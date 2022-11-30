The 2022-23 high school basketball season gets underway this Friday. Of the 25 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball squads, sixteen will be competing this Friday, with the remaining nine tipping off their seasons next week. That full list of games is here.

Below is the list of the top 20 returning scorers to the L-L.

Reminder: the team-by-team preview capsules should be published on the LancasterOnline High School Basketball page sometime in the second half of Wednesday (Or, for print subscribers, Section One published Tuesday, Section Two published Wednesday, with Section Three set to publish Thursday and Section Four on Friday).

Trey Grube, Manheim Central senior guard (21.1 ppg, 101 3-pointers, logged three 30-point games, 1,180 career points, 2022 Class 5A all-state third-team selection, L-L Section Three first-team all-star)

Camden Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite senior guard (19 ppg, 26 3-pointers, logged one 30-plus point game, 1,174 career points, 2022 Class 2A all-state second-team selection, L-L Section Five Player of the Year and first-team all-star)

Elijah Hamilton, Octorara senior guard (18.9 ppg, 28 3-pointers, 2022 Class 5A all-state second-team selection, L-L Section Four Player of the Year and first-team all-star)

Ben Wert, Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard (13.8 ppg, 55 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Three first-team all-star)

Zachary Kirk, Octorara junior guard Zachary Kirk (13.4 ppg, 13 3-pointers, logged two 30-plus-point games, 2022 L-L Section Four second-team all-star)

Miguel Pena, Hempfield senior guard Miguel Pena (13.3 ppg, 64 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One Player of the Year and first-team all-star)

Sebastian Henson, Manheim Township junior guard/forward (12.7 ppg, 31 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star)

Ethan Benne, Penn Manor junior guard (11.5 ppg, 14 3-pointers)

Jadon Yoder, Solanco senior guard (11.1 ppg, 34 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Three honorable mention)

Fernando Marquez, Cedar Crest junior (10.3 ppg, 15 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star)

Ben Troyer, Hempfield junior guard/forward (10 ppg, 26 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star)

Aiden Schomp, Cedar Crest junior Aiden Schomp (9.9 ppg, 20 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star)

Jonathan Byrd, McCaskey senior point guard (9.6 ppg, 2022 L-L Section One first-team all-star)

Griffen Rishell, Conestoga Valley senior guard (9.1 ppg, 17 3-pointers)

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown senior (8.9 ppg)

Noah Bailey, Solanco sophomore guard (8.6 ppg)

Toby Ashby, Lancaster Country Day senior guard (8.5 ppg, 11 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Five second-team all-star)

Dallas George, Elco junior guard (8.3 ppg, 26 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Four second-team all-star)

Noah Rohrer, Donegal senior (8.2 ppg)

Savier Sumrall, Lancaster Mennonite senior guard (8.1 ppg, 22 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Five second-team all-star)