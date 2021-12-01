We’re a little more than a week away from the first official tip-off of the 2021-22 high school boys basketball season. With that in mind, here’s another preview item on Lancaster-Lebanon League boys hoops, taking a look at the top returning 3-point shooters. Twenty-one sharp-shooters who made 20 or more 3-pointers last season are back this year. Below is the list of those deep-range assassins. Keep in mind last year’s numbers were lower than normal for most teams due to the limited amount of games played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northern Lebanon senior guard Peyton Wolfe (13.8 ppg, 72 3-pointers, L-L Section Four second-team all-star)

Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube (17.4 ppg, 59 3-pointers, L-L Section Three first-team all-star)

Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis (16.8 ppg, 47 3-pointers, L-L Section Five first-team all-star)

Cocalico senior guard Trey Rios (8.2 ppg, 37 3-pointers, L-L Section Three second-team all-star)

Hempfield junior guard Miguel Pena (11.3 ppg, 33 3-pointers, L-L Section One first-team all-star)

Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore point guard Ty Burton (20.3 ppg, 32 3-pointers, L-L Section Three first-team all-star)

Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst (22.7 ppg, 31 3-pointers, Class 2A all-state selection, L-L Section Five Player of the Year)

McCaskey senior guard Hasan Williams (16.9 ppg, 30 3-pointers, L-L Section One first-team all-star)

Ephrata senior guard Mason Hagen (13.6 ppg, 27 3-pointers, L-L Section Two second-team all-star)

Lancaster Mennonite senior Declan Hersh (5.9 ppg, 26 3-pointers)

Hempfield junior guard/forward Michael Hester (6.6 ppg, 25 3-pointers)

Warwick senior guard Tate Landis (15.1 ppg, 25 3-pointers, L-L Section Two first-team all-star)

Columbia senior guard Robert Footman (12.2 ppg, 24 3-pointers, L-L Section Five second-team all-star)

Pequea Valley senior Nevin Stoltzfus (10.5 ppg, 24 3-pointers, L-L Section Four second-team all-star)

Warwick senior guard Chase Krall (6.2 ppg, 24 3-pointers, L-L Section Two honorable mention)

Manheim Township senior guard J.T. Weaver (14.2 ppg, 22 3-pointers, L-L Section One second-team all-star)

Conestoga Valley senior Austin Wertz (11.7 ppg, 22 3-pointers)

Manheim Central senior forward Collin Thompson (3.6 ppg, 22 3-pointers)

Lebanon junior guard Marquis Ferreira (11.1 ppg, 21 3-pointers, L-L Section Two first-team all-star)

Cocalico senior guard Brycen Flinton (6.6 ppg, 20 3-pointers)

Columbia senior guard Kerry Glover (14.4 ppg, 20 3-pointers, L-L Section Five first-team all-star)