The 2021-22 high school boys basketball season gets underway Friday.

Of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s 25 teams, 20 will be in tip-off tournament or showcase games this weekend. Four others will play in single nonleague contests (Garden Spot on Friday, and Cedar Crest, Northern Lebanon and McCaskey on Saturday). Manheim Central’s season-opener will come Monday at Warwick.

The league calendar will begin next week.

Team-by-team preview capsules will be available soon on the LNP|LancasterOnline High School Basketball page. In the meantime, here are some things to watch on the L-L hardwood this winter…

Section outlooks:

Section One: Hempfield, Manheim Township and McCaskey each return two to three starters who received L-L all-star or honorable mention nods last season, and thus will likely battle for section supremacy.

Section Two: Arguably the most competitive of the league’s five sections. Lebanon was last year’s section and league champ. The Cedars (Marquis Ferreira) and Warwick (Tate Landis) return two of the best players in the league but will have others assuming large roles around them. Conestoga Valley and Elizabethtown each have a strong nucleus that could make this season a special one.

Section Three: After winning section crowns from 2016 through 2020, Lampeter-Strasburg aims to regain section supremacy after finishing as runner-up a year ago. Pioneers’ sophomore point guard Ty Burton, who was all-state as a freshman last year, is surrounded by a veteran bunch with postseason aspirations. Manheim Central and Cocalico will again rely on stingy defense. There’s some buzz in Solanco after a strong offseason buy-in as the Mules enter the third year under coach David Long.

Section Four: Lancaster Catholic will likely reload, a result of veteran boss Joe Klazas throwing younger hoopsters into the fray throughout each season, which ends up paying dividends when time comes for those players to assume bigger roles, as is the case for the Crusaders heading into this season. Elco 11th-year coach Brad Conners said this Raiders bunch is the tallest he’s had. Northern Lebanon and Octorara each have a pair of talented players back in the rotation, while Donegal has one of the league’s top returning scorers.

Section Five: Columbia, Lancaster Country Day and Lancaster Mennonite should clash for the section crown. The Tide have a bunch of pieces back and are motivated to build on last year’s campaign that saw them go toe-to-toe with Lancaster Catholic in the District 3-3A title game. Lancaster Country Day has one of the most experienced rosters in the league. Lancaster Mennonite, last year’s District 2-A champ, returns one of the league’s top players and a strong supporting cast.

Top returning scorers: Twenty-three players who averaged double-figures scoring last season are back this year. Here are the top-five: Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst (22.7 ppg, 31 3-pointers, 2021 Class 2A all-state selection, L-L Section Five first-team all-star), L-S guard Burton (20.3 ppg, 32 3-pointers, L-L Section Three first-team all-star, Class 5A all-state selection), CV junior guard DeMajh Salisbery (averaged 17.8 ppg for District 3-1A champion La Academia last season, Class 1A all-state selection), Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube (17.4 ppg, 59 3-pointers, L-L Section Three first-team all-star), McCaskey senior guard Hasan Williams (16.9 ppg, 30 3-pointers, L-L Section One first-team all-star).

Top returning 3-point shooters: Twenty-one sharp-shooters who made 20 or more 3-pointers last season return this year, led by Northern Lebanon senior Peyton Wolfe (72 3-pointers last season), Manheim Central’s Grube (59), Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis (47), Cocalico senior Trey Rios (37) and Hempfield junior Miguel Pena (33).

1K watch: As a program, Columbia basketball has been in existence since 1917. In those 100-plus years, fourteen players have gone over 1,000 career points in a Tide uniform. Senior guard Kerry Glover (814 career points) will likely become the 15th player to join that list at some point this season. There’s a good chance Lancaster Mennonite’s Hurst will hit 1K this season as well.

Coaching milestones: Every L-L coach returns from last season. In other words, there are no first-year head coaches this winter. WIth that said, here are some skippers approaching career win milestones: Hempfield’s Danny Walck (348-269) is two wins shy of No. 350, Cedar Crest’s Tommy Smith (188-82) and CV’s Jim Shipper (193 career wins) should hit career wins No. 200, Northern Lebanon’s Chris George (143-117) and Annville-Cleona’s Jason Coletti (138) could get to 150, and L-S sixth-year boss Ed Berryman (92-35) should hit the century mark.