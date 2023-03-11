Elegance and efficiency weren’t happening Saturday, for Hempfield’s basketball team.

The Black Knights weren’t going to out-work Emmaus, their opponent in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament; the sheer effort battle ended in a messy, hard-fought draw.

Even the hurdle of simply staying healthy wasn’t cleared (more on that in a minute).

Nothing remained but the bottom line that matters: survive and advance. That bar the Knights wriggled over.

Thanks in large part to four clutch free throws in the final 68 seconds by reserve guard Nick Deeg, Hempfield (25-3) is still dancing, having edged the Hornets, 62-59 in a tense battle at Hempfield’s gym.

“I liked our resilience,’’ Hempfield coach Danny Walck said. “I liked that we said, we have to do some things, and there were some good things. … Survive and advance, right?”

Shooting wasn’t one of the good things early, as the Knights got mostly good looks from their usual motion-offense stuff but couldn’t cash them. Air balls were ahead of makes from the perimeter for a long while.

During which Kamyn Lawrence, Hempfield’s 6-5 senior big man, kept his team afloat. Battling Jametric Harris, a 6-3 junior who was on this day Emmaus’ best player, Lawrence scored 15 in the first half.

Hempfield trailed by as many as seven in the second quarter, but got to the break solvent, down just 25-24.

“He got us to halftime in a big way,’’ Walck said of Lawrence.

The Knights put together an 11-0 run early in the third quarter and seemed to have found themselves, leading by as many as six, at 35-29.

Then Lawrence went down, in a rebound scramble, and didn’t get up. It looked like an ankle issue. A painful one. He left, with 17 points in two-and-a-half quarters, and didn’t return.

Emmaus (20-7) kept fighting, increasingly going to full-court defenses and getting big games from slashers Harris (23 points) and Will Barber (17).

Early in the fourth, Hempfield put together one pristine stretch of offense, including threes by Miguel Pena (18 points) and Ben Troyer, and runs-outs through the press for layups by Pena and Chase Calebretta, and led 50-39 with five minutes left.

“Nobody’s going to quit,’’ Walck cautioned, and Emmaus didn’t, scoring on five straight possessions while Hempfield was getting just two of a possible six points at the foul line.

It was tied with two minutes left. Hempfield’s last field goal was a tough jumper in traffic by Pena that made it 54-53.

Barber answered inside. Then came the first two huge free throws by Deeg, who might have played a career high in varsity minutes.

“He always gives us energy,’’ Walck said. “And he gave us a matchup we liked.’’

Hempfield forward Michael Hester fouled out a minute later, leaving the Knights down, essentially, to a five-guard lineup. Those five locked in just well enough on the defensive end.

Hempfield led 59-57, with 18 ticks remaining, when Barber barrelled into traffic and was called for traveling, a call with which he took dramatic issue.

Pena then made one of two at the line, and Barber, who had nine of his 17 in the final 3:28, got to the rim again. 60-59, Hempfield, with just two seconds left.

Hempfield inbounded to Deeg. He got fouled, and delivered.

Sighs of relief throughout Landisville.

It gets the Lancaster-Lebanon League champions to Wednesday, and a second-round meeting, site and time to be determined, with Spring-Ford (26-3), from District One, which eliminated Central York Saturday.

Postscript: Lawrence appeared to be moving well, the ankle iced and heavily taped, postgame.

“I haven’t talked to the trainer, but he just looked pretty good walking by here,’’ Walck said. “I’m not going to ask him anything.’’