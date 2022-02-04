And down the stretch they come.

With the tape dangling directly in front of the contenders for Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball section supremacy, here’s a refresher course about where everyone stands after Friday’s weather-related postponements, and an ultra-busy four days ahead.

The L-L League playoffs start next Thursday with the play-in games, so the clock is ticking. Pay attention. There might be a pop quick at the end.

SECTION 1

In it to win it: Penn Manor (11-1 league, 14-7 overall), Hempfield (10-2, 13-5) and Manheim Township (8-3, 12-6) are all alive for section playoff bids.

The scenario: The Comets are alone in first place, and they’ll play their regular-season finale at Manheim Township on Saturday. If Penn Manor wins, the Comets will clinch the section crown outright, and bag their first section championship since 1975.

If Township wins — and the streaking Blue Streaks are 8-1 in the their last nine games and they’ve won three in a row — Penn Manor would fall back into a first-place tie with Hempfield, which closes out its league schedule on Tuesday at home against McCaskey.

Township finishes up Tuesday at Cedar Crest, and the Streaks need two wins and some help, but they’re still mathematically alive for a playoff spot in a section race that has had plenty of twists and turns down the stretch.

SECTION 2

In it to win it: Ephrata (7-4, 11-8) and Lebanon (6-5, 12-7) have locked up the league’s two playoff bids out of Section 2, as the Mountaineers angle for their third title in a row, including a co-crown with Elizabethtown last winter.

The scenario: Ephrata hosts Conestoga Valley on Saturday and concludes its league slate Tuesday at Elizabethtown, while Lebanon welcomes Warwick on Saturday before heading to CV to wrap up its league docket on Tuesday.

Ephrata clinches no worse than a tie for gold with a win Saturday against the Buckskins. Lebanon needs two wins and help to leapfrog the Mounts, who split their season series with the Cedars.

Section 2 is full of landmines, so it would be wise not to circle anything in ink until late Tuesday night.

SECTION 3

In it to win it: Lampeter-Strasburg (8-2, 11-7) and Manheim Central (8-2, 14-4) are all knotted up for the lead with two games each to go, so this one is going right down to the wire, after the Pioneers and the Barons split their season series.

The scenario: Central still needs a makeup date for Friday’s postponement against Solanco, while L-S welcomes Cocalico on Saturday. On Tuesday, Central is at Cocalico and L-S travels to Garden Spot for their finales.

If Central and L-S hold serve, they’ll share the title and go to the tiebreaker criteria for L-L League playoff seedings. The Barons currently have a better District 3 power rating.

Nope, no more 1-game playoff in a neutral gym to determine section champions; it’ll be co-champs and tiebreaker criteria for bracket seedings for the foreseeable future.

SECTION 4

All wrapped up. Lancaster Catholic (9-0, 16-3) won its fifth section title in a row — and 25th overall, an L-L League record — and Elco (5-4, 10-10) nabbed second place.

The Crusaders will host the Section 1 runner-up in the league quarterfinals next Saturday, while Elco will square off in a first-round game against the Section 2 runner-up — Ephrata or Lebanon — in a neutral gym next Thursday.

SECTION 5

In it to win it: Columbia (8-0, 19-0) is out front, two games clear in the loss column ahead of Pequea Valley, which has clinched no worse than second place and the league playoff bid.

The scenario: The Braves (7-2, 12-9) wrap up league play Tuesday at Columbia. The Crimson Tide — angling for its first section title since 1997 — can clinch the banner outright with a win Monday at Lancaster Mennonite.

As for the District 3 playoff rankings, 11 L-L League teams head into Saturday’s action inside the bubble in their respective classifications:

Columbia (1) and Lancaster Country Day (3) in 2A; Pequea Valley (3) and Annville-Cleona (6) in 3A; Lancaster Catholic (4) in 4A; Manheim Central (4) and L-S (9) in 5A; and Hempfield (7), Penn Manor (9), Manheim Township (10) and Ephrata (12) in 6A.

The freeze date is Feb. 12 for non-playoff games only.

