The 2022-23 high school basketball season gets underway this Friday. Of the 25 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball squads, sixteen will be competing this Friday, with the remaining nine tipping off their seasons next week. That full
list of games is here.
Below is the list of the top 20 returning scorers to the L-L.
Reminder: the team-by-team preview capsules should be published on the LancasterOnline High School Basketball page sometime in the second half of Wednesday (Or, for print subscribers, Section One published Tuesday, Section Two published Wednesday, with Section Three set to publish Thursday and Section Four on Friday).
Trey Grube, Manheim Central senior guard (21.1 ppg, 101 3-pointers, logged three 30-point games, 1,180 career points, 2022 Class 5A all-state third-team selection, L-L Section Three first-team all-star) Camden Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite senior guard (19 ppg, 26 3-pointers, logged one 30-plus point game, 1,174 career points, 2022 Class 2A all-state second-team selection, L-L Section Five Player of the Year and first-team all-star) Elijah Hamilton, Octorara senior guard (18.9 ppg, 28 3-pointers, 2022 Class 5A all-state second-team selection, L-L Section Four Player of the Year and first-team all-star) Ben Wert, Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard (13.8 ppg, 55 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Three first-team all-star) Zachary Kirk, Octorara junior guard Zachary Kirk (13.4 ppg, 13 3-pointers, logged two 30-plus-point games, 2022 L-L Section Four second-team all-star) Miguel Pena, Hempfield senior guard Miguel Pena (13.3 ppg, 64 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One Player of the Year and first-team all-star) Sebastian Henson, Manheim Township junior guard/forward (12.7 ppg, 31 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star) Ethan Benne, Penn Manor junior guard (11.5 ppg, 14 3-pointers) Jadon Yoder, Solanco senior guard (11.1 ppg, 34 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Three honorable mention) Fernando Marquez, Cedar Crest junior (10.3 ppg, 15 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star) Ben Troyer, Hempfield junior guard/forward (10 ppg, 26 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star) Aiden Schomp, Cedar Crest junior Aiden Schomp (9.9 ppg, 20 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star) Jonathan Byrd, McCaskey senior point guard (9.6 ppg, 2022 L-L Section One first-team all-star) Griffen Rishell, Conestoga Valley senior guard (9.1 ppg, 17 3-pointers) Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown senior (8.9 ppg) Noah Bailey, Solanco sophomore guard (8.6 ppg) Toby Ashby, Lancaster Country Day senior guard (8.5 ppg, 11 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Five second-team all-star) Dallas George, Elco junior guard (8.3 ppg, 26 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Four second-team all-star) Noah Rohrer, Donegal senior (8.2 ppg) Savier Sumrall, Lancaster Mennonite senior guard (8.1 ppg, 22 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Five second-team all-star)
McCaskey and Lebanon girls huddle around social media manager Claudia Esbenshade for a TikTok video during L-L League basketball media day at the LNP | LancasterOnline newsroom in Lancaster on Sunday.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Penn Manor boys prepare to be interviewed during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Penn Manor girls during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
McCaskey girls ham it up for the camera during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Cedar Crest's Carly Hemperly, left, Maria Skulski and Lizzie Lowe during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
McCaskey's Samijah Myers, left, Keymara Myers and Anisha Sepulveda during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Ava Byrne, left, Julia Goebig and Sarah Kraus during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Hempfield's Autumn Cook, left, and Lauren Moffat during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Penn Manor's Izzy Kligge, left, Brin Groff and Sheridan Charles during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Penn Manor's Larry Bellew, left, and Ethan Benne during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
McCaskey's Elias Garcia, left, DeShaun McFadden, Jonathan Byrd and Eric Centeno during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Hempfield's Ben Troyer, left, Miguel Pena and Michael Hester during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Lebanon's Emanuel Suarez, left, Braylon Beaver and Emanuel Mason during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Cedar Crest's Jay Vega and Nolan Groff during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Lebanon's Kailah Correa, left, Liliana Harrison and Aaliyah Ferrer during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Caden Young, left, Sebastian Henson and Bennett Parmer during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Penn Manor's Ethan Benne during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's Camden Hurst during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic's Mary Bolesky during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Manheim Central's Trey Grube during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Ephrata's Jasmine Griffin during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Manheim Central's Maddie Knier during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Hempfield's Miguel Pena during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Manheim Township's Ava Byrne during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Lebanon's Kailah Correa during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Ephrata's Brennan Hurst, left, Dylan Kohl and Dylan Mahlandt during the L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Warwick's Kayla Willis, left, and Natalie Wenger during the L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Elizabethtown's Dax Kelly, left, and Braden Cummings during the L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Conestoga Valley's Elijah Egerter, left, Griffen Rishell and Tanner Petersheim during the L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Solanco's Noah Bailey, left, Jason Yoder and Austin Wenger during the L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Manheim Central's Connor Fahnestock, left, Trey Grube and Collin Neiles during the L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Garden Spot's Gabe Smeltz, left, Michael Heisley and Dylan Nolt during the L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Garden Spot's Lauren Pavelik, left and her sister Morgan Pavelik during the L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Elizabethtown's Maggie Clouser, left, and Abigail Sedun during the L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Ephrata's Jasmine Griffin, left, and Cara Tiesi during the L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Conestoga Valley's Yazmeen Norris, left, Rhiannon Henry and Ashley Cirilo during the L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Garden Spot's Moragn Pavelik, left, Nikki Zeiset and Lauren Pavelik during the L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Solanco's Frances Northern, left, Paige Althoff and Arianna Seiberlich during the L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Manheim Central's Kaylie Kroll, left, Maddie Knier and Abbie Reed during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Warwick's Caleb Johnsen, left, Trevor Evans and Carter Horst during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
