Hempfield reached deep here Saturday and dug out a win in the kind of battle they hope to fight in March.

The Black Knights (13-2) held off Central Dauphin, 42-37, in the class 6A headliner of the Lancaster-Lebanon-Mid Penn Conference shootout at Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School gym.

“It was like a boxing match,’’ Hempfield coach Danny Walck said. “Take this and move it forward a couple weeks and this is just a good dress rehearsal.

“It was a very good win against a very good team.’’

As the score indicates, the defenses were way ahead of the offenses. Part of that was the Black Knights shooting 5-for-25 from the three-point arc. Another part was the Black Knights finding a way to keep Donovan Hill, the Rams’ 6-8, Niagara University-bound senior, from going nuts while holding his teammates in check.

Hill was usually checked by Hempfield’s 6-5 Cole Overbaugh when the Knights were in man-to-man, although defending him was a group effort. Hill scored 23, but used loads of shots and energy to get them. Obviously, the rest of the Rams combined for just 14.

“That was a focus,’’ Walck said. “And on top of that, we defended the transition. They didn’t get too many run-out points. And you have to rebound. I thought we passed that test.’’

Hempfield took the lead for good on a Parker Wolfe jumper with 4:39 left. Walck immediately called time, and switched the Knights into a 2-3 zone, one of three defenses (with man and a halfcourt trap) Hempfield used.

It got an immediate turnover, and the Knights handled the stretch drive just a little better.

Overbaugh got a layup off a superb dish from Miguel Pena to lead 38-34 in the final minute. Hill scored for the last time on a slash to make it 39-37 with 15 seconds left.

Hempfield got the ball to Pena, as it does, uncannily, in such situations. He was fouled and made both. The Rams called time and tried to feed Hill on the post directly on a sideline inbounds pass.

Hempfield’s Ben Troyer saw it coming and picked off the pass.

That about did it.

“I said, help side, you can cheat,’’ Walck said. “And that’s what (Troyer) did. Every now and then they do listen.’’

All seven who played for Hempfield scored, none more than Michael Hester’s 11 points.

It was the fifth of six games in Saturday’s shootout. The L-L had won three of the five games heading into the nightcap, in which Cedar Cliff led Manheim Central at press time.

Cedar Cliff 58, Manheim Central 42: The Colts, 13-2 and seeded third in District Three 5A, overcame a sluggish first half in the nightcap.

Central, 10-6, trailed by just a point early in the fourth quarter.

Ayden Frey led Cedar Cliff with 17 points. Trey Grube scored 23 for the Barons.

Warwick 53, Lower Dauphin 52: Two free throws by Tate Landis with 4.8 seconds left gave the Warriors a win after a tight, tense battle.

The Warriors (12-3) turned the game slightly in their favor by winning the third quarter 17-8. They led 48-43 on a drive by Avery Sapp, who scored a game-hgh 22. with 2:30 left.

But Warwick (12-3) missed five straight free throws before Landis’ game-winners.

Landis, who scored 20, nailed a three with :58.6 left to make it 51-49, but Brady Hofsass answered with a three for the Falcons.

That led to Landis slashing into heavy traffic and getting the whistle. Lower Dauphin had time, but didn’t get off a shot as the buzzer sounded.

Senior big man Colton Waters led Lower Dauphin, 8-6, with 13 points.

Ephrata 51, Northern 39: The Mountaineers relied on defense to end a six-game losing streak. The Polar Bears didn’t score until two minutes into the second quarter.

Ephrata led 14-0 at that point. Northern (5-9) hung around, but never seriously threatened.

Mason Hagan led Ephrata (5-10) with 19 points. Mason Campbell added 12.

Ryan Delafield had five 3-pointers and scored 17 for Northern.

Bishop McDevitt 59, Cedar Crest 47: The Falcons took a while to get going, and a late rally fell short against the Crusaders.

Cedar Crest, 9-7, had won five in a row before falling Friday night. Sophomore Aiden Schomp led Cedar Crest with 15 points.

McDevitt, 8-6, got 17 points from Tristan Waters and 13 from Tyshaun Russell.

Middletown 58, Penn Manor 52: In the first game of the day, the Comets hung around until the final seconds against the Blue Raiders, 12-1 and ranked second in District Three Class 4A.

Middletown was without perhaps its best player, point guard Tate Leach, who was injured in Friday’s loss to Trinity.

The winners got 19 points and a fine all-around game from powerful senior forward Tajae Broadie.

The Comets, 2-13, got 17 points from sophomore big man Ethan Benne.