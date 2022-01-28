LEBANON — Another night, and another episode of How the Lancaster-Lebanon League Girls Basketball Section 1 Race Turns.

No major facelifts on Friday, as the two front-runners both picked up victories, including two-time reigning champ Hempfield, which rebounded nicely coming off Wednesday setback to Penn Manor with a hard-fought 41-28 victory at Cedar Crest.

Meanwhile, Penn Manor kept pace with Hempfield compliments of a 62-29 win over McCaskey in Millersville as Lily Sugra popped in 32 points for the Comets.

It was just what the doctor ordered for the Black Knights, who dropped a 44-28 decision against the Comets at home just two nights earlier, but played a more spirited game against the Falcons.

“We haven’t been playing with the energy we had earlier in the season,” Hempfield’s Brynn Axe said, “so we wanted to play together and bring the energy. We came out right away, getting steals and getting tips. We were ready to go. That was awesome.”

The Section 1 standings now look a little something like this: Hempfield (10-1 league, 13-2 overall) and Penn Manor (10-1, 12-7) share the lead, with Manheim Township (7-3, 11-6) still mathematically alive in the race.

Cedar Crest (6-4, 10-9) and McCaskey (0-11, 2-15) have been eliminated, but the Falcons and the Red Tornado will still factor into the race; Hempfield plays at Township next Tuesday and finishes up Feb. 8 at McCaskey, while Penn Manor hosts Cedar Crest next Tuesday before playing at Township next Friday.

Safe to say there’s still a long way to go in this derby.

“Our message was getting back to playing our style of basketball, and especially defending,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “We played with energy and purpose in not points; we had kids excited about rebounding, kids excited about getting on the floor for loose balls, and for shutting down people off the drive.”

Hempfield and Cedar Crest were locked in an 8-8 game after the first quarter, and the Falcons had an 11-8 lead on Allison Metzgar’s 3-pointer and a 14-13 lead on Brooke Shutter’s trey with 4:43 to go in the half.

But the Knights finished the second quarter with a flourish; Sophia Ott’s leaner in the lane gave Hempfield the lead for good, 15-14, with 3:25 to go in the half, and Ava Baer, Ott and Lauren Moffatt made 3-pointers in the quarter; Moffatt’s trey beat the halftime horn and the Knights had a 21-14 lead at the break.

The third quarter was a run-fest. Hempfield went 7-0 to open the second half, with Autumn Cook’s 3-ball and buckets by Moffatt (13 points) and Ott (13 points) keying that spree; Ott’s jumper gave the Knights a 28-14 cushion.

Cedar Crest jabbed back with a 6-0 spurt to make Hempfield sweat. Metzgar and Mackenzie Kerkeslager had hoops during the clip, and the Falcons were within 28-20 with 2:29 to go in the third. Moffatt’s baseline floater beat the third-quarter horn and the Knights were up 32-22.

Hempfield kicked it up a notch in the fourth, with Ott hitting back-to-back jumpers to stretch the Knights’ lead to 36-22. Cook’s runner made it 38-23, and Baer pulled down four must-have defensive rebounds late and Hempfield won it, surviving 15 turnovers.

“You have to put the ball in the basket to win,” Cedar Crest coach Will Wenninger said. “You rebound, you win. You take care of the ball, you win. Hempfield was 3-for-3. I don’t think it was lack of effort; our kids played extremely hard, and I’m proud of the way they didn’t quit.”

