steals per game game over 30 minutes per game, team-leader in charges taken.

Brayde Erb, Penn Manor: The senior forward averaged 11.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. ...shot 61 percent on 2-pointers.

Sam Hershey, McCaskey: The senior forward averaged 10 points per game ...72 of his 122 rebounds were on the offensive side of the ball. He had 18 steals and led the team in charges taken (nine) and blocked shots (10).

Cole Overbaugh, Hempfield: The junior guard/forward averaged 7.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He was one of 13 L-L players who scored at least 30 points in a single game this season.

Max Scipioni, Cedar Crest: The senior forward averaged 7.8 points and four rebounds per game. ...made 14 3-pointers in 13 games.

Honorable mention:

Seth Miller, Manheim Township: The junior guard averaged 9.4 points, 2.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Jon Seyfert, Manheim Township: The senior center averaged 9.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Dan Engel, Manheim Township: The senior guard averaged 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. ...made 19 3-pointers in 14 games. ...shot 43.2 percent from 3-point range (44 attempts). ...defended the non-point guard scorer on the opposing team.

Chris Danz, Cedar Crest: The senior guard averaged 6.5 points per game and three rebounds per game. ...made 18 3-pointers, shot 37-percent from 3-point range.

Section Two:

Player of the Year: Kai Cipalla, Warwick (unanimous)

A senior guard/forward, Cipalla averaged 23.7 points (league-leader), 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 deflections, 2.0 steals per game. ...made 38 3-pointers in 18 games. ...posted four games of scoring 30 or more points (most of any player in the league) ...Warwick was L-L Section Two co-champion (third-straight section crown), District 3-6A quarterfinalist, winning a district playoff game for first time since 2010, finishing 14-4 overall.

Coach of the Year: Tim Speraw, Lebanon (unanimous)

The L-L Section Two co-champion and league tournament champion Cedars came up short in a 52-48 loss to Hempfield in Wednesday’s District 3-6A opening round game. Lebanon won the league crown for the first time since 2004, the first time under 11th-year coach Tim Speraw, and ninth time overall. The Cedars finished 17-4 overall. Speraw’s career record is now 155-111.

First team:

Kai Cipalla, Warwick (unanimous): see above

Tate Landis, Warwick (unanimous): The junior guard averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 3.0 deflections per game. ...made 25 3-pointers in 16 games.

Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon: The senior forward averaged 12 points, 10 rebounds and two assists per game.

Marquis Ferreira, Lebanon:The junior guard averaged 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals per game, made 21 3-pointers, shooting 46-percent from 3-point range.

Second team:

Luke Rumbaugh, Conestoga Valley: The senior guard averaged 16.7 points per game, made 37 3-pointers, shot 71 percent at free-throw line.

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown: The junior forward averaged 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds per game, made 7 3-pointers, had 14 steals, 12 blocks and was a 74-percent free-throw shooter.

Lukas Pierson, Elizabethtown: The senior guard/forward averaged 11.4 points, 8.0 rebounds per game and 4.4 assists per game. ...made six 3-pointers in 12 games, had 12 blocks, 29 steals.

Mason Hagen, Ephrata: The junior guard averaged 13.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, made 27 3-pointers, and shot 39-percent from 3-point range.

Braden Allwein. Lebanon: The senior guard/forward averaged seven points, four rebounds and two steals per game. ...made 20 3-pointers, shot 33-percent from 3-point range.

Honorable mention:

Chase Krall, Warwick: The junior small forward averaged 5.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. ...made 24 3-pointers in 16 games.

Parke Haws, Ephrata: Averaged 9.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game. ...made 16 3-pointers in 16 games.

Section Three:

Player of the Year: Carter Nuneville, Cocalico

A senior guard, Nuneville was the team’s leader in scoring (15.3 points per game), 3-point shooting percentage and charges taken. He was the team’s second-leader in 3-pointers made (35 in 20 games), rebounds, assists and steals ...He defended the other team’s best player. ...Cocalico was the L-L Section Three champion and reached the District 3-5A championship game, the program’s first district finals appearance since 1983.

