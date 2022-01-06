An intriguing night of L-L League girls basketball on Wednesday, with a good mix of league tilts and nonleague action. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 52, McCaskey 33 — On the same night Penn Manor upended Manheim Township to give the section standings a bit of a facelift, the host Falcons used a 20-2 third-quarter blitz to subdue the Red Tornado and pick up their first section victory this season. Mallory Deiderick, Brooke Shutter and Lizzie Lowe paced a balanced attack with 10 points apiece for Cedar Crest, while Mariah Ruth ripped three 3-pointers and scored 11 points for McCaskey.

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Hempfield 54, Elizabethtown 36 — A triumphant return to the court for the host Black Knights, who were playing their first game since Dec. 21. Neither team had a full roster for this clash of defending section champs, but Hempfield opened the game on a 27-13 run and beat the Bears. Sophia Ott bucketed a career-high 24 points, Ava Baer chipped in with 12 points and Lauren Moffatt scored 10 points for the Knights, who remained undefeated and alone atop the Section 1 charts. Ainsley Raybold (13 points) and Taryn Hummer (career-high 12 points) paced E-town.

SECTION 3

Manheim Central 55, Solanco 30 — The Barons went 29-12 in the middle two quarters, including a game-changing 19-6 third-quarter spree, and Maddie Knier continued her assault of 1,000 career points with a season-high 28 points for Central, which remained alone in first place in the chase. Abbie Reed poured in a career-high 20 points for the Barons, who have won five out of six. Olivia Lasko and Jenna Ehlers popped in 8 points each for the host Golden Mules. FYI: Knier, a junior, is now closing in fast on a grand with 939 career points.

Lampeter-Strasburg 39, Cocalico 30 — Back on the court for the first time since Dec. 28, the Pioneers opened the game on a 10-2 spurt, built a 22-9 halftime lead, and then fended off the host Eagles. Kiersten Hostetter matched her season-high with 16 points and Jenna Daveler chipped in with 12 points for L-S, while Erin Henry and Teagan Sahm scored 9 points apiece for Cocalico. FYI: Hostetter, Daveler joined LNP Basketball Roundtable.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic 54, Donegal 27 — The Crusaders bolted to an early 12-2 lead, and then used a 23-point second-quarter barrage for a safe and sound 35-14 halftime cushion and remained in a first-place tie — in the loss column — with Elco, which visits Lancaster Catholic on Friday. Rylee Kraft pumped in a career-high 23 points for the Crusaders, while Victoria Burton scored 12 points to pace the host Indians.

NONLEAGUE

Elco 38, Hamburg 22 — Kailey Eckhart popped in a season-high 22 points, and the host Raiders held the Hawks to 2 first-quarter points, and then outscored Hamburg 23-16 in the second half to pick up the nonleague win. FYI: Eckhart, a senior, is up to 723 career points for Elco.

Biglerville 62, Annville-Cleona 48 — The Dutchmen gassed up the bus and made the trek to Adams County, where A-C had its 3-game winning streak snapped by the Canners. Brylee Rodgers (23 points) and Emily Woulson (21 points) paced Biglerville, which led 21-20 at the break, but busted the game wide open with a 29-point fourth-quarter siege. Sage Sherk (season-high 12 points) and Josie Clay (10 points) led the Dutchmen in the scoring column.

Also Wednesday, Penn Manor picked off Manheim Township in a Section 1 showdown in Millersville. Here’s the game story and a photo gallery …

THURSDAY’S GAME

NONLEAGUE

Pequea Valley at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

That’s it. Just one game on tap, with the Braves facing a tricky trip to Wrightsville to take on the undefeated Golden Knights, who are the top-ranked team in the D3-4A power ratings.

