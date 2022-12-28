Michael Rieker has spent most of his winters on some basketball court somewhere. The senior’s picture is one of five hanging on Hempfield’s wall.

As his final high school season nears the New Year’s Day turn, Rieker can’t help but occasionally feel nostalgic. There’s a lot of personal history in this gym. A lot of memories.

“I’m starting to count down,” he said. “This is the last this or the last that. You think about it. But you want to stay focused on the season ahead.”

This was the last Hempfield Holiday Tournament for Rieker. It didn’t unfold the way he hoped. Wilson knocked off the Black Knights 52-36 in the championship game Wednesday night.

There was a bright spot within the defeat. Rieker played most of the second half and the entire fourth quarter. He earned those extra minutes.

“When his number is called he’s ready to go,” Hempfield coach Danny Walck said. “You know he’s going to give you everything he has. That’s what it’s all about.”

It’s not easy being a senior who comes off the bench. Rieker is never certain how much he’ll play. There has been a game or two when he didn’t play at all.

The 6-foot-2 guard has some obvious skills. He can handle the ball and drill a 3-pointer. He has a knack for making the right pass. He doesn’t complain about how long he’s on the floor.

Some of these boys have been his teammates since fifth grade. They’re his hoops family.

“I don’t really harp on the fact that I don’t start,” Rieker said. “It’s a team game. Everyone is going to get their fair share of points. I just play my role the best I can.”

Walck said he doesn’t map out a rotation for each game or scenario. He goes by instinct. A feel that has developed from a few decades on the bench.

This time instinct told the coach to give Rieker a longer look. Maybe he could knock down a shot to trim the deficit that had swelled to double digits. Even if he didn’t score, he could be counted on to compete.

“I was leaning on him for that positivity and that energy,” Walck said. “I knew he would do that. I knew he would stay connected. That’s a tribute to him. He has outstanding character.”

Hempfield led Wilson 22-19 in the third quarter. It slipped away quickly from the Black Knights.

Over the next 12 minutes, the Bulldogs went on a 30-10 run. They were ahead by 11 heading into the final period and were never seriously challenged again.

Cleveland Harding scored 19 points to lead Wilson (7-1) and was named tournament MVP. Aidan Melograna and Ofure Odiale were all-tournament selections.

“The last few years we’ve had some good games with them,” Walck said. “We were fortunate enough to come out on the right side of it. They brought some of that motivation into the second half.”

Hempfield (6-2) suffered its first loss since the season opener against Lampeter-Strasburg. Chase Calabretta and Ben Troyer were named to the all-tournament team.

Rieker hit two 3-pointers for his six points. He provided a spark when Hempfield rallied from a 5-point deficit to lead at halftime.

“He’s smart enough to understand his role,” Walck said. “We constantly talk about getting your mind right. He’s a guy who has his mind right.”

Rieker made that familiar walk from the bench, through the double doors and directly into Hempfield’s locker room after it was over. The scoreboard was disappointing this time. The senior remained determined. The sun will rise, he noted, and the Black Knights will get back to work.

“It hurts,” he said. “We’re going to fight. We’re going to bounce back. We don’t have an ounce of quit in us.”

Neither does Rieker.

Whether it’s a few minutes, or a full quarter, he’ll make the most of the time he’s given.