Coach of the Year: Seth Sigman, Cocalico

In his fifth season coaching the Eagles, Sigman steered the Eagles to the L-L Section Three crown, league tournament semifinals and District 3-5A championship game. Those were all firsts for Sigman in his head coaching tenure. For the program, the section title was the first since 2011, the league semifinals appearance the first since 2010, and the district finals appearance the first since 1983. Cocalico finished 16-5 overall. The Eagles also held opponents to 43.8 points per game during the regular season, the best mark among all L-L teams. Sigman’s career record is now 57-58.

First team:

Carter Nuneville, Cocalico (unanimous): See above

Ty Burton, Lampeter-Strasburg (unanimous): The freshman point guard averaged 20.5 points per game, shot 78 percent at free-throw line, 62 percent on 2-pointers. ...made 32 3-pointers in 13 games.

Trey Grube, Manheim Central (unanimous): The sophomore guard averaged 17.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. ...shot 40 percent from 3-point range. His 59 3-pointers in 19 games were the second-most among all L-L players for the season.

Cam Eberly, Manheim Central (unanimous): The senior guard averaged 10.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. ...shot 57 percent from the field.

Carson Nash, Cocalico: The senior forward averaged a double-double in league play, was the team’s leading rebounder, second-leading scorer (9.2 ppg), great defensively, defends guys way bigger than him very effectively, he’s a big part of us leading the league in points allowed per game (43.9 ppg). ...Cocalico is the L-L Section Three champion, District 3-5A semifinals appearance.

Second team:

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot: The senior guard averaged 10.9 points per game. ...made 24 3-pointers in 14 games.

Luka Vranich, Lampeter-Strasburg: The junior guard averaged 7.5 points per game, shot 59 percent from 2-point range. ...excellent defensive player.

Trey Rios, Cocalico: The junior guard led the team in 3-pointers made (37 in 20 games), including the game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the District 3-5A semifinals. ...He also led the team in steals and assists.

Judd Novak, Manheim Central: The junior guard averaged 7.3 points., 6.0 rebounds per game, 6.5 assists per game and 2.0 steals per game.

Joe Sharp, Garden Spot: The senior guard averaged 5.9 points per game

Honorable mention:

Zed Baker, Solanco: The senior guard averaged seven points per game.

Wyatt Becker, Manheim Central: The senior forward averaged 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. ...shot 56 percent from the field.

Section Four:

Player of the Year: Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic

The senior guard averaged 13.8 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game and 4.0 assists per game, made 97 of 127 free-throws (76.4 percent). ...great bball IQ, passer, on-court leader. ...Lancaster Catholic was L-L Section Four champion and reached L-L semis, won the District 3-3A championship and is set to compete in PIAA Class 3A first-round playoff game Wednesday night.

Coach of the Year: Joe Klazas, Lancaster Catholic

In his 16th year at the helm, Klazas steered the Crusaders to the L-L Section Four crown, league tournament semifinals and the top seed in the District 3-3A tournament. Lancaster Catholic has since captured that district crown and is set to compete in Wednesday’s PIAA Class 3A first-round playoff game, with an overall record of 18-4. During the Klazas era, the Crusaders have won 12 section crowns and four district titles. They’re making their ninth trip to the state tourney under Klazas.

First team:

Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic (unanimous): see above

Braden Bohannon, Elco (unanimous): The senior guard averaged 17.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. ...shot 71 percent from the free-throw line (71 of 98). ...made 38 3-pointers in 20 games ...finished with 1,448 career points, second-most in program history.

Naji Hamilton, Octorara: The senior forward averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks per game.

Ross Conway, Lancaster Catholic: The senior guard averaged 12.4 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game and 3.0 assists per game. ...has made a team-high 35 3-pointers in 22 games, great defender.

Khalil Masden, Donegal: The junior guard averaged 16.5 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Second team:

Peyton Wolfe, Northern Lebanon: The junior guard averaged 14 points per game, led the league in made 3-pointers (72), shot 37.8-percent from three, 50-percent from the floor, 87-percent from the free-throw line. ...collected 30 steals. ...1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Nevin Roman, Lancaster Catholic: The senior guard averaged 10.5 points, 1.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game, has made 33 3-pointers in 22 games, great defender.

Corey Attivo, Elco: The junior guard averaged 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. ...shot 50 percent from the field, 64 percent from the free-throw line.

