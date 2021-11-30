The 2021-22 high school boys basketball season officially gets underway Friday. Several preview items will be following between now and then to get you prepped on the upcoming 50th campaign for Lancaster-Lebanon League hoops. Up first is a look at the top returning scorers. Of the many players returning, twenty-two of them averaged double-figures scoring a year ago. Here’s a look at those top 22 returning scorers, listed by scoring averages.

Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst (22.7 ppg, 31 3-pointers, 2021 Class 2A all-state selection, L-L Section Five first-team all-star)

Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore point guard Ty Burton (20.3 ppg, 32 3-pointers, L-L Section Three first-team all-star)

Conestoga Valley junior guard DeMajh Salisbury (averaged 17.8 ppg for District 3-1A champion La Academia last season, Class 1A all-state selection)

Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube (17.4 ppg, 59 3-pointers, L-L Section Three first-team all-star)

McCaskey senior guard Hasan Williams (16.9 ppg, 30 3-pointers, L-L Section One first-team all-star)

Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis (16.8 ppg, 47 3-pointers, L-L Section Five first-team all-star)

Donegal senior forward Khalil Masden (16.3 ppg, L-L Section Four first-team all-star)

Warwick senior guard Tate Landis (15.1 ppg, 25 3-pointers, L-L Section Two first-team all-star)

Elizabethtown senior forward Patrick Gilhool (14.5 ppg, L-L Section Two second-team all-star)

Columbia senior guard Kerry Glover (14.4 ppg, 20 3-pointers, L-L Section Five first-team all-star)

Manheim Township senior guard J.T. Weaver (14.2 ppg, 22 3-pointers, L-L Section One second-team all-star)

Northern Lebanon senior guard Peyton Wolfe (13.8 ppg, 72 3-pointers, L-L Section Four second-team all-star)

Ephrata senior guard Mason Hagen (13.6 ppg, 27 3-pointers, L-L Section Two second-team all-star)

Elco senior center Corey Attivo (13.1 ppg, L-L Section Four second-team all-star)

Columbia senior guard Robert Footman (12.2 ppg, 24 3-pointers, L-L Section Five second-team all-star)

Conestoga Valley senior Austin Wertz (11.7 ppg, 22 3-pointers)

Elco senior Luke Williams (11.6 ppg, L-L Section Four honorable mention)

Solanco junior guard Tyler Burger (11.6 ppg)

Hempfield junior guard Miguel Pena (11.3 ppg, 33 3-pointers, L-L Section One first-team all-star)

Lebanon junior guard Marquis Ferreira (11.1 ppg, 21 3-pointers, L-L Section Two first-team all-star)

McCaskey junior point guard Jonathan Byrd (10.6 ppg, L-L Section One first-team all-star)

Pequea Valley senior Nevin Stoltzfus (10.5 ppg, 24 3-pointers, L-L Section Five second-team all-star)

Octorara junior Elijah Hamilton (10.3 ppg, L-L Section Four second-team all-star)