As you enter LNP | LancasterOnline’s newsroom in downtown Lancaster, you pass a large video screen, mounted high on the wall, usually showing the news of the day as it appears on the main page of the company’s web site.

As Hempfield’s basketball team entered the space for Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball media day in November, the screen showed the final, dramatic moments of last year’s L-L championship game.

There was Lampeter-Strasburg guard Ty Burton drilling a 3-point dagger that gave the Pioneers a 50-47 win. Over Hempfield.

Just a coincidence. Honest.

“I’m never going to forget that,’’ Ben Troyer said Friday, with a gold medal around his neck. “I’ve been waiting for this all year.’’

Troyer had been guarding Burton, and it’s not like he did anything wrong. The kid just nailed a tough shot.

But the year before, Hempfield lost a one-point decision to Lebanon for the league title, in another game that went to the last second.

It’s enough to have a Black Knight muttering to himself.

Especially since, as Friday’s L-L final thundered down the stretch, a third annual gut punch seemed plausible.

Hempfield led by four with three minutes left, and ground through a long possession of working against Central’s 1-3-1 zone.

Central coach Charlie Fisher changed defenses maybe 20 times, because that’s how he rolls, but seemed to settle on the 1-3-1 down the stretch.

Finally Aaron Enterline, the rangy, athletic Baron of the top of the zone, got a hand on a pass, and forced a turnover. Central’s Zach Benner promptly hit a three-pointer, and it was 47-46 with 1:56 left as Hempfield coach Danny Walck called time.

“First of all, let’s calm ourselves,’’ Walck said. “Let’s get the right people in the right spots and trust yourself and trust your team.’’

The next thing looked like a set play against the 1-3-1, but wasn’t. The Knights passed sharply and found Troyer in the paint with room to operate.

“I didn’t doubt myself,’’ he said. “I know how to make that shot.’’

He demonstrated that.

Hempfield dug in defensively, forced tough shots and held the Barons scoreless the rest of the way.

On the other end, Troyer replaced a grim memory with great ones. He fed Michael Reiker, at the end of another clinical halfcourt trip against the zone, for a layup. He buried two clutch free throws.

Now it was over, except for a final flourish: Troyer flying free to the rim, heading straight toward the Hempfield student section, flushing an exclamation-point dunk.

“Like I said, I’ve been waiting for this all year,’’ he said.

“I’ve been around a long time,’’ Walck said. “I’ve seen both sides of it and it sort of balances. Tonight the basketball gods were smiling on us.’’

There’s a little more to it than that. Hempfield has overall size and balance and pieces that fit together around a fulcrum, in veteran lead guard Miguel Pena, who was superb again Thursday and scored 21, eight in the dramatic and decisive fourth quarter.

The Knights at times border on Walck’s ideal of motion offense-oriented, positionless basketball. Also, at times, it looks like the ball’s just not going to go in the basket enough. Hempfield scored in the 30s in both their losses, to Lampeter-Strasburg and Wilson.

But, again: Just two losses. They’re 22-2, seeded third in District Three Class 6A, and thus in the other half of the bracket from Reading, the district’s only true superpower.

Not that any of what comes next will detract from the gold medals and net that Walck displayed after cutting it from the rim at Manheim Township.

“You work so hard,’’ he said. “There’s a lot of pride and, now, your kids get to have this experience. That’s what you wanted them to have.’’