Josh Wallace, Octorara: The senior guard averaged 13 points per game and made 30 3-pointers in 14 games.

Nate Shirk, Northern Lebanon: The senior guard averaged 10.7 points per game. ...48-percent shooting from the floor, made 45 free-throws, collected 89 rebounds. ...team-leader and was the team's top defender who guarded the opposing team’s best wing/guard.

Elijah Hamilton, Octorara: The sophomore guard was the team’s third-leading scorer (10.3 points per game)

Honorable mention:

Luke Williams, Elco: The junior forward averaged 11.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. ...shot 49-percent from the field, shot 68 percent from the free-throw line.

Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon: The junior point guard averaged 8.3 points per game, led the team in assists (64) and points in the paint (120). ...collected 86 rebounds, 24 steals. ...shot 54-percent from the floor.

Zachary Kirk, Octorara: The freshman guard averaged 8.1 points per game.

Section Five:

Player of the Year: Camden Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite

The sophomore guard is averaging 22.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. ...60-percent shooter from 2-point range, 43-percent shooter from 3-point range, 85-percent shooter from free-throw line. He has scored 30 or more points in three separate games this season, including a career-high 35 points. He’s one of only two L-L players with multiple 30-point games this season. ...He has scored 20 or more points in the last 11 games, during which he’s averaging 27.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, helping the Blazers capture the District 3-2A championship, the program’s first district crown since 1997. Lancaster Mennonite is set to compete in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals this Saturday.

Coach of the Year: Kerry Glover, Columbia

In his fifth year at the helm, Glover steered the Tide to the L-L Section Five crown. That made it back-to-back section titles, a feat the program last accomplished 31 years ago. Columbia then pushed Lancaster Catholic to four overtime periods in the L-L tournament quarterfinals. The Tide reached the District 3-3A championship game, reaching a district final for the first time under Glover, first time since 2015, third time in this century, and 17th time overall. After the season-ending loss in the district final, Glover said the following to LNP|LancasterOnline: “The way they competed, I told them I have no complaints. Let that feeling you have right now be the motivation for the offseason, because we will be back.’’

First team:

Camden Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite (unanimous): see above

Kerry Glover, Columbia (unanimous): The junior guard led the team in points (14.7), steals, and assists, and was second on the team in rebounds. ...he made 20 3-pointers in 21 games

Cole Fisher, Lancaster Mennonite (unanimous): The senior guard averaged 17.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. ...team-leader in assists (3.3 per game) and steals (2.7 per game).

Grant Landis, Lancaster Country Day: The junior guard averaged 16.8 points per game, made 43 3-pointers at 33-percent shooting from beyond the arc. ...73-percent free-throw shooter who got to the foul-line 71 times. ...had an individual points per possession rating of .883...Was one of 13 L-L players to score 30 or more points in a game this season.

Michael Poole, Jr., Columbia: The senior guard/forward averaged 14.5 points per game, made 20 3-pointers in 21 games, finished with 1,007 career points.

Devon Colyer, Pequea Valley: The senior guard averaged 18.6 points per game, made 21 3-pointers in nine games, finished with 1,127 career points.

Second team:

Robert Footman, Columbia: The junior guard was the team’s third-leading scorer (12.4 ppg). ...made 24 3-pointers in 19 games.

Luke Forman, Lancaster Country Day: The senior forward averaged 9.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. ...shot 60-percent from the floor...had an individual points per possession rating of .981.

Lance Lennon, Lancaster Country Day: The senior guard averaged 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game...played out of position to run the point...ran the top of the team’s trap and press and usually defended the opponent’s top player.

Yadiel Cruz, Annville-Cleona: The senior guard averaged 9.9 points per game and made 23 3-pointers in 12 games.

Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley: The junior forward averaged 10.5 points per game and led the team in made 3-pointers (24 in 13 games).

Honorable mention:

Jaeden McFadden, Lancaster Mennonite: The senior guard averaged 6.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. ...the team’s defensive stopper.

Josh Jarvis, Pequea Valley: The senior guard averaged 3.2 points per game, averaged only one turnover a game while playing point guard for the first time in his career as a senior, defended the team’s opposing center (he’s only 5-foot-10), led the team in charges taken, rebounds and efficiency rating.