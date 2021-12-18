Six nonleague games dotted Saturday’s L-L League girls basketball slate. Here’s the roundup, with some news and notables sprinkled in there …

Hempfield 49, Governor Mifflin 37 — Make that a 5-0 getaway for the reigning L-L League champs, as the host Black Knights used a 16-7 second-quarter spree for a 31-17 halftime lead in the Keystone Cup opener between the squads. Dallastown topped Lower Dauphin in the other Keystone Cup game Saturday. The second — and final — round is Jan. 29. Saturday, Lauren Moffatt drilled three 3-pointers and scored a season-high 19 points, and Autumn Cook chipped in with 10 points for Hempfield.

Exeter 39, Warwick 30 — The host Warriors were locked in a 17-17 game at the half, but the Eagles outscored Warwick 22-13 after the break to pick up the victory. Grace Reedy hit a couple of treys and scored 12 points for Exeter, while Bella Smithson bucketed a career-high 10 points for Warwick (2-3).

Reading 63, Lebanon 57 — The host Cedars hung tough, and cut into the Red Knights’ lead with a 17-10 third-quarter clip, but Reading’s 34-22 halftime lead stood up. Kailah Correa went 15-for-19 at the foul line and poured in a career-high 24 points, and Liliana Harrison chipped in with a career-high 11 points for Lebanon (3-2). Correa and Harrison are freshmen.

Palmyra 34, Cedar Crest 32 — The host Falcons could have used a pick-me-up after Friday’s tough Section 1 setback at Hempfield. But they came up just short. The Cougars closed the game on an 11-6 clip and edged out Cedar Crest, which had a 26-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on. Sarah Batra bucketed a season-high 19 points for the Falcons.

Central York 49, Manheim Township 36 — The host Panthers grabbed a 24-15 lead at the break and then held off the hard-charging Blue Streaks down the stretch. Ava Byrne bucketed a season-high 17 points for Township (3-2). But Central York drilled seven 3-pointers and went 8-for-8 at the foul line and won it.

Also Saturday, Lancaster Catholic stormed past St. John’s (MD) in the Pennsylvania vs. Maryland Showcase at Gettysburg. Linden Hall, the three-time reigning D3-2A champ, also picked a W there Saturday. Here’s the story and a photo gallery …

PPD: Two nonleague games involving L-L League teams were postponed on Saturday, as York Tech at Octorara and Camp Hill at Lancaster Mennonite were not played. No makeup dates to announce just yet; stay tuned.

