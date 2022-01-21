A tidy night Thursday in L-L League girls basketball action, with just two games on the docket. That’s it. There was a head-to-head section clash and a crossover tilt. Here’s the short-but-sweet roundup …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Hempfield 51, Conestoga Valley 27 — The host Black Knights tightened the clamps defensively, and Hempfield opened the game on a 30-10 run and never looked back, dropping the Buckskins to remain undefeated in league play (9-0) and alone atop the Section 1 standings. The Knights held CV to 3 first-quarter points, and then scored 15 third-quarter points to build on their lead. Lauren Moffatt (11 points, three 3-pointers) and Sophia Ott (11 points) sparked Hempfield’s offense, while Taylor Hehnly scored 10 points for CV, which dropped its second game in a row after a 2-game winning streak. Hempfield won its second straight game, after suffering its first — and only — setback so far this season last Saturday in a nonleague loss vs. Wilson.

Also Thursday, in a Section 5 clash and rematch, Columbia topped Lancaster Country Day for the second time in six days to remain undefeated. Here’s the game story …

* Three games on Thursday were postponed: Octorara at Freire Charter, Camp Hill at Annville-Cleona and Solanco at Northern Lebanon.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

McCaskey at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Manor at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Manheim Central at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Donegal at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Cocalico at Exeter, 7:30 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Penn Manor at Lebanon, as the Section 2-leading Cedars, who fell at Section 1 leader Hempfield on Tuesday, now get the second-place team in Section 1 in the Comets. … Section 3 solo leader Manheim Central at Section 4 solo leader Lancaster Catholic, where the Crusaders will be out for some revenge after the Barons beat them last winter in Manheim.

