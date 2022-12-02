It looked like a mismatch at first. Faith Siegrist was giving up about seven inches. Why on earth did Hempfield choose her to guard Dallastown’s Praise Matthews?

Once you watched Siegrist play, you knew the answer. The 5-5 junior owns the two most important skills for defense: quickness and desire.

“Faith is just one of those kids that we have who is a lockdown defender,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “She has the ability to play bigger than what she is.”

Siegrist helped keep the Black Knights close during the opening round of their tip-off tournament. Dallastown held off Hempfield 36-26 in girls basketball at Landisville Friday night.

Dallastown and Cumberland Valley will meet for the championship today at 3:30 p.m. Hempfield will take on Gov. Mifflin in the consolation game at 2.

For a while, it seemed Matthews was poised to take control against the Black Knights. The 6-0 sophomore had 12 points through three quarters. Siegrist held Matthews without a basket over the final 10:43.

“I like putting pressure on people,” Siegrist said. “Making them work a little harder than they’re used to working.”

Siegrist’s path to becoming a stopper started during offseason meetings two years ago. Hempfield had another shutdown defender back then: Jessica Weinholdt.

That’s the player Siegrist wanted to emulate. Her path was delayed when she suffered a torn ACL and missed her sophomore season. This was her first game back.

“We had high hopes for her last year to do exactly what she is doing now, but she was out,” Merrifield said. “We’re very excited and happy to have her back to fulfill that role.”

Hempfield was ahead for most of the first three quarters, including a 19-12 lead one minute into the third, despite dealing with relentless foul trouble.

Lauren Moffatt, the team’s top returning scorer at 11.5 points per game, couldn’t stay on the floor. It was one of those nights when every bump turned into a foul.

Moffatt drilled a 3-pointer on one of Hempfield’s first possessions and never scored again.

“That was tough,” Merrifield said. “Especially since she’s such a great leader for us. We are a young team. A lot of the young girls look up to her. It’s tough to have her on the bench. She did a nice job of keeping her mental side of the game in check.”

Moffatt was the first choice to defend Matthews. When the senior was unavailable, one of Merrifield’s assistants suggested using Siegrist.

Matthews is going to be a handful for York-Adams opponents in the coming months. She has guard skills to pair with her height and strength.

Siegrist, who plays forward and outside midfield for the soccer team, had a plan of attack to overcome her size disadvantage.

“They told me to pressure her tight and make sure she doesn’t handle the ball,” Siegrist said. “Make something happen. She’s a strong ball handler and with a strong ball handler you need a strong defender.”

Matthews finished with a game-high 14 points. Only two of those came in the fourth quarter.

Dallastown snapped a 24-24 tie by scoring six unanswered points to start the final period. Hempfield didn’t make a shot from the field after Nevaeh Ramirez’s basket with 1:11 left in the third.

“Our efficiency as far as our cuts and our screens, we didn’t execute them like we did in practice,” Merrifield said. “It’s a learning experience. We’ll come back better.”

Autumn Cook led Hempfield with 9 points. Sophia Ott finished with 8. Those two and Moffatt are Hempfield’s returning starters.

Siegrist only attempted three shots and finished with 1 point. That didn’t come close to defining her contribution.

As Dallastown’s players left the locker room to head toward the lobby, Matthews and Siegrist crossed paths. Matthews congratulated her opponent on playing a great game. It was a tip of the cap. A sign of respect.

On a night when Hempfield struggled to score, Siegrist gave the Black Knights a chance.